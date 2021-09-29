TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 29, 2021, 20:13 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
49 NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("FNR") ("FNR.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on October 4, 2021, rights (the "Rights) to purchase units of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) Right and $0.02 are required to purchase one unit (the "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 24-months following the issuance of the Units, subject to an acceleration clause. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is November 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time). As at September 22, 2021, the Company had 83,119,155 common shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, Friday, October 1, 2021, the common shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a Closed End Investment Fund Company' company.
|
Summary:
|
Basis of Offering:
|
One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1)
|
Record Date:
|
October 4, 2021
|
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
|
October 1, 2021
|
Rights Called for Trading:
|
October 1, 2021
|
Rights Trade for Cash:
|
November 8, 2021
|
- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.
|
Rights Expire:
|
November 10, 2021, 5:00 PM (Toronto time)
TRADE DATES
November 8, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 9, 2021
November 9, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021
November 10, 2021 - TO SETTLE – November 10, 2021
The Rights will be halted at noon on November 10, 2021 and will be delisted at the close of business on the same day.
|
Rights Trading Symbol:
|
FNR.RT
|
Rights CUSIP Number:
|
34978T178
|
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
|
Alliance Trust Company
|
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
|
All Provinces and Territories of Canada
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated September 22, 2021.
The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.
________________________________________
ANEESH CAPITAL CORP. ("EESH.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 27, 2021, effective at the open of market October 1, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
FILO MINING CORP. ("FIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Friday October 1, 2021, under the symbol "FIL".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "FIL" on TSX Venture Exchange after September 30, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
[formerly Input Capital Corp. ("INP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening October 1, 2021, the common shares of SSC Security Services Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Input Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Crop Production' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
20,288,285
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SECU
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
85236T103
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
21/09/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANTLER GOLD INC. ("ANTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,077 common shares at a deemed price of $0.35326 per share and 10,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $4,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 7, 2021.
________________________________________
AURORA SPINE CORPORATION ("ASG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,220,930 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.58 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
8,415,697 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,415,697 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of a cash commission equal to: (i) $455,569.7, and (ii) up to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated September 20, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2021, September 9 and September 28, 2021:
|
Number of Units and FT Units:
|
13,297,499 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consist of one flow-
|
2,548,684 units ("Units"). Each Unit consist of one common share in the capital
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.48 per FT Unit
|
$0.48 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
7,923,091 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,923,091 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
67 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of FT Units and Units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,122,297
|
[4 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$532,431.75 cash and 1,109,232 Finder's Warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.48 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 30, 2021 and September 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated June 17, 2021 extending the relief granted under the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to settle outstanding debt for $55,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Andrew McMillan
|
Y
|
$27,500
|
$0.025
|
1,100,000
|
Michael McMillan
|
Y
|
$27,500
|
$0.025
|
1,100,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GREENSTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("GSGS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 28, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated July 12, 2021, between the Company, Kiaro Brands Inc., Aegis Brands Inc. (the "Vendor") and 2734524 Ontario Inc. ("Hemisphere Cannabis Co."). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hemisphere Cannabis Co. from the Vendor in return for an aggregate purchase price of $7,900,863 ("Total Consideration"). In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Total Consideration will be satisfied as follows:
- 61,300,000 common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.1289 per common share;
- 6,700,00 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.16 for 36 months from the closing date of the transaction; and
- 6,700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1289 per common share will also be issuable to the Vendor upon achieving certain milestones in the Company's commercial operations.
As a result of this transaction, the Vendor has also been granted a promissory note secured by the assets of the Company for $104,628.90 payable by no later than September 24, 2022.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 13, 2021 and September 27, 2021.
________________________________________
MINK VENTURES CORPORATION ("MINK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated September 27, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business September 28, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on September 29, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $556,750 (5,567,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 10, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on September 15, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$500,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Amended from $0.25 to $0.20
|
Maturity Date:
|
Remains September 30, 2021
|
Interest Rate:
|
Remains 7% per annum
The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 10, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 15, 2021.
________________________________________
NEXLIVING COMMUNITIES INC. ("NXLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 11, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture as announced on September 15, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$237,500 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Amended from $0.25 to $0.20
|
Maturity Date:
|
Remains September 30, 2021
|
Interest Rate:
|
Remains 7% per annum
The convertible debenture was originally issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 11, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 15, 2021.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 21, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,482,072 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2021.
________________________________________
PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, Sept. 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PRAIRIE STORM RESOURCES CORP. ("PSEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 29, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article