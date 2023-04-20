VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, April 27, 2023 the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire May 1, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business May 1, 2023.

TRADE DATES

April 27, 2032 - TO SETTLE – April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 - TO SETTLE – May 1, 2023

May 1, 2023 - TO SETTLE – May 1, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated December 19, 2022, as amended February 27, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena") and Lithium Americas Corp. ("LAC"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, LAC acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares, of Arena for consideration of 0.0226 of a LAC common share and $0.0001 in cash for each Arena share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Arena was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on April 6, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on April 12, 2023. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Arena dated March 6, 2023, which is available under Arena's profile on SEDAR.

Arena and LAC closed the Arrangement on April 20, 2023.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Arena has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, April 21, 2023, the common shares of Arena will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Offer to Purchase

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press releases dated March 15, 2023 and April 17, 2023 and April 20, 2023, the common shares of Buffalo Coal Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Friday, April 21, 2023.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by way of common share consolidation and purchase of fractional shares for cancellation, as approved by more than two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholders' meeting held on April 17, 2023.

Under the going private transaction, all of the common shares of the Company were consolidated on the basis of 1 new common share for each 60,000,000 old common shares. All resulting fractional shares will be repurchased by the Company for the sum of $0.01 for each pre-consolidation share, less any amount in respect of taxes required by law to be deducted or withheld. The common share certificates held by holders of such fractional shares represent only the right to receive such cash payments. Following the consolidation, Belvedere Resources DMCC became the sole shareholder of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: May 16, 2023

Record Date: May 2, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 1, 2023

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on April 7, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, April 24, 2023, the shares of Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,402,562 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AWE (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88606V203 (NEW)

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.11

Payable Date: May 15, 2023

Record Date: May 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: April 28, 2023

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 bonus warrants, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.20 until September 30, 2023, to an arm's length party in consideration of an amendment to its existing promissory note of $500,000 (the "Original Note") by (i) extending the maturity date of the Original Note till September 30, 2023, and (ii) advancing an additional $300,000 to increase the principal amount owed under the Original Note to $800,000.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 29, 2023.

________________________________________

CLEAN SEED CAPITAL GROUP LTD. ("CSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 30, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to extend the expiry date of the 2,000,000 bonus warrants from March 31, 2023 till September 30, 2023 in consideration of extending the maturity date for the Original Note from March 31, 2023 till September 30, 2023.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 29, 2023.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 11, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an additional 1,625,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately USD$435,462 (CDN$585,000), pursuant to a Farm Out Agreement dated June 24, 2022 and an Addendum Agreement dated June 29, 2022.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 USD$435,462 CDN$0.36 1,625,000









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 29, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in 14 mineral claims, known as the Area 51 Project (the "Property") located in northern Chile. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR, which the Company can buy back at any time for $1,200,000 US Dollars (USD).



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $10,000 USD 200,000 common shares and

200,000 warrants N/A

Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at the price of $0.19 CAD for a period of 2 years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's new releases dated March 30, 2023, and April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. ("MRVL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 15, 2023 and February 24, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 8,333,333 common shares of the Company at $0.12 per share of principal outstanding. Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of issuance. Warrants: N/A. Warrant Price: N/A Forced Conversion: At the option of the Company, at any time prior to the Maturity Date, may force the conversion of all of the unsecured convertible debentures, if the volume-weighted average trading price for the common shares for 10 trading days equals or exceeds 60 cents per common share. Interest rate: 8% per annum, paid annually. Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:58 p.m. PST, April 19, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 20, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Letter Agreement dated January 19, 2023, and the Letter of Amendment dated April 6, 2023 (together, the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the binding Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive option to acquire, in two stages, up to a 75% interest in and to the prospecting and exploration license covering the Zlatusha gold-copper property ("Property"). The option to earn-in is staged as follows:

First Option to earn 51% interest Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Work Commitment (meters of drilling) Upon commencement NIL 13,53,846 NIL First Anniversary NIL NIL 8,000 Second Anniversary NIL NIL 10,000 Third Anniversary $250,000 6,15,384 10,000; delivery of resource estimate

Second Option to earn further 24% (75% interest in aggregate) Due Date Payment (Cash) Payment (Shares) Work Commitment (meters of drilling) Fourth Anniversary NIL NIL 8,000 Fifth Anniversary $350,000 6,15,384 4,000 delivery of preliminary assessment

The Company has the option to satisfy they payment in common shares of the Company ("Shares") through a cash payment based on the deemed issuance price per Share equal to the greater of $0.1625 per Share, and the 20-day volume weighted average price of the Shares on the Exchange, ending on the trading day immediately prior to the issuance of the Shares.

The Agreement also provides that, during the term of the First Option, the Company may carry a drilling shortfall into the immediately following year, provided that the Company cannot terminate the First Option prior to having completed 3,000 meters of drilling on or prior to September 23, 2024.

The Property is subject to an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") held by an arm's length party ("Royalty Party"). The NSR holder will have the right to repurchase an initial 0.5% of the total NSR for $2,500,000 USD, prior to commencement of commercial production (reducing the Royalty from 2.0% to 1.5%). The NSR holder will then have the right to repurchase a further 1.0% of the total NSR for an additional $500,00 USD prior to commencement of commercial production (reducing the royalty from 1.5% to 0.5%).

Upon exercise of the options, the Company and Optionor will have been deemed to have entered a joint venture on the Property, with the interest in the Project directly relating to the option(s) exercised.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023, and April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 10, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $250,000 in outstanding principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. Conversion Price: Convertible into 833,333 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share of principal outstanding. Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issuance. Warrants: N/A Warrant Price: N/A Forced Conversion: At the option of the Holder, subject to the sole discretion of the Company but shall not be obligated to, after (30) calendar days following the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) anniversary of the closing date, may request the conversion of all, or in part, of the unsecured convertible debentures, such that the principal amount and any unpaid interest of the unsecured convertible debenture will be payable in cash by the Company on the date that is one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days after after written notice has been provided by the Holder.

At the option of the Company, after thirty-six (36) months of the closing date, has the right, but not the obligation, to redeem the principal amount and any unpaid interest of the unsecured convertible debenture in cash, without penalty, at any time prior to the date of maturity by providing a thirty (30) calendar day notice by way of a written notice or a disseminated press release (the "Redemption Notice"). Within ten (10) business days after receipt of the Redemption Notice, the Holder, at their sole discretion, may request a conversion of the principal amount in common shares (exclusive of any interest payable in cash). All rights to conversion lapses ten (10) business days after receipt of the Redemption Notice. Interest rate: 8% per annum, paid annually Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Debentures





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $55,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 20, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length settlement agreement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (the "Company") and Kuya Silver Corporation (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire from the Company a package of properties totaling 1746 hectares in the Silver Centre area (the "Properties"), which is part of the greater Cobalt, Ontario mining district.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will pay the Company the purchase price of $450,000 by issuing the Company an aggregate of 1,666,667 common shares of the Purchaser at a deemed price of $0.27 per share, over a 9-month period from closing. In addition, the Company will retain a 2.0% NSR on commercial production derived from the Properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 29, 2023 and April 20, 2023.

________________________________________

