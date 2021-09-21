VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on August 27, 2021, Jade Power Trust (the "Trust") has consolidated its capital on the basis of (10) old trust units for (1) new trust unit. The name of the Trust has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 23, 2021, units of the Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a 'Hydro-Electric Power Generation' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited trust units with no par value of which

23,121,625 trust units are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 trust units are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: JPWR.UN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 469887129 (NEW)

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2021

______________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, September 23, 2021, under the symbol "VHI".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VHI" on the TSX Venture Exchange after September 22, 2021, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

21/09/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATTERY ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("BTRY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated September 15, 2021, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.



Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

_______________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,090,909 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per share



Number of Placees: 36 placees



Finder's Fee: Peloton Capital Pty Ltd. will receive a finder's fee of A $381,818.18 and 909,090

Agent's Option exercisable into common shares at $0.65 per share to August

30, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. ("CAGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, August 18, and Sept 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Cannon Bridge Capital Corp.



(Michael Townsend) Y 1,000,000





CHM Financial Services Inc.



(Stephen Barley) Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 450,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$2,800.00 and 18,666 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FOBI AI Inc. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:36 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:41 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 4, 2019 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2021



New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 common shares, with 1,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 4, 2019.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 20, 2021.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 15, 2021, the following finders' fees should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: CDN$24,652.80 in cash and 5,760 finder warrants payable to Tri View Capital

Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$2.14 until

September 02, 2024.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,182,455 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,131,581 flow-through units with one-half of one common share purchase warrants attached per unit. The private placement also included 616,668 non flow-through units with one common share purchase warrants attached per unit. Warrants attached to the flow-through and non flow-through units in the private placement had an original expiry term of two years; the private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2018. Effective September 20, 2020, the Exchange accepted for filing an extension and repricing of the 1,182,455 warrants to an expiry of September 21, 2021 with a new exercise price of $0.60.

________________________________________

MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2021; August 26, 2021; September 2, 2021; September 3, 2021; and September 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 29,966,332 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit



Warrants: 29,966,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,983,166 shares



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 115 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,165,333 [14 placees]









Finder's Fees: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $84,000 in cash and 560,000 in Finder Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $33,950 in cash and 226,333 in Finder Warrants

Leede Jones Gable – $87,822 in cash and 585,480 Finder Warrants

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:06 p.m. PST, Sept. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

