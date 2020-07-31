VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

[formerly AURA RESOURCES INC. ("AUU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: Gold79 Mines Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 05, 2020, the common shares of Gold79 Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Aura Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

87,479,283 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: AUU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 380719104 (NEW)

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

[formerly Brockton Ventures Inc. ("BROC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Brockton Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (now renamed TGS Esports Inc.) described in its filing statement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BROC.P to TGS and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the shares of Myesports Ventures Ltd. ("Myesports")

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 29, 2019 among Brockton, Myesports and 1231527 B.C. Ltd. ("Newco), as amended on March 6, 2020, May 29, 2020 and June 23, 2020 shareholders of Myesports sold to Brockton, all their legal and beneficial interest in their respective shares of Myesports, such that, immediately following the closing, all of the shares of Myesports are owned by Brockton, and Myesports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brockton. As consideration for the shares of Myesports an aggregate of approximately 47,221,680 shares of Brockton were issued to the shareholders of Myesports.

Myesports is in the business of providing and hosting esports events, leagues and competitor training at both the amateur and professional levels both online and in person. Myesports is the operator of a dedicated leased esports arena, The Gaming Stadium, located in Richmond, British Columbia, which opened on June 28, 2019. Since its inception, Myesports has hosted esports events for games such as League of Legends and Fortnite, as well as organized and hosted the Pinnacle event at the River Rock Casino and the Burnaby Festival of Learning. Myesports also hosts regular online tournaments as well as provides high quality broadcast production for any event.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under TGS Esport Inc.'s profile on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019, March 5, 2020 and June 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,830,325 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 15,830,325 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,830,325 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 2 years





Number of Placees: 94 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rav Mlait Y 200,000 Bryan Loree Y 200,000 Ryan Evin P 32,000 Johnny Markovina P 100,000 Brent Todd P 250,000 Jason Knoblauch P 50,000 Christina Douglas P 20,000 Kristina Bighill P 75,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a finder's fee of $54,400 and 544,000 broker

warrants ("Finder Warrants"), each exercisable to acquire one common share at

an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years.

PI Financial Corp. received a finder's fee of $7,440 and 74,400 Finder Warrants.

IA Securities received a finder's fee of $14,000 and 140,000 Finder Warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. received a finder's fee of $4,600 and 46,000 Finder

Warrants.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation received a finder's fee of $800 and 8,000

Finder Warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. received a finder's fee of $3,400 and 34,000 Finder

Warrants.

3. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Brockton on July 23, 2020, Brockton has changed its name from Brockton Ventures Inc. to TGS Esports Inc. effective July 30, 2020. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the common shares of TGS Esports Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brockton Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

67,833,156 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,100,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement

37,271,941 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow

agreement





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TGS (new) CUSIP Number: 87250P 10 8 (new)

4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, trading in the shares of Brockton will resume as common shares of TGS Esports Inc.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

NEW KLONDIKE EXPLORATION LTD. ("NK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: NEX Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and in accordance with NEX Policy, the Company's securities will be Delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their NEX Listing Maintenance Fee.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Companies were subject to a Suspension from trading.

________________________________________

SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated June 18, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 5, 2020, the common shares of Sierra Madre Developments Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,399,041 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SMG.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 82639M405 (new)

________________________________________

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI")

[formerly Superior Mining International Corporation ("SUI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Shares for Debt, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement dated December 12, 2019 (the "Agreement") with Canadian Gold Miner Corp. ("CGM").

Pursuant to the Agreement, Superior Mining International Corporation (the "Company") can acquire a 100% interest in the Jumping Moose property, Ontario (the "Property") from CGM.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making certain cash payments ($95,000 in aggregate), issuing shares of the Company ($215,000) as well as completing certain expenditures on the Property ($2,700,000).

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Shares for Debt

The Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 635,186 shares to settle outstanding debt of $142,917

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y Amount Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Cyrus Driver Y $54,802 $0.225 243,564 Scott Davis Y $38,115 $0.225 169,400

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Refer to the Company's news release dated July 30, 2020 for further information.

Effective at the opening, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from SUI.H to SUI. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

56,076,512 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Company Contact: Johnathan More Company Address: 510 – 580 Hornby Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3B6



Company Phone Number: (646) 661-0409 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

20/07/ 31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AEX GOLD INC. ("AEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated June 30, 2020:

Number of Securities: 94,444,445 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.77 per common share



Number of Placees: 68 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Vatner ehf (Eldur Olafsson) Y 222,222 Graham Stewart Y 222,222 George Fowlie Y 50,000 GRF Capital Advisors Inc. (George Fowlie) Y 50,000 Robert Menard Y 97,600 Fossar ehf (Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson) Y 444,444 Gestion Ménard Inc. (Martin Ménard) Y 91,093 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 5,057,736







Finder's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital

Inc. received a cash commission totaling $4,227,619.42.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 27, 2020 and July 31, 2020.

________________________________________

AQUARIUS AI INC. ("AQUA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 13,327,450 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Warrants: 6,663,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,663,725 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise

provision in the event the Company's shares are equal to or greater than $0.25

for 10 consecutive trading days.





Number of Placees: 49 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael Woodman Y 500,000 Christopher Bradley Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 535,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,000.00 and 56,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 24-month period.





PI Financial Corp. - $16,125.00 and 129,000 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 24-month period.







Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $1,350.00 and 10,800 Broker Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 24-month period.







Mackie Research Capital Corporation - $7,269.50 and 58,156 Broker Warrants

that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a 24-month

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AURCANA CORPORATION ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 24,551,400 shares





Purchase Price: $0.50 per share





Warrants: 24,551,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,551,400 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 122 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Moroney Holdings Inc.

(Donna Moroney) Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 150,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp $310,320.00 cash; 620,640 warrants PI Financial Corp. $32,100.00 cash; 64,200 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $8,400.00 cash; 16,800 warrants Gerhard Merkel $90,300.00 cash; 180,600 warrants Roche Securities Limited $30,000.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Sightline Wealth Management $2,400.00 cash; 4,800 warrants DGW Capital Corp. $1,500.00 cash; 3,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $15,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Chris Bogart $16,500.00 cash; 33,000 warrants Mining Stock Educators LLC $5,400.00 cash; 10,800 warrants Kreuzfeld AG $15,000.00 cash; 30,000 warrants Blue Lakes Advisors SA $21,000.00 cash; 42,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 36 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BALTIC I ACQUISITION CORP. ("BLTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BANYAN GOLD CORP. ("BYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2020 and July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 charity flow-through shares





Purchase Price: $0.28 per share





Number of Placees: 36 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 placees] P 75,000





Finder's Fee: $14,400 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLACKHEATH RESOURCES INC. ("BHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,535,090 shares





Purchase Price: $0.055 per share





Warrants: 4,539,090 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,539,090 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period





Number of Placees: 11 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rokoss Consulting Inc. (David Rokoss) Y 83,636





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[4 placee] P 1,810,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,788.45 and 177,971 warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.07 per share for a three-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,200.35 and 76,370 warrants that are exercisable

into common shares at $0.07 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $1,450,000





Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.06 of principal outstanding in year one,

and at $0.10 thereafter until maturity.





Maturity date: May 31, 2023





Interest rate: 10%





Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P $ Amount





Round 13 Capital Founders Fund L.P. Y $85,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 22, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Professional Trading Services S.A. (Carlo Civelli) Y 21,000,000 Four Paths Partners Ltd. (Mark Lawson) Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: none

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated July 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,165,017 shares





Purchase Price: $0.0869 per share





Number of Placees: 1 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Intera Mining Investment Limited

(Xiancheng Wang) Y 1,165,017

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dates July 30, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CR CAPITAL CORP. ("CIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 2, 2020 and July 3, 2020:

Number of Securities: 6,250,000 non-flow-through common shares

5,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per non-flow-through common share

$0.10 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares at

a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the

private placement and 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase

2,500,000 at a price of $0.125 per share for a period of 18 months following the

closing of the private placement



Warrants' Exercise Prices: $0.10 and $0.125 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 35 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Brian Howlett Y 211,250 Roger Dent Y 1,250,000 ABC Capital Management Inc. (BBS Securities Inc.) Y 1,250,000







Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $13,260

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 20, 2020 and July 24, 2020.

________________________________________

FIRST LIGHT CAPITAL CORP. ("XYZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share





Number of Placees: placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Medalist Capital Ltd.

(Riley Keast) Y 4,200,000 James Currie Y 1,200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement dated July 16, 2020, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition") dated July 27, 2020, between the Company and Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, to buy back a one percent (1.0%) net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") covering certain mineral claims at the Company's Clarence Stream property in southwest New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor $100,000 in cash and shall issue 400,000 common shares upon closing of the Acquisition in order to buy back the one percent (1.0%) Royalty.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 28, 2020.

_________________________________

INOMIN MINES INC. ("MINE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLROCK RESOURCES INC. ("MRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Settlement and Release Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 27, 2020, between Millrock Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone"), whereby the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 common shares to Capstone in return for the relinquishment and elimination of a NSR royalty (NSR) on the Sharp, Ster, Par, Cen and PC claim blocks, located in the Goodpaster Mining District, Alaska, that the Company had purchased from Kiska Metals Corp. ("Kiska") in 2016. A Kiska predecessor company had granted the NSR to Capstone.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2020.

________________________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on August 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of August 31, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated July 28, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUINTO RESOURCES INC. ("QIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 13,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 6,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,750,000 shares



Warrants Exercice Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 41 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:







Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Fedosiewich Y 272,000 Marc L'Heureux Y 250,000 Ingrid Martin Y 100,000 Charles-Olivier Tarte Y 30,000 Éric Desaulniers Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 350,000







Finder's Fee: Seven finders received a cash commission totaling $28,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 24, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 31 juillet 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 13 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 750 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 41 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:







Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Fedosiewich Y 272 000 Marc L'Heureux Y 250 000 Ingrid Martin Y 100 000 Charles-Olivier Tarte Y 30 000 Éric Desaulniers Y 100 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteurs) P 350 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Sept intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 28 000 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 24 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

VON CAPITAL CORP. ("VON.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's revised CPC Filing Statement dated July 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZADAR VENTURES LTD. ("ZAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 31, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CLUNY CAPITAL CORP. ("CLN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 31, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: FFI: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

