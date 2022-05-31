VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CADILLAC VENTURES INC. ("CDC.H")

[Formerly Cadillac Ventures Inc. ("CDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of June 1, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CDC to CDC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletins issued October 5, 2021, and November 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0283

Payable Date: July 29, 2022; August 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

Record Date: July 15, 2022; August 15, 2022 and September 15, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2022; August 12, 2022 and September 14, 2022 respectively.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.005

Payable Date: June 21, 2022

Record Date: June 7, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: June 6, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ZIDANE CAPITAL CORP. ("ZZE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

NEX Company

Zidane Capital Corp. ("Zidane") announced on May 30, 2022 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Zidane and Millennial Technologies Limited ("Millennial"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Zidane of all the shares of Millennial pursuant to a business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced on February 25, 2022.

Effective at the market open, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 the common shares of Zidane Capital Corp. will resume trading.

_________________________________________________

22/05/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU") ("ARU.WT.B") ("ARU.WT.A") ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2022, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 265 claims and boundary cells comprising 12,528 acres (5070 hectares) located within the Shabandowan Greenstone Belt within the Wawa-Abitibi Terrane in the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue up to 2,350,000 common shares, pay $500,000 in cash and incur up to $1,500,000 in exploration expenses over four-year period as a consideration for the Property. Additionally, the Vendors will retain a 3% Net Smelter Return royalty (the "NSR"), of which the Company will be able to buy back up to 50% for $2,000,000 and has the right of first refusal on the remaining 1.5% NSR.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 28, 2022.

________________________________________

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,200,000 common shares ("Shares") pursuant to the Filing Statement in respect of the Qualifying Transaction dated September 28, 2021, and the Corporate Services Agreement dated January 6, 2022. In consideration for the services provided by the non-arm's length creditor, the Company has obtained disinterested shareholder consent on April 20, 2022 to approve the issuance.

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Pro-group=P # of Shares Lion Park Capital

(Mohammad Fazil) Y 1,200,000

For further information, please refer to the press release dated May 27, 2022.

_____________________________________________

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Calgary to Toronto.

________________________________________

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Special Warrants:





# of Warrants: 1,507,116 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 28, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 16, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: CDN$2.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued in connection with a private placement of 3,014,233 Special Warrants that closed on September 27, 2021. For further details, please refer to the Company's Long-Form Prospectus dated March 1, 2022 and news release May 27, 2022.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Earn-In Agreement dated May 6, 2022 between Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the Company) and AuRico Metals Inc. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may earn an up to 75% interest in the Chuchi Property (6,100 hectares) located in Northwestern BC. Consideration is $160,000 cash, 3,500,000 common shares and $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 7 year period to earn a 75% interest. There is an up to 6% NSR on various claims, which can be reduced to 2.1%

A finder's fee is payable to Geo Exploration Scouts of $15,000 upon signing, $5,000 each month thereafter, 2% of exploration expenditures (commencing after payment of $250,000), $25,000 upon commencement of drilling and $100,000 upon disclosure of a NI 43-101 compliant resource.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated May 9, 2022.

________________________________________

PHOENIX CANADA OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("PCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHOENIX CANADA OIL COMPANY LIMITED ("PCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,922,914 shares at a deemed value of $0.15 per share and 20,922,914 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $3,138,437.10.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors



Warrants: 20,922,914 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,922,914 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a six (6) month period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ROCKPORT CAPITAL CORP. ("R.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,944,904 shares



Purchase Price: $1.57 per share



Warrants: 2,709,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,709,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.50 with an expiry date of August 31, 2022



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 17, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $14,097,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 39,158,333 common shares at $0.36 purchase price until maturity





Maturity date: 36 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 202 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Principal Amount Charles Pennock I $50,000





Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Caldwell Securities Limited, Sightline Wealth Management LP, Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., iA Private Wealth Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Research Capital Corporation, BT Global Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Richardson Wealth Limited and ThinkEquity have received an aggregate of $1,041,140 in cash and 2,518,445 compensation warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.36 per share for a period of 18 months.





For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 29, 2021, May 10, 2021 and May 18, 2021, May 12, 2022.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 27,777,778 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 13,888,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,888,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co. Ltd. Y 23,000,000

Finder's Fee: $33,333.97 payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc., with 189,078 non-transferable warrants attached, exercisable at $0.25 for one year

$700 payable to Mogo Trade Inc.

$252 payable to PI Financial Corp., with 1,400 non-transferable warrants attached, exercisable at $0.25 for one year

1,610,000 shares issuable to Rui Zhang

$9,450 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., with 52,500 non-transferable warrants attached, exercisable at $0.25 for one year

$8,946 payable to PI Financial Corp., with 49,700 non-transferable warrants attached, exercisable at $0.25 for one year

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on May 4, 2022 and May 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 24, 2022 and the Amendment No. 1 to the Purchase Agreement dated May 24, 2022 (collectively, the "Agreements") between the Company, Nimrod Gruber, New Bit Ventures, Ltd. ("Coinmama") and its shareholders (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreements, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Coinmama from the Vendors in return for US$3,000,000 in cash payments and an aggregate consideration of 22,988,467 common shares in the capital of the Company at an approximate deemed value of $1.55 per common share, subject to customary closing adjustments and a lock-up agreement for a period of 19 months following the closing date of the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2022 and May 27, 2022.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:28 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

KONA BAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KBY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted t y

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

