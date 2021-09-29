VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR") ("FNR.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on October 4, 2021, rights (the "Rights) to purchase units of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) Right and $0.02 are required to purchase one unit (the "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24-months following the issuance of the Units, subject to an acceleration clause. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time). As at September 22, 2021, the Company had 83,119,155 common shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 1, 2021, the common shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a Closed End Investment Fund Company' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1)

common share held. One (1) Right exercisable for

one (1) Unit at $0.02 per Unit.



Record Date: October 4, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: October 1, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: October 1, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: November 8, 2021



- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: November 10, 2021, 5:00 PM (Toronto time)

TRADE DATES

November 8, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021

The Rights will be halted at noon on November 10, 2021 and will be delisted at the close of business on the same day.

Rights Trading Symbol: FNR.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 34978T178 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Alliance Trust Company Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All Provinces and Territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 22, 2021.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

ANEESH CAPITAL CORP. ("EESH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 27, 2021, effective at the open of market October 1, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday October 1, 2021, under the symbol "FIL".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "FIL" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 30, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

[formerly Input Capital Corp. ("INP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 1, 2021, the common shares of SSC Security Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Input Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Crop Production' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,288,285 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SECU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 85236T103 (NEW)

________________________________________

21/09/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,077 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35326 per share and 10,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $4,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

AURORA SPINE CORPORATION ("ASG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,220,930 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.58 per common share



Warrants: 8,415,697 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,415,697 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of a cash commission equal to: (i) $455,569.7, and (ii) up to

$441,824.09 payable on the exercise of the common warrants, and 561,047

broker warrants payable to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Each broker

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price

of $0.58 per share for a period of three years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 20, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2021, September 9 and September 28, 2021:

Number of Units and FT Units: 13,297,499 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-

through common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one

common share purchase warrant.

2,548,684 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital

of the company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.48 per FT Unit

$0.48 per Unit



Warrants: 7,923,091 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,923,091 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 67 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of FT Units and Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,122,297 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: $532,431.75 cash and 1,109,232 Finder's Warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.48 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 30, 2021 and September 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated June 17, 2021 extending the relief granted under the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $55,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Andrew McMillan Y $27,500 $0.025 1,100,000 Michael McMillan Y $27,500 $0.025 1,100,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GREENSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GSGS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated July 12, 2021, between the Company, Kiaro Brands Inc., Aegis Brands Inc. (the "Vendor") and 2734524 Ontario Inc. ("Hemisphere Cannabis Co."). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hemisphere Cannabis Co. from the Vendor in return for an aggregate purchase price of $7,900,863 ("Total Consideration"). In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Total Consideration will be satisfied as follows:

61,300,000 common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.1289 per common share; 6,700,00 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 for 36 months from the closing date of the transaction; and 6,700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1289 per common share will also be issuable to the Vendor upon achieving certain milestones in the Company's commercial operations.

As a result of this transaction, the Vendor has also been granted a promissory note secured by the assets of the Company for $104,628.90 payable by no later than September 24, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021 and September 27, 2021.

________________________________________

MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated September 27, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business September 28, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on September 29, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $556,750 (5,567,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 10, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on September 15, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Amended from $0.25 to $0.20



Maturity Date: Remains September 30, 2021



Interest Rate: Remains 7% per annum

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 10, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 11, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on September 15, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $237,500 principal amount



Conversion Price: Amended from $0.25 to $0.20



Maturity Date: Remains September 30, 2021



Interest Rate: Remains 7% per annum

The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 11, 2019.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 15, 2021.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 21, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,482,072 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2021.

________________________________________

PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

