ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Monday, September 13, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

The listing of the Company will consist of 2,123,781 subordinate voting shares, 314,454.83 multiple voting shares and 15,947.292 proportionate voting shares. The multiple voting shares are entitled to 100 votes at any meeting of the shareholders of the Company and convert into subordinate voting shares on a 1:100 basis. The proportionate voting shares are entitled to 1,000 votes at any meeting of the shareholders of the Company and convert into subordinate voting shares on a 1:1 basis.

Only subordinate voting shares will be listed on the Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited subordinate voting shares with no par value of which

2,123,781 subordinate voting shares are issued and outstanding

314,454.83 multiple voting shares are issued and outstanding

15,947.292 proportionate voting shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: 0 subordinate voting shares

57,965.67 multiple voting shares

15,947.292 proportionate voting share











Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ALPS.U CUSIP Number: 021009 10 5

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated September 3, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Chrystie Holmstrom, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Company Address: 3322 West End Avenue Suite 450, Nashville, TN, USA 37203 Company Phone Number: 615-488-0087 (Ext. 1103) Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BUZZ CAPITAL 2 INC. ("BUZH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 6, 2020 and the news releases issued by Buzz Capital 2 Inc. (the "Company") on April 28, 2021, May 25, 2021 and August 26, 2021, effective at the opening, Monday, September 13, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

__________________________________

GOLD STATE RESOURCES INC. ("GOST")

[formerly CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 27, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 13, 2021, the common shares of Gold State Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cyon Exploration Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

84,424,609 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GOST (NEW) CUSIP Number: 38076D100 (NEW)

________________________________________

ENDURANCE CAPITAL CORP. ("ECAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 7, 2021, effective at market open on September 13, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on September 9, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). In addition, the gross proceeds received for the concurrent private placement was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("SGML")

[formerly Sigma Lithium Corporation ("SGMA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 13, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SGMA" to "SGML". There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a "Mineral, Oil, and Gas Exploration" company.

_________________________________

21/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RRESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:18 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 26, 2021 between Advanced Mineral Technology Inc. (H. Phil Cash) (the "Vendor") and Belmont Resources Inc. (the "Company") whereby the Company will acquire 100% interest in the Lone Star Property from the Vendor. The Lone Star property is owned by BGP Resources Inc. and the Vendor owns 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of BGP Resources Inc. Consideration payable to the Vendor is an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and $100,000 cash.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2021.

______________________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, British Columbia to Calgary, Alberta.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE CAPITAL CORP. ("ECAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a termination and release agreement dated May 10, 2021 (the "Agreement') between the Company and Nevada King Gold Corp. ("Nevada King"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company received 6,500,000 Nevada King shares as consideration for the Company renouncing all its rights under an earn-in agreement dated May 16, 2019 between the Company and Nevada King with respect to the Iron Point project in Humboldt, County, Nevada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2021, May 12, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

EXGEN RESOURCES INC. ("EXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a royalty purchase and assignment agreement ("Agreement") dated September 8, 2021 between the Company and K2 Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will purchase a 2.5% Net Smelter Return interest in the Company's Empire Mine property Located in Custer County, Idaho in return for an aggregate consideration of $2,750,000 in cash payments ("Cash Consideration") satisfied as follows:

$500,000 on the closing date of this transaction $500,000 on the earlier of: (1) 10 days following the Vendor's listing on a recognized stock exchange in Canada or the United States ; or (2) 18 months following the closing date of this transaction The remaining $1,750,000 will be paid in seven quarterly installments commencing on January 15, 2023

In addition to the Cash Consideration, the Company will also receive a 100% interest in the Empire Mine residual interest, which may result in up to $350,000 in additional payments contingent on achieving certain milestones including, among other things, the completion of a NI 43-101 technical report.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered at non-arm's length as a result of Jason Riley and Jason Tong being insiders of both the Company and the Vendor.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a termination and release agreement dated May 5, 2021 between Nevada King Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Ethos Gold Corp. ("Ethos"), whereby the parties will terminate and Ethos will renounce its rights under an earn-in agreement dated May 16, 2019 between the parties. The previous earn-in agreement includes the right to acquire a 50% interest in the precious metal mining rights at the Iron Point Project in Nevada. As a consideration, the Company will issue 6.5 million common shares to Ethos. The transaction is at non-arm's length as there is a common director between the two parties.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:35 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 33,321,201 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 72 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Amitay Weiss Y 100,000 Alexandros Tzilios Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,510,500 5 placees







Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – $9,200.02 cash.

Research Capital Corporation - $1,296.60 cash.

Raymond James Ltd. - $1,605 cash.

PI Financial Corp. - $11,460 cash.



CapitaLink Ltd. (Lavi Krasney) and LIA Pure Capital Ltd. (Kefir Zilberman)-

$114,365.59 cash.

Buffalo Investments Ltd. (Moty Menashe) - $34,500 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 88,235 shares at a deemed price of $0.078 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period January 1, 2021 to March 30, 2021 pursuant to a Compensation Agreement dated August 1, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Louis Covello.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Louis Covello Y $7,500 $0.078 88,235

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 165,408 shares at a deemed price of $0.097 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 pursuant to an Addendum to an Advisory Agreement dated April 9, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Abingdon Capital (Robert Abingdon).

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Abingdon Capital Y $15,000 $0.097 165,408

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 165,408 shares at a deemed price of $0.097 in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 pursuant to a First Amendment to an Services Agreement dated September 16, 2020 between Rover Metals Corp. and Robert Schafer.

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Robert Schafer Y $15,000 $0.097 165,408

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 9, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 31,023 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $1.0159 per common share pursuant to an option agreement dated March 8, 2020 between Summa, LLC and 1237025 Nevada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 14, 2020.

_______________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA")("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2021 and April 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,275,000 Series A preferred shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

For rights and restrictions relating to the Series A preferred shares, refer to the bulletin dated November 27, 2020 and the Prospectus dated October 29, 2020.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 14, 2021. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,270,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,135,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,135,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period





Number of Placees: 14 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Brian McGrath Y 40,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,140 and 22,800 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for 3 years.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $15,925 and 318,500 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.10 for 3 years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 4, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,040,404 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12375 per share



Warrants: 4,040,404 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,040,404 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.165 for a one year period



Number of Placees: placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Kings Chapel International Limited



(Ian Ferguson) Y 2,303,030

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 8, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,564,598 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $856,459.82.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Owing

Amount Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Nexvu Capital Corp Y $115,428.17 $0.10 1,154,281 (Brian Leeners, Greg Pearson & Gordon Fretwell)







07333351 BC Ltd. Y $9,300.40 $0.10 93,004 (Nexvu Capital Corp.)







AE Financial Management Ltd. Y $70,000.00 $0.10 700,000 (Edward Low)







Global Link Capital Corp. Y $155,400.00 $0.10 1,554,000 (Greg Pearson)







Brian Leeners Y $150,000.00 $0.10 1,500,000 Nexvu Services Inc. Y $167,900.00 $0.10 1,679,000 (Brian Leeners, Greg Pearson & Gordon Fretwell)









For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2021 and September 9, 2021.

________________________________________

