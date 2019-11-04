TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 04, 2019, 19:21 ET
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Companies
Cease Trade Orders have been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 1, 2019 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CNH
|
2
|
Crownia Holdings Ltd.
|
annual audited financial statements for the
|
30-JUN-2019
|
annual management's discussion and
|
30-JUN-2019
|
certification of annual filings for the year
|
30-JUN-2019
|
JZR
|
2
|
Jazz Resources Inc.
|
annual audited financial statements for the
|
30-JUN-2019
|
annual management's discussion and
|
30-JUN-2019
|
certification of annual filings for the year
|
30-JUN-2019
|
SMB
|
2
|
Simba Essel Energy Inc.
|
annual audited financial statements for the
|
30-JUN-2019
|
annual management's discussion and
|
30-JUN-2019
|
certification of annual filings for the year
|
30-JUN-2019
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
MLR
|
2
|
Melior Resources Inc.
|
audited annual financial statements for the
|
30-JUN-2019
|
management's discussion and analysis
|
30-JUN-2019
|
certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
19/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
[formerly UNIVERSAL MCLOUD CORP. ("MCLD")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution dated October 1, 2019 the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday November 6, 2019, the common shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Universal mCloud Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
156,826,037
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
67,427,159
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MCLD
|
Unchanged
|
CUSIP Number:
|
582270104
|
New
________________________________________
MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, November 6, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
WOLF ACQUISITION CORP. ("WOLF.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the common shares of Wolf Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading.
Wolf Acquisition Corp. announced on November 1, 2019 that the letter of intent dated October 5, 2018 in respect of a proposed transaction between the Company and Abaxx Technologies Inc. ("Proposed Transaction") has terminated in accordance with its terms as a result of failed to enter into a definitive agreement within the specified time periods. The Proposed Transaction was originally announced on October 5, 2018.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BLUEROCK VENTURES CORP. ("BCR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the securities of Bluerock Ventures Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on October 3, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 17, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
____________________________________
19/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 51,418 shares at a deemed value of $0.35 per unit and 51,418 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.38 per share for 24 months to purchase 51,418 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,996.30.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD. ("BKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact / Renseignements de la société; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated October 2, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
11,429,048 Tranche A flow-through common shares
|
1,940,667 Tranche B flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per Tranche A flow-through common share
|
$0.28 per Tranche B flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
Y
|
1,940,667
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Desjardins Securities Inc. received a cash commission equal to 6% of the
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 31, 2019.
RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. («ECR»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 novembre 2019
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse le 2 octobre 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
11 429 048 actions accréditives ordinaires de la tranche A
|
1 940 667 actions accréditives ordinaires de la tranche B
|
Prix :
|
0,21 $ par action accréditive ordinaire de la tranche A
|
0,28 $ par action accréditive ordinaire de la tranche B
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
10 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Mines Agnico Eagle Ltée
|
Y
|
1 940 667
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Valeurs Mobilières Desjardins Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces égale à
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 31 octobre 2019.
________________________________________
COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement among among Colibri Resource Corporation ("Colibri"), Yaque Minerals S.A. de C.V. ("Yaque") and Ontop Capital Limited ("OnTop") dated October 3, 2018 pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Yaque. The assets of Yaque consist of two mineral properties located in Mexico.
As consideration for the transaction, Colibri has agreed to issue a convertible debenture in the amount of CDN$1million bearing an annual interest rate of 2.5% which is convertible at any time, in whole or in part, over the next 5 years into common shares of Colibri at $0.20 per share for a total of up to 5 million shares. There will be no finders' fees payable.
The Exchange has been advised that Colibri obtained minority shareholder approval to the transaction in accordance with the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: John Schiavi, a control person of OnTop, is also a control person of Colibri as he owns or controls, directly and indirectly, greater than 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Colibri; and (b) Ron Goguen, a director, officer and 10% shareholder of OnTop, is also a director, officer and shareholder of Colibri.
For further information please see the news releases dated October 30, 2018, May 29, 2019 and which are available under Colibri's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
CR CAPITAL CORP. ("CIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
950,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
950,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 950,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Eric Szustak
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Brian Howlett
|
Y
|
200,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 93,225 shares to an arm's length service provider at a deemed price of $0.21, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:25 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS CORP. ("FCA") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 04, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CDN$21,000 in cash and 420,000 finder warrants payable to Qwest
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sales and Purchase Agreement dated October 11, 2019 between Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company"), James Davison and Gregory Davison (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Klastline property located near the Village of Iskut, British Columbia. Consideration is 600,000 common shares. The Company will issue an additional 250,000 shares to the Vendors within 90 days of the completion of a preliminary economic assessment report.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 28, 2019.
________________________________________
HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a land purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 23, 2019, between the Company and Kambeitz Agri Inc. Under the Agreement, the Company will purchase 6 acres of land from Kambeitz Agri Inc. for $240,000 in cash consideration provided that by June 25, 2020 or such other date as the parties may agree upon, the land subdivision is completed. Until the conditions of the Agreement are met, the Company will lease the land for the annual rent of $16,800 for 10 years terms, renewable for 4 additional terms of 10 years each.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: The transaction is a Related Party Transaction as the director, officer and shareholder of the Company, Lionel Kambeitz, is a 50% shareholder of Kambeitz Agri Inc.
________________________________________
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD. ("MRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Issuer
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 25, 2019 between Margaux Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Wildsky Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company has the exclusive option to acquire 100% interest in the Cassiar Gold Project by acquisition of all of the common shares in the capital of the Cassiar Gold Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Vendor. In order to exercise the option, the Company must issue 58,200,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08 per share for an aggregate consideration of $4,656,000.00, undertake exploration on Cassiar's property and satisfy certain conditions outlined in the Agreement.
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 26, 2019.
________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Nov. 01, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News / Nouvelle en attente; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRAKOPOLIS IOT CORP. ("TRAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, November 4, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Review of Compliance with Exchange Requirements / En attente de conformité aux exigences de la Bourse; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VVC EXPLOARTION CORPORATION ("VVC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,018,200 shares to settle outstanding debt for $200,910.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
7 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
Shares
|
TPG Commercial Finance LLC
|
Y
|
$40,000
|
$0.05
|
800,000
|
(James Culver)
|
Scott Hill
|
Y
|
$29,360
|
$0.05
|
587,200
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an assignment and assumption agreement dated March 27, 2019 (the "Agreement") between Wealth Copper Ltd. ("Wealth Copper"), a subsidiary of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company"), and New Energy Metals Corp. ("ENRG"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Wealth Copper proposes to acquire ENRG's 100% interest in the Cristal property, Chile (the "Property").
To exercise the option on the Property, the Company has paid US$25,000 to date and is required to pay US$50,000 upon the earlier of the commencement of drilling at the Property and December 31, 2019.
The following payments are also required:
|
US$
|
March 31, 2020
|
$150,000
|
August 4, 2020
|
$500,000
|
August 4, 2021
|
$700,000
|
August 4, 2022
|
$3,000,000
|
Total:
|
$4,350,000
In addition, the Company has issued 50,000 common shares to ENRG in connection with the Agreement.
Wealth Copper will be responsible for all exploration costs and activities during the option period.
The Agreement provides that if Wealth Copper exercises the Cristal option, then Wealth Copper Chile, a subsidiary of Wealth Copper, and ENRG Chile, a subsidiary of ENRG, will be deemed to have formed a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the continued exploration of the Property, with the initial participating interests of the Joint Venture participants being Wealth Copper Chile – 70% and ENRG Chile – 30%.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: David Cross is CFO of each of ENRG and the Company. Marla Ritchie is Corporate Secretary of each of ENRG and the Company.
For further details please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 3, 2019 and September 26, 2019.
________________________________________
