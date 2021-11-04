VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, November 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made on November 1, 2021 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business Friday, November 5, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will remain halted while listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the name The Good Flour Corp. effective November 8, 2021 at market open.

________________________________________

PENNINE PETROLEUM CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 5, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: December 8, 2021

Record Date: November 17, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: November 16, 2021

________________________________________

21/11/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the market price of the shares exceed $0.35 for 20 consecutive trading days.

Number of Placees: 53 placees

Finder's Fee: Leede Financial Markets Inc. - $4,400.00 and 40,000 B warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one year period.

Canaccord Genuity - $14,800.00 and 135,000 B warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,050.00 and 55,000 B warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,075,000 flow-through shares

5,245,555 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share

$0.18 per non-flow-through share

Warrants: 2,537,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,537,500 shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period (flow-through)

5,245,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,245,555 shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period (non-flow-through)

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,160.00 and 12,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

GloRes Securities - $24,000.00 and 69,167 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 52,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Blue Lakes Advisors SA - $34,884.00 and 193,800 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 18,000 common shares and 18,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Richardson Wealth Limited- $1,080.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $33,900.00 and 150,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Cornish Metals Inc. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 16, 2016, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a side letter agreement (the "Amending Agreement") dated June 30, 2021 between the Company and Galena Special Situations Limited (formerly Galena Special Situations Master Fund Limited) and Tin Shield Production Inc. (Directors: Douglas Newby and Jay Sujir) (the "Vendors").

The Amending Agreement amends the terms of a share purchase agreement dated March 16, 2016 between the Company and the Vendors whereby the Company acquired the right to acquire Western Union Mines Ltd. and Cornish Minerals Limited (UK), which holds a 100% interest in the South Crofty tin project and associated mineral rights.

The Amending Agreement eliminates payments of (i) 2,000,000 common shares and (ii) an aggregate cash and / or common share payment to the Vendors equal to 25% of the net present value of the project at the time the Company makes a decision to go into production. In lieu thereof, under the Amending Agreement the Company has (i) issued 7,000,000 shares and (ii) subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, agreed to issue up to USD$9,750,000 in shares if certain milestones are met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021, October 4, 2021 and November 3, 2021.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,125,000 shares

Purchase Price: $1.60 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 27, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 20, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated October 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 27, 2021, for gross proceeds of $13,800,000 (including the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters")

Offering: 8,625,000 shares

Share Price: $1.60 per share

Underwriters' Compensation: Cormark Securities Inc. – $414,000 cash

Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. – $172,500 cash

Scotia Capital Inc. – $69,000 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $34,500 cash

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 1,125,000 common shares in connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $1,800,000.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 2, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced September 30, 2021:

Convertible Debentures: 3,759 debenture units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one senior unsecured convertible debenture ("Convertible Debenture") of the Company having a face value of $1,000 and 3,846 common share purchase warrants ("Warrant").

Conversion Price: $0.13 per Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of closing

Interest Rate: 8% per annum

Warrants: Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $ 0.16 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Forced Exercised Provision: If, at prior to the maturity date, the 30-day volume-weighted average price of common shares is greater than $0.26, the Company shall have the option, to convert some or all of the then-outstanding convertible debentures into common shares at the conversion price, provided that the Company notifies the holders of the Convertible Debentures with not less than 30 days' notice prior to the date the conversion is effected. To the extent the Company elects a partial conversion pursuant to the accelerator transaction conversion option, such conversion will be applied pro rata to all then-outstanding convertible debentures.

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units

1182361 B.C. Ltd.

(Daniel Petrov) Y 1,280

Aggregate Pro-Group

(3 subscribers) P 250

Finders' Fees: $105,001 cash and 1,211,502 Finder's Warrants paid to Research Capital Corporation

$56,539 cash and 652,346 Compensation Warrants paid to Cannacord Genuity Corp.

Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.13 per share and will expire 3 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 28, 2021.

__________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced September 2, 2021 and September 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,012,500 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 3,012,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,012,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average trading price if greater than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000

[2 placees]

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $53,625.00 and 134,063 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into 134,063 units at $0.40 per unit to October 25, 2023. Each Broker Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to purchase one shares on the same terms as the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Third Amendment to the Limited Partnership Agreement LVTV Financial LP (the "Agreement") dated November 1, 2021, to the Limited Partnership Agreement dated March 29, 2019, between Bellwether Investment Management Inc. (the "Subsidiary") - wholly owned subsidiary of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (the "Company"), and certain arm's-length and non-arm's-length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Subsidiary will be admitted as a limited partner of LVTV Financial LP, an Ontario limited partnership with $130 million in assets under management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $1,900,000 in cash for the limited partnership interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 01, 2021.

________________________________________

LQWD FINTECH CORP. ("LQWD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 27, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated October 22, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated September 15, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 28, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,050,000 (including the over-allotment).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters")

Offering

(including over-allotment): 23,000,000 units. Each unit consisting of one share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: $0.35 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a two-year period.

Underwriters' Compensation: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $508,314.36 cash 1,490,920 compensation warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $26,753.39 cash and 37,845 compensation warrants.

Each compensation warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price equal to $0.35 for a two-year period.

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 3,000,000 units in connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $1,050,000.

________________________________________

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000, convertible into a maximum of 6,250,000 common shares

Original Conversion Price: $0.10

New Conversion Price: $0.08

Original Maturity Date: July 31, 2022

New Maturity Date: December 30, 2023

Interest Rate: 12% per annum

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 7,692,307 common shares and a convertible debenture of $500,000, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 5, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 30, 2021.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures convertibles, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté les modifications à la débenture convertible suivante :

Débentures convertibles : 500 000 $, convertible en un maximum de 6 250 000 actions ordinaires

Prix de conversion initial : 0,10 $

Nouveau prix de conversion : 0,08 $

Date d'échéance initiale : 31 juillet 2022

Nouvelle date d'échéance : 30 décembre 2023

Taux d'intérêt : 12 % par année

La débenture convertible a été émise en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant un total de 7 692 307 actions ordinaires et une débenture convertible de 500 000 $, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 5 février 2019.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté 30 septembre 2021.

______________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-arm's length joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") dated March 15, 2019, between the Company and Material Japan Inc. ("Material Japan"). Pursuant to the JV Agreement, Material Japan agreed to contribute an amount of $2,500,000 towards the Denain Project; un consideration therefore, the parties agreed that Material Japan could participate in the Denain Project and to split profits on a 60% and 40% basis, in favor of Material Japan.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's notice for filing in connection with the amendment to the JV Agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with Material Japan, dated August 1, 2019. Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, the Company and Material Japan included the Rocmec Project for additional profit sharing, particularly on the 3-Phase mining on Talus & McDowell deposits, on the basis of 51% and 49% in favor of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 28, 2019, December 18, 2020 and September 1, 2021.

_________________________________________________

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,172,302 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $2,675,169.10 from previously issued secured convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Paul Patrick Black Heritage Trust Y $371,768.55 $0.03 12,392,285

Roger S. Braugh, Jr. Y $371,768.55 $0.03 12,392,285

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 238,095 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.315 per common share, in consideration to fully satisfy an amended and restated convertible promissory note dated January 18, 2021 pursuant to an asset purchase agreement originally dated August 31, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company has issued a news release announcing the issuance of shares and has disclosed the associated compulsory hold period.

________________________________________

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through share

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated August 31, 2021 between Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (the "Company") and Homegold Resources Ltd. ("Homegold", Johan Thom Shearer), whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in nine mining claims located northeast of Campbell River in the Vancouver Mining Division of BC. In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $480,000 over five years (no cash payment in the first year) and issue 5 million shares to Homegold. The exploration expenditures are in the amount of $375,000 over four years ($100,000 in the first year). Homegold will retain a 3% NSR and the Company may purchase 1.5% for the sum of $1.5 million.

________________________________________

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS") ("CANS.DB") ("CANS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 3, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option to purchase letter agreement dated October 19, 2021 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and joint optionors, North American Exploration Ltd. (Bernard Deluce) and Jonathon Deluce, pursuant to which the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 286 mineral claims located in Timmins, Ontario known as the CNC Timmins Property (North & South Block). In consideration, the Company will pay a total of $150,000, issue a total of 2,500,000 shares and undertake not less than $1,250,000 of qualified exploration expenditures, as follow:

CASH SHARES CUMMULATIVE

EXPLORATION

Upon approval $0 600,000 nil

Within 90 days of closing $50,000 1,000,000 nil

Within 6 months of closing $0 nil $120,000

Within 1 year from closing $50,000 nil $500,000

Upon 2 years from closing $50,000 900,000 $1,250,000

A 3.0% net smelter is payable, of which the Company can purchase 1.0% at any time for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

