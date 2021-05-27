VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLLECTIVE MINING LTD. ("CNL")

[formerly POCML 5 Inc. ("PCML.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement-

Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction - Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The QT consists of the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding securities of Collective Mining Inc., ("Collective"), by way of share exchange, in consideration of the issuance of 22,117,465 common shares at a deemed issue price of $1.00 per share.

A total of 18,531,166 common shares, 700,000 resulting issuer options and 187,500 common share purchase warrants are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement, and a total of 2,252,500 common shares and 450,000 resulting issuer options are subject Seed Share Resale Restrictions ("SSRR") and are subject to SSRR hold periods.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated May 12, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 30, 2020, trading in the securities of the Company will resume at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 28, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "PCML.P" to "CNL".

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement. This Private Placement consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts, which were exchanged into common shares upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as follows:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares post-consolidation

Purchase Price: $1.00 per common share post-consolidation

Warrants: 7,500,000 warrants to purchase 7,500,000 common shares post-consolidation

Warrant Exercise Price: $2.00 per common share post-consolidation for 36 months post-closing, including acceleration clause

Number of Placees: 70 Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of

Shares on a

post-

consolidation

basis 2180447 Ontario Inc. (David D'Onofrio) Y 200,000 1999609 Ontario Inc. (Adam Parsons) Y 20,000 Ari Sussman Y 100,000 Paul Begin Y 50,000 Kenneth Thomas Y 30,000 2599584 Ontario Inc. (Pasquale DiCapo) Y 2,000,000 Pasquale DiCapo Y 950,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement (2 Placees) P 175,000

Finder's Fee: Finders collectively received 534,500 common shares and 267,250 warrants to purchase 267,250 common shares exercisable at a price of $2.00 per common share post-consolidation for a period of 36 months post-closing, including acceleration clause

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press releases dated February 26, 2021 and May 20, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution by the shareholders dated April 9, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "POCML 5 Inc." to "Collective Mining Ltd.".

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares of "Collective Mining Ltd." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "POCML 5 Inc." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 40,436,965 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-consolidation basis.

Escrow: 20,531,166 common shares, 187,500 common share purchase warrants and 700,000 resulting issuer options, of which 2,053,117 shares, 18,750 common share purchase warrants and 70,000 resulting issuer options are released at the date of this bulletin on a post-consolidation basis.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto)

Trading Symbol: CNL (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 19425C100 (NEW)

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Paul Begin, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 82 Richmond St. E, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 Company Phone Number: (416) 451-2727 Company Fax Number: N/A E-mail Address: [email protected] Web site: www.collectivemining.com

____________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the CUSIP number has been corrected as shown below. All other information is unchanged:

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,400,000 common shares









Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol:

SSS.P CUSIP Number:

79607E 10 0 Agent:

Research Capital Corporation

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 22, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 28, 2021, the common shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "All Other Out-Patient Care Centres" company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

38,109,758 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 2,694,460 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Capital Transfer Agency Trading Symbol: SHG

(UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 83086L205

(NEW)

________________________________________

21/05/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the sale by Alset Capital Inc. (the "Company") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company's subsidiaries, Rosterbot Inc. ("Rosterbot"), ProSmart Sports Development Inc. ("ProSmart"), and DL Hockey Consulting Limited (collectively, the "Subsidiaries") pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated September 17, 2020, as amended, between the Company and 1255589 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser").

As consideration for the disposition, pursuant to the terms of a debt assumption and settlement agreement dated May 17, 2021 (the "Debt Settlement Agreement") that included the Company, the Purchaser, the Subsidiaries, the Purchaser has, through Rosterbot and ProSmart, assumed $640,000 debt of the Company.

For further information please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2020, February 3, 2021 and May 21, 2021.

Shares for Debt:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 323,232 shares at $0.165 per share to settle outstanding debt for $53,333.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

CYMAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("CYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,719,723 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.65 per common share

Warrants: 3,859,862 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,859,862 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a twenty-four (24) month period.

Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jon Gill Y 100,000 Martin Mazza Y 50,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of 770,000 advisory options payable to Eight Capital. Each advisory option entitles the holder to acquire one unit at a price of $0.65 per unit for a period of eighteen (18) months. The units issuable to the Finder have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated May 4, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 2 CORP. ("ETWO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 14, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021 and April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: $0.35 per share

Purchase Price: $0.35 per share

Warrants: 1,257,234 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,257,234 shares.

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause that if, on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day have elapsed following the closing date of the offering, the closing price of the common shares on the Exchange is greater than $0.48 per common share, the company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the company issues such press release.

Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Units Loran Swanberg Y 500,000 Thomas Smeenk Y 50,000







Finder's Fee: $8,750.00 and 25,000 Units payable to PI Financial Corp.;

$7,515.76 and 21,474 Units payable to Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC; and

$9,816.80 and 28,048 Units payable to Stryker 11 Inc.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 for 12 months from closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LABRADOR GOLD CORP. ("LAB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.90 per share

Warrants: 8,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,333 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $1.05 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Y 11,111,111 (Eric Sprott)

New Found Gold Corp. Y 5,555,556 (Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. – Collin Kettell)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC ("LPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC ("LPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARGARET LAKE DIAMONDS INC. ("DIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2021, which relies upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, September 16, 2020 and December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price $0.08 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares George Kovalyov Y 670,000

Patrick Butler Y 500,000

Neil Foram Y 500,000

James Wiesenberg Y 700,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated May 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.125 per Unit

Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Number of Units





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 320,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.50 per share and 100,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.60 for a two (2) year period, to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Warrants: 100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 100,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two (2) year period

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 22, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

