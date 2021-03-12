VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AF2 CAPITAL CORP. ("AF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated February 17, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 18, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia and Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open March 15, 2021 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 15, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia





Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

AF.P CUSIP Number:

001094101 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 17, 2021.

Company Contact: Jonathan Held Company Address: 2300-555 Burrard St., Bentall 5, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: 416-270-9566 Company Fax Number: 604-476-5351 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Distribution per Trust Unit: $0.0425

Payable Date: May 17, 2021, June 15, 2021, and July 15, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021, May 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: April 29, 2021, May 28, 2021, and June 29, 2021

________________________________________

KGL RESOURCES LTD. ("KGL")

[formerly KILO GOLDMINES LTD. ("KGL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders March 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening March 16, 2021, the shares of KGL Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Kilo Goldmines Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,484,992 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KGL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 482451101 (new)

________________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: March 15, 2021 (Correction)

Record Date: March 1, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: February 26, 2021

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: April 15, 2021

Record Date: March 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2021

________________________________________

21/03/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH") ("NRTH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH") ("NRTH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHERRY STREET CAPITAL INC. ("CHSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 12, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CURRENT WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WATR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16 2021, February 24, 2021 and February 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 32,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.05 per share



Warrants: 32,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.07 per share for a three (3) year period



Number of Placees: 88 Placees

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$37,975 in cash, 1,165,500 common shares and 3,090,500 finder warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Andrew Kaszuba, EDE Asset Management Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital and National Bank Financial Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.07 for a three (3) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EFH HOLDINGS INC. ("EFH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Mar. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EFH HOLDINGS INC. ("EFH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:37 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021, and February 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 973,125 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 973,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 973,125 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $2,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________



JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per share

Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years Number of Placees: 49 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 605,554

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Capital Markets $8,640.00 cash; 48,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $4,320.00 cash; 24,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $59,575.95 cash; 330,978 warrants M Partners Inc. $8,640.00 cash; 48,000 warrants PI Financial Inc. $13,104.00 cash; 72,800 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: two years from closing

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 1,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a one year period





$0.10 in the second year



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Little Y 100,000 Stuart Ross Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 26, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Phoenix Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") and WBN Prospecting Group (collectively, the "Vendor"), whereby the Company may acquire an undivided 100% interest in certain mineral claims and licences (the "York Harbour Property"), located approximately 27km west of Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $95,000 cash payment, issue 1,485,556 common shares to the Vendor on closing and incur $3,000,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures over a three-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company within one year of commencement of commercial production for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021 and March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 8, 2021, between the Company and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell 0.5% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Gold Shear, Eddy, Zinger and Dewdney Trail properties.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire the NSR for $1,000,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 9, 2021 and March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 1, 2021, between the Company and Gilles Galant (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rocky Fault property (the "Property"), composed of 44 claims and located north of New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 100,000 common shares and pay $10,000 in cash upon signing of the Agreement. The Company shall also incur $25,000 of exploration expenditures on or before the first anniversary of the Agreement. The Company shall also make further cash payments of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 upon the completion of a positive economic assessment, upon the completion of a positive feasibility study and upon the start of commercial production respectively, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. The Company retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that is held by the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2021.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 12 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 1 mars 2021, entre la société et Gilles Galant (le « vendeur »), une partie n'ayant pas de lien de dépendance avec la société, concernant l'option d'achat de 100% des intérêts de la propriété Rocky Fault (la « propriété »), composée de 44 claims et localisée au nord du Nouveau-Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires et effectuer un paiement de 10 000 $ en espèces suite à la signature de la convention. La société devra effectuer des travaux d'exploration totalisant 25 000 $ le ou avant la date du premier anniversaire de la convention. La société devra aussi faire des paiements supplémentaires de 25 000 $, 50 000 $ et 100 000 $ suite à la complétion d'une évaluation économique positive, suite à la complétion d'une étude de faisabilité positive et suite au début de la production commerciale respectivement, afin d'acquérir 100% d'intérêt dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 2% sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie peut être rachetée par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un droit de premier refus sur la royauté sur le revenu net de fonderie de 1% restante, détenue par le vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mars 2021.

_______________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 40,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares





Robert Quinn Y 40,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Short Form Prospectus dated February 22, 2021, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, on February 22, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

The Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on February 25, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,037 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Clarus Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Gravitas Securities Inc.



Offering: 35,714,400 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Offering Price: $0.28 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of two years.



Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $920,003, plus 3,285,724 compensation options (the "Compensation Options") has been paid to the Underwriters. Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.28 per Compensation Option at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase up to an additional 5,357,160 Units, at the Offering Price.





The over-allotment option has been fully exercised.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated February 22, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:05 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, Mar. 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RAILTOWN CAPITAL CORP. ("RLT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Purchase and Sale Assets dated February 24, 2021 between Minera Cedros SA de CV, a wholly owned subsidiary of IndustriasPenoles SAB de CV and Carrizal Mining SA de CV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (the "Company"), whereby the Company is to acquire the Zimapan Property and the Related Assets located in Zimapan, Hidalgo State, Mexico for a total consideration of US $23.2 million (US$15 million payable at the closing of the transaction, US$3 million payable by March 31, 2021 and US$5.2 million by June 30, 2021). The acquisition is an Arm's Length transaction.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 13, 2020 between Scorpio Gold Corporation (the Company) and Round Mountain Gold Corporation (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Manhattan Property (the Property) located adjacent to the Company's Goldwedge Property in Nye County, Nevada. Consideration is US$100,000 cash and US$150,000 in common shares ( 2,091,149 shares). The Property is subject to a 2% NSR and the Company is required to replace bonding of US$191,188.

________________________________________

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,966,666 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $299,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Mark Pelchovitz Y $200,000 $0.03 6,666,666 Daniel Pelchovitz Y $29,500 $0.03 983,333 Steven Glaser Y $8,500 $0.03 283,333

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 590,264 shares



Purchase Price: $1.44 per share



Warrants: 590,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 590,264 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on March 11, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VOXTUR ANALYTICS CORP. ("VXTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 78 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Spennie Holdings Inc. (Peter Hyde) Y 6,428,571 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [13 placees] P 4,689,473

Finder's Fee: Mariusz Skonieczny, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc., Goodwood Inc. and Cormark Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of $1,417,927.52.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 25, 2021, March 1, 2021, March 9, 2021 and March 11, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

