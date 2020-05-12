VANCOUVER, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANIES:

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2018, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 3, 2018 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, May 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

NEX Company

Consolidation

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 23, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 14, 2020, the shares of Viking Gold Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,280,483 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VGC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 926766 30 4 (new)

Note that this consolidation is in addition to a consolidation that was implemented on August 15, 2019. Please refer to the bulletins dated May 8, 2020 and the company's news releases dated May 1, 2020 and May 12, 2020, for more details.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 8, 2015, effective at the opening, Thursday, May 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company

20/05/ 12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AF1 CAPITAL CORP. ("AFC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:13 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

APPRECIATED MEDIA HOLDINGS INC. ("AMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated May 8, 2020, whereby the Company will acquire all of the business and assets of Appreciated Music, a division of Appreciated Entertainment Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Under the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor an aggregate total consideration of $750,000 payable in common shares as follows:

i. 4,250,000 common shares with a deemed price of $0.10 per common share will be issued on the closing of the transaction. ii. An additional 3,250,000 common shares with a deemed of $0.10 per common share will also be issuable to the Vendor upon the Company receiving the required shareholder approval.

The Vendor is considered a Non-Arm's Length party resulting from Stephen Brown being the CEO and a director of the Company while also considered the sole shareholder and director of the Vendor.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated April 13, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 05, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,694,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 8,694,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,694,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.08



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

CANADIAN OREBODIES INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 20, 2020, between Canadian Orebodies Inc. (the "Company") and O3 Mining Inc. (the "Vendor"), to acquire the West Hemlo and North Hemlo properties located in the Hemlo mining district of Ontario (collectively, the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 2,550,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing. In addition, the Company shall pay a discovery bonus of $1,000,000 in cash or shares, at the Company's option, subject to certain conditions.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2020 and May 8, 2020.

COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. ("COLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 13, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 4,833,332 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per non flow through share



Warrants: 4,833,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,833,332 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Donald Bubar Y 500,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 12, 2020 and March 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,910,001 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 3,910,001 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,910,001 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares AlphaNorth Partners Fund Inc



(Steven Palmer) Y 1,666,667 Keith Ainsworth Y 166,667 Patricia Ziegler Y 250,000 Gordon Jardin Y 250,000 Keshill Consulting Associates Inc



(Stephen Gledhill) Y 250,000

Finder's Fee:

AlphaNorth Asset Management - $7000.00 cash and 116,667 Finder's Warrants exercisable into common

shares at $0.06 per share for a five year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 24, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:49 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



$ $

1544230 Ontario Inc.







(Perry English) Y 32,500 0.05 650,000 Don Devereaux Y 1,750 0.05 35,000 Don Leishman Y 1,750 0.05 35,000 Karl Bjorkman Y 3,500 0.05 70,000 Ken Fenwick Y 10,500 0.05 210,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,350,648 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 5,350,648 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,350,648 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares GLENPANI CAPITAL LIMITED Y 250,000 (BURNS SINGH TENNENT-BHOHI)



LARRY OKADA Y 100,000 MIRADOR MANAGEMENT LTD Y 175,000 (RICHARD MAZUR)



KENNETH WHEATLEY Y 125,000 CARTER CAPITAL LTD Y 550,647 (ANTHONY BALME)



CONCEPT TRUSTEES LTD AS TRUSTEE OF THE AURORA LIBERTAI INTERNATIONAL PENSION PLAN Y 1,250,000





(PAUL DENNISON)



MICHAEL STEEVES Y 100,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2020 between INEO Tech Corp. (the "Company") and Newman Loss Prevention Solutions Inc. ("Newman") whereby the Company acquires the assets and business as a going concern. Consideration is $35,000 cash and 400,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 11, 2020 and May 5, 2020.

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 24, 2020, between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Idaho Resources Corporation (IRC) – a privately held Nevada corporation.

IRC holds a 0.5% gross overriding royalty (GOR) on the Anglo/Zeke claim block in Eureka county, Nevada, which is located on trend to the southeast of the Cortez operations and Goldrush project owned by Nevada Gold Mines. IRC also holds a 1.5% GOR covering NuLegacy Gold Corporation's Red Hill project in Eureka county, Nevada, which is contiguous to the southeast of the Anglo/Zeke claims.

As consideration for the US$4,000,000 purchase price, the Company will make a US$1,900,000 cash payment and issue an aggregate of 357,121 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$7.88 per share to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020.

RUPERT RESOURCES LTD. ("RUP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VIVA GOLD CORP. ("VAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 892,780 shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $223,195.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares King & Bay West







Management Corp. Y $146,320 $0.25 585,280

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

WINSTON CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 06, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANIES:

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 12, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

