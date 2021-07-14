VANCOUVER, BC, July 14. 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")("ENTG.DB")("ENTG.WT")("ENTG.WT.A")

[formerly WeedMD Inc. ("WMD")("WMD.DB")(WMD.WT")("WMD.WT.A")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, July 16, 2021, the common shares, convertible debentures and warrants of Entourage Health Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares, convertible debentures and warrants of WeedMD Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

246,624,214 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ENTG (NEW) CUSIP Number: 293861100 (NEW)

Warrants:





Trading Symbol: ENTG.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 293861126 (NEW)



Trading Symbol: ENTG.WT.A (NEW) CUSIP Number: 293861118 (NEW)



Convertible Debentures:





Trading Symbol: ENTG.DB (NEW) CUSIP Number: 293861AA8 (NEW)

________________________________________

GOLDEN VALLEY MINES AND ROYALTIES LTD. ("GZZ")

[formerly Golden Valley Mines Ltd. ("GZZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 25, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 16, 2021, the common shares of Golden Valley Mines And Royalties Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Golden Valley Mines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Silver Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,743,459 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GZZ (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 381237106 (new)

________________________________________

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Thursday, July 15, 2021, the common shares of Prospect Park Capital Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI") ("SVI.DB.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Debenture Offering, New Listing-Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 12, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated July 12, 2021, qualifying for issuance of $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, July 19, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $50,000,000. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Offering: $50,000,000 plus $7,500,000 over-allotment (if fully exercised) aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured hybrid debentures due September 30, 2026.



Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. (collectively, the "Lead Underwriters") and National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters").



Underwriting Fee: Cash fee equal to 4.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters have thirty (30) days following the closing date to exercise its over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $7,500,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

These Debentures will be issued pursuant to the trust indenture dated July 19, 2021 between the Company and TSX Trust Company (the "Indenture").

Listing of Debentures:

The Debentures will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as a 'Self Storage and Portable Storage Rental' company.

Commence Date: The Debentures will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of the market on Monday, July 19, 2021, upon confirmation of closing of the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Monday, July 19, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Debentures

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Ontario)



Capitalization: $50,000,000 Debentures are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SVI.DB.B CUSIP Number: 86212H AB 1

Details of the Debentures:

Maturity Date: September 30, 2026.



Redemption: The Debentures will not be redeemable by the Company prior to September 30, 2024 (the "First Call Date") except in certain circumstances upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined in the Prospectus). On or after the First Call Date and prior to September 30, 2025, the Debentures may be redeemed by the Corporation, in whole or in part from time to time, at a redemption price equal to 102.750% of the principal amount of the Debentures redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. On and after September 30, 2025 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part at the option of the Company at a price equal to their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, up to but excluding the date set for redemption. The Company shall provide not more than 60 days nor less than 30 days prior notice of redemption for the Debentures.



Interest: 5.50% Interest is payable semi-annually in arrears on March 31 and September 30 of each year. Interest will be computed on the basis of the actual number of days in the applicable calendar year.



Initial Interest Payment Amount: $11.00 for each $1,000 principal amount, which will include interest accrued from the closing of the Offering (based on an expected closing date of July 19, 2021) up to, but excluding, September 30, 2021.



Subordination: The payment of principal and premium, if any, of, and interest on, the Debentures will be subordinated in right of payment to all Senior Secured Indebtedness of the Company, as provided in the Indenture.



Additional Information: The Debentures are not convertible, however, pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, the Company has the option, upon not more than 60 nor less than 30 days' prior notice, to satisfy its obligations to pay on redemption or maturity, the principal amount of and premium (if any) on the Debentures, in whole or in part, by delivering freely tradeable common shares ("Common Shares") to Debenture holders (the "Share Payment Option"). In such event, payment will be satisfied by delivering for each $1,000 due, that number of Common Shares obtained by dividing $1,000 by 95% of the Current Market Price on the date fixed for redemption or maturity, as the case may be. "Current Market Price" is defined as, generally, the arithmetic average of the per share volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Exchange for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date of determination.



Security Ownership Registration: The Debentures will be issued in "book-entry only" form administered by CDS.



Board Lot: The Debentures, which are issuable in the minimum principal amount of $1,000 each, will be quoted based on $100 principal amounts with all trades being made in multiples of $1,000. The minimum trading unit of Debentures is $1,000 and a board lot of Debentures is $1,000.



Trading Rules: The Debentures will be quoted and traded on an accrued interest basis, i.e. all bids, offers and trades of the Debentures will reflect only the capital portion of the Debentures and will not reflect accrued interest. Accrued interest must be reflected in the seller's and buyer's settlement amount, and must be reflected on the confirmation with clients.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 12, 2021 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

21/07/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 1, 2021 and June 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,940,000 flow-through shares

15,591,250 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.08 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 2,940,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,940,000 shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.





15,591,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,591,250 shares at $0.12 per share for a two-year period.



Number of Placees: 68 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Warren Stanyer Y 100,000 Christina Boddy Y 30,000 Jody Dahrouge Y 200,000 Patrick Groening Y 100,000







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,225.00 and 12,250 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $6,720.00 and 84,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $22,540.00 and 281,750 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $2,450.00 and 24,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $5,852.00 and 73,150 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $2,240.00 and 28,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





IA Private Wealth Inc. (Industrial Alliance Securities) - $5,950.00 and 59,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





IA Private Wealth Inc. (Industrial Alliance Securities) - $3,080.00 and 38,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.





Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,400.00 and 17,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated June 21, 2021 and June 25, 2021announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 133,191 shares at a price of $0.60 per share to settle outstanding debt for $79,914.60.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Sprott Private Resource







Lending (Collector), LP Y $79,914.60 $0.60 133,191

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021 and July 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.70 per share



Number of Placees: 31 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 160,294 [3 Placees]











Finder's Fee: National Bank Financial Inc. - $24,000 and 14,118 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $2.00 per share for a 12-month period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,060 and 1,800 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $2.00 per share for a 12-month period.





Research Capital Corporation - $13,770 and 8,100 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $2.00 per share for a 12-month period.





Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. - $3,060 and 1,800 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $2.00 per share for a 12-month period.





Beacon Securities Limited - $25,602 and 15,060 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $2.00 per share for a 12-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Camino Minerals Corporation ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2021 between the Company, Minera Maria Cecilia Ltd. ("Maria Cecilia") and Stellar Investment Holdings LLC (Denham Capital Management LP) ("Stellar"), whereby the Company can acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Maria Cecilia. The principal asset of Maria Cecilia is the mineral rights to the Maria Cecilia porphyry and skarn complex located in Ancash, Peru (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired Maria Cecilia by issuing 23,193,098 shares to Stellar. In addition, the Company has granted Stellar a contingent payment right pursuant to which the Company will pay to Stellar an additional $0.02 per pound of increase in copper equivalent mineral resources included in any subsequent NI 43-101 technical report on the Property (the "Contingent Payment Right") in cash, or subject to Exchange approval at the time of issuance, shares. The maximum consideration payable pursuant to the Contingent Payment Right is $5,361,380.40. The Company also entered into an investor rights agreement with Stellar whereby the Company will, among other things, grant Stellar a director nomination right and a participation right for future financings.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 30, 2021 and July 14, 2021.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021 and May 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,470,588 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 1,470,588 share purchase-warrants to purchase 1,470,588 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stellar Investment Holdings LLC Y 2,941,176 (Denham Capital Management LP)





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Camino Minerals Corporation ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2021 and May 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 44,117,647 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 22,058,821 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,058,821 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 66 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,034,825 7 Placees











Finder's Fee: National Bank Financial Inc. – $1,530 cash and 9,000 finder's warrants.



Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $4,590 cash and 27,000 finder's warrants.

Clarus Securities Inc. – $43,589.70 cash and 256,410 finder's warrants.

Dundee Corp. – $73,260 cash and 430,941 finder's warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $11,220 cash and 66,000 finder's warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $105,899.99 cash and 622,941 finder's warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – $3,060 cash and 18,000 finder's warrants.

Richardson Wealth Limited – $10,200 cash and 60,000 finder's warrants.

Sprott Capital Partners LP – $61,530 cash and 361,941 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. The Company issued a news release on July 14, 2021 correcting the finder's fees paid. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 55,249 shares at a deemed price of $1.81, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the contractor service agreement dated June 17, 2020, and the amending agreement dated February 4, 2021, both between the Company and Dr. Sohal Goyal.

For more information, please refer to the news release dated July 9, 2021.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, July 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DURO METALS INC. ("DURO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, July 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 8, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and Champion Iron Mines Limited ("Champion"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell its right, title and interest in and to the Lac Lamêlée property and certain iron ore NSR royalties (collectively, the "Property").

As consideration for the Property, the Company received a $1,300,000 cash payment from Champion on closing and is entitled to receive certain future payments payable upon certain iron ore productions thresholds having been met from the Fermont properties subject to the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 8, 2021 and July 13, 2021.

________________________________________

Forum Energy Metals Corp. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,885,712 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,942,856 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,942,856 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.57 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard Mazur Y 25,000







Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $30,000 cash and 66,667 finder's warrants.

Industrial Alliance Securities - $5,000 cash and 11,111 finder's warrants.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. - $17,501.40 cash and 38,892 finder's warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $174,999.98 cash and 388,888 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $693 cash and 1,540 finder's warrants.

Gravitas Securities Inc. - $1,400 cash and 3,111 finder's warrants.

Como Investment Solutions Inc. (Mitchell Smith) - $3,150 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants.

PI Financial Corp. - $7,560 cash and 16,800 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche. The Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the final tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 29, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 7,687,830 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period July 14, 2021 to July 13, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 746,950 shares to settle outstanding debt for $152,978.75.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

For further details refer to the Company's news release dated May 28, 2021.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 675,675 common shares at a deemed value of $2.22 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 11, 2021.

________________________________________

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2021 and June 11, 2021.

Convertible Debenture $1,506,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.05 of principal outstanding in year one, and at $0.10 in year two. The Company reserves the right to force conversion in the event that the shares of the Company trade at $0.30 for a period of 10 days or more.



Maturity date: July 7, 2023



Warrants The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.075 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing.



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Debentures Brian McConnell Y $100,000

Finder's Fee: $48,300.00 cash and 966,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Capital Find Finders Inc. Each Finder's Warrants are exercisable at $0.05 per share and will expire on July 7, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,107,312 non flow-through shares and 10,965,591 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per non flow-through share and $0.165 per flow-through share



Warrants: 12,036,452 share purchase-warrants to purchase 12,036,452 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period (warrants attached to non flow-through units)





$0.25 for a two-year period (warrants attached to flow-through units)



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Four Points Capital Partners LLC - $49,000 cash and 463,125 finder's warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. - $45,000 cash and 272,727 finder's warrants

Qubex Capital Inc. (Steven Velimirovic) - $6,000 cash and 37,500 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $1,500 cash and 9,091 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of at least $0.16 for a one-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 07, 2021, between the Company and several arms-length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company shall acquire five licenses (45 claims) covering 1,125 hectares located in The Woods Lake property, located near South Woods Lake, Newfoundland (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue an aggregate 80,000 shares to the Vendors.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 08, 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

Envirotek Remediation Inc. ("ETK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2021

NEX Company

The NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 10, 2020 between the Company and Transition Metals Corp. (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Homathko Gold Project located in the Caribou Regional District of British Columbia (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by: (i) making $10,000 in cash payments on closing (paid), (ii) issuing 700,000 shares (paid), (iii) issuing shares equivalent to $140,000 in value over a three-year period, and (iv) incurring eligible exploration expenditures of $550,000 over a three-year period. The Optionors will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, of which 0.5% may be repurchased by the Company, for $1.0 million. The Property is also subject to a pre-existing 1.0% royalty in favour of a third party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

________________________________________

