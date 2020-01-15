VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANC CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ANCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Amended and Restated Prospectus dated October 25, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective October 30, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The common shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open January 17, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 17, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ANCV.P CUSIP Number: 032799108 Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Options: 350,000 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated October 25, 2019

Company Contact: John Randolph Clifford Company Address: 2500-700 W. Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 780-466-6006 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03 Payable Date: February 14, 2020 Record Date: January 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2020

________________________________________

GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD. ("GSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday January 17, 2020, the common shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,517,186 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GSR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38154B208 (new)

________________________________________

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, January 17, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated November 07, 2019.

________________________________________

UMG MEDIA LTD. ("ESPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Friday, January 17, 2020, the common shares of UMG Media Ltd. ("UMG" or "the Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of the Company's shares results from an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Torque Esports Corp. ("Torque") dated November 6, 2019.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Torque has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UMG by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each UMG shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.0643205 of a common share of Torque for each common share of UMG held (the "Exchange Ratio"). Further, Torque will assume all of the covenants and obligations of UMG under the UMG Warrants and UMG Options (each a "UMG Convertible Security") and upon exercise or conversion of a UMG Convertible Security, the holder thereof will receive Torque common shares based on the Exchange Ratio (i.e. the same consideration they would have been entitled to receive had they been UMG shareholders at the effective time of the Transaction).

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Torque and UMG were at arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the UMG shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 17, 2019 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Queen's Bench of Alberta on December 18, 2019. The Transaction completed on December 31, 2019. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of UMG, dated as of November 15, 2019, which is available under the UMG profile on SEDAR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated November 15, 2019 and news releases dated October 22, 2019, November 06, 2019, November 25, 2019, December 18, 2019, December 27, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.12 Payable Date: February 14, 2020 Record Date: January 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Friday, January 17, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as summarized in the Company's news release dated December 13, 2019, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the Proposed Transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the Proposed Transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

20/01/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGENTINA LITHIUM AND ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,540,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 14,540,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,540,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Joseph Grosso Y 1,500,000 Nikolaos Cacos Y 700,000 Constance Norman Y 100,000 Vinland Holdings Inc. Y 200,000 (David Terry)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 11, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,901,700 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,450,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,450,850 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Steve Stares Y 135,000

Finder's Fee:

Accilent Capital $12,000.15 cash; 160,002 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CARIBOO ROSE RESOURCES LTD. ("CRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,665,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Douglas Y 200,000 J. William Morton Y 100,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial - $2,850.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 20,608,000



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 20,608,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,608,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Woolford Y 10,608,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 31, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Trust Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 3, 2019, Firm Capital Property Trust's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 3, 2019, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 11, 2019.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 18, 2019, with subsequent full exercise of over-allotment option for gross proceeds of CDN$23,287,500.00.

Offering: 3,450,000 trust units (includes 450,000 trust units of underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full)



Unit Price: CDN$6.75 per trust unit



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., and Desjardins Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of CDN$931,500.00 in cash



Over-Allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this Offering to purchase an additional 450,000 trust units, which was exercised in full.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 11, 2019 and news releases dated December 9, 2019 and December 18, 2019.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP. ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 24, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2019, December 31, 2019 and January 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $16,520.00 cash; 330,400 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $800.00 cash; 16,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $3,300.00 cash; 66,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 10, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,403,459 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 30, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,903,459 shares with 7,903,459 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 1, 2017.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES INC. ("IMT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 80,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 to an arm's length creditor in consideration of a $20,000 loan.

For more information refer to the Company's news release dated December 24, 2019.

________________________________________

ITAFOS ("IFOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 38,076,923 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares CL Fertilizers Holdings LLC Y 38,076,923

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MOLORI ENERGY INC. ("MOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 9, 2020 and January 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,578,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

RETURN ENERGY INC. ("RTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,620,350,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant");





879,650,000 shares ("Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.01 per Unit and $0.01 per Share



Warrants: 1,620,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,620,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.01 for a period of five years. The Warrants will vest and become exercisable as to one-third upon the 10-day weighted average trading price of the common shares equalling or exceeding 100% of the exercise price, an additional one-third upon the market price equalling or exceeding 150% of the exercise price and a final one-third upon the market price equalling or exceeding 200% of the exercise price.



Number of Placees: 257 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units/Shares Richard McHardy Y 129,695,000 Units Fotis Kalantzis Y 105,798,000 Units Geri Greenall Y 50,000,000 Units Thanos Natras Y 40,155,000 Units Craig Martin Y 57,500,000 Units Mark Hodgson Y 38,770,000 Units Brendan Paton Y 37,500,000 Units Don Archibald Y 100,000,000 Units Reginald Greenslade Y 63,500,000 Units Kevin Overstrom Y 100,000,000 Units Tamara McDonald Y 50,000,000 Units Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Y 100,000,066 Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 27,400,000 Shares [ 7 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 19, 2019.

________________________________________

THE MINT CORPORATION ("MIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, January 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:12 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, January 15, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 17 and 27, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 15, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 235,292 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









John MacPhail Y $10,000 $0.17 58,823 Brock Daem Y $10,000 $0.17 58,823 Raphael Daem Y $10,000 $0.17 58,823 Mark Klein Y $10,000 $0.17 58,823

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

