BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 10, 2021, effective at the open of market June 16, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 3 CORP. ("ECCT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 10, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated May 13, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed on May 13, 2021 with the British Columbia Securities Commission and receipted on May 14, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Prospectus was also filed in Ontario, and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System. Alberta and Quebec. The receipt for the Prospectus also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission issued a receipt and that a receipt is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta and Quebec if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on the closing of the IPO are $1,035,000, comprising 6,000,000 common shares (including 900,000 common shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option) at $0.15 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 15,077,501 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering,



Escrowed Shares: 4,500,001 common shares will be subject to NP 46-201 escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FAIR CUSIP Number: 30371L101



Agent: Lead Jones Gable Inc



Agent's Fees: 690,000 compensation options which will entitle the Agent to purchase one Common Share at a price that is equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date, and a cash commission equal to 10% of the gross proceeds raised under the IPO, and corporate finance fee of $30,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2021.

Company Contact: Robert Coltura, CEO, President & Director Company Address: 9285, 203B Street, Langley, British Columbia,

V1M 2L9, Canada Company Phone Number: (604) 290-6152 Company Fax Number: (604) 683-8605 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

STALLION GOLD CORP. ("STUD")

[formerly HYBRID MINERALS INC. ("HZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors' dated June 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday June 16, 2021, the common shares of Stallion Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hybrid Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,060,002 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

Nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: STUD (new) CUSIP Number: 852589100 (new)

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.124657534 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 7, 2021, between Strikepoint Gold Inc. (the "Vendor") and 1911 Gold Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the property known as the Angelina Property, located in the province of Manitoba.

As consideration, the Company will pay $20,000 and issue 175,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021.

________________________________________

AXION VENTURES INC. ("AXV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2021 and June 4, 2021:





Convertible Debenture $8,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 40,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share for a 12-month period.



Maturity date: One-year term



Interest rate: 4%



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





KUAM (Hong Kong) Investment 01 Ltd.



(Yasuyo Yamazaki) Y $8,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, June 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 flow-through shares and

1,400,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.68 per flow-through share

$0.50 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 770,000 [2 Placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: 187,200 units (consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant) and 144,000 broker warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit (consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant) at $0.50 for a three-year period. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.75 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 40,000 bonus shares to 2039395 Ontario Ltd. (William Loucks) at a deemed price of $0.05 in consideration of a $10,000 loan that bears interest at 1.5% per month.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 3, 2021.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 14, 2020, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the exclusive and irrevocable right and option to acquire a 100% interest in and to Laguna Salada Project, located in the central part of Chubut Province, Argentina (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay up to $225,000 in cash, issue 56,306 common shares at a deemed price of $2.22 per share during the first year, pay up to $1,500,000 in cash until the end of the second year from closing and reimburse the Vendor for any expenditures incurred on the Property between December 14, 2020 and full assumption of the Property by the Company (the "Purchase Price"). Additionally, the Vendor will be entitled to up to a maximum of $2,273,000 cash payment, if certain uranium spot price levels are reached, with such right expiring ten (10) years from the Property ownership option exercise date by the Company (the "Contingent Payment").

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2020 and June 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 13, 2021 and April 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,647,264 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant") and 8,173,731 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one share and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.18 per FT Unit and

$0.15 per Unit



Warrants: 1,647,264 FT warrants to purchase 1,647,264 shares and

8,173,731 Warrants to purchase 8,173,731 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for up to two years from closing for the FT Warrant and

$0.30 for up to two years from closing for the Warrant



Number of Placees: 71 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Number of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 Units and [1 Placee]

200,000 FT Units











Finder's Fee: Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited - $5,085 cash and 45,200 broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") exercisable at $0.15 per common share.





PI Financial Corp. - $40,091.50 cash and 328,773 Broker Warrants exercisable at 0.15 per common share and 36,000 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.18 per common share.





Each Broker Warrant is exercisable 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on May 5, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 14, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,640,000 shares at a price of $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $410,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Greg Isenor Y $205,000.00 $0.25 820,000 John Cumming Y $205,000.00 $0.25 820,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

