TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 24, 2020, 19:49 ET
VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: February 21, 2020
Record Date: February 7, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: February 6, 2020
________________________________________
MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 12, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4) four old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the common shares of Midpoint Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Intermediation and Related Activities' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
25,976,660
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MPT (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
598029205 (new)
________________________________________
PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 21, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a forty (40) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
6,783,977
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VRY (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
G7041T 13 9 (new)
________________________________________
SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A share: $0.15
Payable Date: February 19, 2020
Record Date: January 31, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2020
________________________________________
20/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, January 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 208,333 shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share to settle outstanding debt for $12,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
MINERA ALAMOS INC. ("MAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
30,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.
|
Y
|
30,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 13, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NIOBAY METALS INC. ("NBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
328,571 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
164,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 164,285 shares
|
Warrants Exercice Price:
|
$0.45 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 23, 2020.
LES MÉTAUX NIOBAY INC. («NBY»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 24 janvier 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
328 571 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,35 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
164 285 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 164 285 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,45 $ par action pour une durée de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
3 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 janvier 2020.
________________________________________
ORCA GOLD INC. ("ORG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 983,164 shares at a deemed price of $0.305 to directors, officers and employees in consideration of services provided to the company.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Alex Davidson
|
Y
|
$37,249.96
|
$0.305
|
122,131
|
Robert Chase
|
Y
|
$27,249.92
|
$0.305
|
89,344
|
David Field
|
Y
|
$22,249.75
|
$0.305
|
72,950
|
Derek White
|
Y
|
$22,249.75
|
$0.305
|
72,950
For further details please see the Company's news release dated December 23, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,692,307 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one comon share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.065 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,846,154 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,846,154 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on January 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 23, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange corrects the acceptance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019. The correction relates to the subscription price and all other terms are unchanged:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,777,778 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,777,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,777,778 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.1235 for a 40 month period, subject to acceleration if the 10-day volume weighted average trading price is equal to or greater than $0.247.
________________________________________
SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$1,615,382
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.085 in year one and at $0.10 in year two.
|
Maturity date:
|
November 25, 2021
|
Warrants
|
None
|
Interest rate:
|
8% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
Amount
|
PT Menara Global Energi
|
(Lie Candra Sugiarto)
|
Y
|
$1,615,382
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on November 25, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 12, 2018 whereby Strikepoint Gold Inc. (the Company) acquired 100% of the shares of Mount Rainey Silver Inc. from Skeena Resources Ltd. In lieu of outstanding $750,000 cash payments due, the Company will issue 15,000,000 common shares to Skeena Resources Inc.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
