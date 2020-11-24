VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FERONIA INC. ("FRN") ("FRN.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Delist, Remain Halted, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to our bulletin dated November 23, 2020, both the common shares and the debentures will be delisted effective at the close of business November 24, 2020.

________________________________________

20/11/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 30, 2020, the Acquisition Agreement dated September 30, 2020 between the Company and SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR") with respect to the acquisition of 100% of the Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru through the direct and indirect purchase of 100% of SSR's shares in the Peruvian holding company Sociedad Mineral Berenguela SA has been amended by way of agreement dated November 23, 2020. The consideration of US$13,000,000 and 3,828,972 common shares is amended so that the cash consideration has been reduced to US$12,725,000 and in lieu of the US$275,000, 458,077 additional common shares will be issued for total consideration of 4,287,049 common shares.

________________________________________

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 20, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business November 23, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on November 24, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 22, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 104,308 common shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share, in consideration of advertising services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated April 3, 2020 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:39 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMPASS GOLD CORPORATION ("CVB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 29, 2017, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 12,000,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 29, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 29, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75

These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 common shares, with 12,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 29, 2017

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2020.

________________________________________

CROWN MINING CORP. ("CWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years







Number of Placees: 39 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Stephen Dunn Y 500,000 George Cole Y 200,000 Stephen Hughes Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 3,400,000





Finder's Fee:









Haywood Securities Inc. $2,000.00 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $32,000.00 cash



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Purchase and Sale Agreement of Interest in Unpatented Mineral Claims dated November 5, 2020 between the Company, Hercules Gold USA, LLC ("Hercules", an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), and CP Holdings Corporation (dba CP Resources Corporation) – "Headwater Subsidiary", a wholly-owned subsidiary of Headwater Gold Inc. whereby the Company has acquired mineral claims located in Lyon County, Nevada. Consideration is US$100,000 and the issuance of 500,000 common shares.

Headwater Subsidiary will be granted a 1.25% NSR on certain claims and a 2.5% NSR on certain other claims. Hercules has the right to reduce to the royalty on production by 50% by making cash payment of $1,000,000 to Headwater Subsidiary and Hercules shall have a one-time right of first refusal applicable to any sale of the royalty for cash subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:54 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:59 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,369,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.01 per share







Warrants: 18,369,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,369,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the common share of the Company trading on the Exchange is greater than $0.07 for 10 consecutive trading days after four months and one day from the closing date. In the event of acceleration, the Company may accelerate the Warrant expiry date to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced Warrant terms.







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 8 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Investor company in Trust for



Peter Lacey Y 10,000,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HFX HOLDING CORP. ("HXC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,496,320 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$328,173.79 (CDN$431,154.73).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









PFL Raahe Holdings LP Y USD$328,173.79 $0.05 8,496,320





















For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 09, 2020 and October 07, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:05 p.m. PST, Nov. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTRERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎56,666,666 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$2,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2020 and August 14, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎26,192,605 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$1,440,593.33.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 23, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a membership interest purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 28, 2020 between Powerband Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, DRIVRZ US, LLC (the "Purchaser") and Intellacar Solutions, LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire 60% of the units of the Seller for an aggregate total consideration of $2.42 million consisting of (i) USD$2 million cash and (ii) 2 million common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.22 per share.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated October 28, 2020.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 27, 2020 between Powerband Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and CB Auto Group Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire 15% of the Vendor for a cash consideration of $US$5-million to be paid over 4 payment dates ending on June 30, 2021 and the issuance of 750,000 share purchase warrants having an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated November 4, 2020.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 15, 2020, the Exchange has accepted the following amendment to share purchase warrants issued with respect to the Warrant Incentive Program announced September 8, 2020.

# of Warrants: 5,147,921

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021

These warrants were issued pursuant to the warrant incentive program of the Company, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 4, 2018 and January 27, 2020, the Exchange has accepted the following further amendment to share purchase warrants issued with respect to the Private Placement announced March 23, 2018.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,019,325

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 26, 2020, amended to December 30, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of shares with share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2018.

________________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VANADIUMPCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BAROLO VENTURES CORP. ("BVC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated November 20, 2020, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

CERRO MINING CORP. ("CRX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 24, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 10:46 a.m. PST, Nov. 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

