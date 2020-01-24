VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: February 21, 2020

Record Date: February 7, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: February 6, 2020

________________________________________

MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 12, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the common shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Intermediation and Related Activities' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,976,660 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: MPT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 598029205 (new)

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 21, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a forty (40) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

6,783,977 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VRY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: G7041T 13 9 (new)

________________________________________

SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A share: $0.15

Payable Date: February 19, 2020

Record Date: January 31, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2020

________________________________________

20/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, January 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 208,333 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $12,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Y 30,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 13, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 328,571 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Warrants: 164,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 164,285 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 23, 2020.

LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. («NBY»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 328 571 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,35 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 164 285 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 164 285 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ par action pour une durée de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 janvier 2020.

________________________________________

ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 983,164 shares at a deemed price of $0.305 to directors, officers and employees in consideration of services provided to the company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Alex Davidson Y $37,249.96 $0.305 122,131 Robert Chase Y $27,249.92 $0.305 89,344 David Field Y $22,249.75 $0.305 72,950 Derek White Y $22,249.75 $0.305 72,950

For further details please see the Company's news release dated December 23, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,692,307 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one comon share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.065 per Unit



Warrants: 3,846,154 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,846,154 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on January 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 23, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019. The correction relates to the subscription price and all other terms are unchanged:

Number of Shares: 2,777,778 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07125 per share



Warrants: 2,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1235 for a 40 month period, subject to acceleration if the 10-day volume weighted average trading price is equal to or greater than $0.247.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $1,615,382



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.085 in year one and at $0.10 in year two.



Maturity date: November 25, 2021



Warrants None



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Amount PT Menara Global Energi



(Lie Candra Sugiarto) Y $1,615,382





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on November 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 12, 2018 whereby Strikepoint Gold Inc. (the Company) acquired 100% of the shares of Mount Rainey Silver Inc. from Skeena Resources Ltd. In lieu of outstanding $750,000 cash payments due, the Company will issue 15,000,000 common shares to Skeena Resources Inc.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

