VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0283 Payable Date: October 31, 2022; November 30, 2022 and December 30, 2022 Record Date: October 14, 2022; November 15, 2022 and December 15, 2022 Ex-distribution Date: October 13, 2022; November 14, 2022 and December 14, 2022 respectively.

________________________________________

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

[formerly PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Delist, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 25, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its substitutional listing.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 29, 2022, shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. will be listed and begin trading.

________________________________________

GCC GLOBAL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("GCCC.H")

[formerly GCC Global Capital Corporation. ("GCCC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 30, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GCCC to GCCC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 29, 2022, the securities of Nortec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Company's press release dated June 14, 2022, the Company announced that they entered a share purchase agreement to acquire the Sturgeon Lake VMS property and Mattagami River Zinc property, both located in Ontario, Canada. The transaction contemplated constitutes a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

_______________________________________

22/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2022, and increased on August 9, 2022, and August 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,630,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 16,630,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,630,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.38 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Marie Constance Norman Y 50,000 Darren Urquhart Chartered



Accountant Inc. Y 50,000 (Darren Urquhart)





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,680 cash and 8,400 finder's warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $2,450 cash and 12,250 finder's warrants Amandla S.A. $32,130 cash and 160,650 finder's warrants





The finder's warrants are non-transferable and each are exercisable into one

common share at a price of $0.38 per share for a period of 2 years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 11, 2022 and August 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") and related share transfer deeds between the Company and all of the shareholders (the "Vendors") of the private Australian company BT Imaging Pty Ltd. ("BTi"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of BTi. The Vendors are all arm's length to the Company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired BTi by making a cash payment of $1,205,310 and issuing 62,969,351 shares. A portion of the shares are subject to a voluntary escrow agreement.

The Company has agreed to pay an advisory fee of 2,500,000 shares to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2022, May 31, 2022, July 5, 2022, July 28, 2022 and August 26, 2022.

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,650,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 11,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,650,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gordon Deans Y 250,000 Pathfinder Asset Management Ltd. Y 4,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 700,000 2 placees





Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $16,875.00 and 168,750 finder's warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a one‑year period.





Raymond James - $1,500.00 and 15,000 finder's warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.20 per share for a one‑year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2022 and August 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,323,116 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,161,558 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,161,558 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stillwater Enterprises Ltd. (Art Freeze) Y 90,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]











Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $34,740.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 23, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated December 6, 2021, as amended on April 26, 2022 and August 23, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and a company controlled by a family member of one of the directors and officers of the Company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired real property located on Highway 11 near Cobalt, Ontario (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Property by making a cash payment of $465,000. The cash payment was comprised of $265,000 payable on closing and $200,000 in previously paid lease payments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022, April 29, 2022 and August 25, 2022.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:21 a.m. PST, August 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP") ("GDNP.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for fling documentation pertaining to a License Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Hudson Resources Inc. (the "Company") and NEO Performance Materials Inc. ("NEO"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell to NEO, the Company's right, title and interest in the Exploration License MEL 2020-32 (the "License"), which encompasses the Sarfartoq carbonatite complex, located in southwest Greenland.

As consideration for the Licence, an initial non-refundable cash payment of US$250,000 will be made to the Company upon execution of the Agreement with an additional cash payment of US$3,250,000 due upon closing of the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2022.

_______________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.05 per share to 15 Arm's Length Parties, as part of loan agreements with the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news release on August 15, 2022 for more details.

_______________________________________

POWER GROUP PROJECTS CORP. ("PGP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreement (the Agreement), dated June 6, 2022, between the Company and 1311516 B.C. Ltd. (the "Target"), whereby the Company has acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Target, which owns option agreements dated February 25, 2022 and March 3, 2022 with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd., which give the Target an option to acquire certain interest in mineral claims of the Rizz Project and the Icefall Project located in the Province of British Columbia (collectively the "Projects").

Under the terms the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing up to 46,200,000 common shares. Furthermore, in order to obtain 75% interest in the Projects, the Company will have to pay up to $240,000 in cash and incur an aggregate of $1,450,000 in exploration expenses over the period of three years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022 and July 6, 2022.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022 :

Number of Shares: 3,100,000 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 1,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,550,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period, expires on Aug. 24, 2023 and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Shares: 7,166,665 common shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 7,166,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,166,665 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period, expires on Aug. 24, 2023 and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG



(Wilhelm Zours) Y 2,166,666

Agent's Fee: Ascenta Finance Corp. received $64,699.98 cash, 501,666 finder's warrants

(from non-flow through unit), each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one

common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one-year period and subject

to accelerated expiry, and 30,000 finder's warrants (from flow through unit), each

finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price

of $0.25 for a one-year period and subject to accelerated expiry.

GloRes Securities Inc. received $23,400 cash and 156,000 finder's warrants

(from flow through unit), each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one

common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a one-year period and subject

to accelerated expiry.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]