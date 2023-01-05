TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 05, 2023, 18:03 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.0315
Payable Date: January 31, 2023
Record Date: January 17, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2023
________________________________________
HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 22, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 23, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date: At the market open January 9, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 9, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
17,887,500
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
9,400,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HVII.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
43954M107
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for aperiod of 60 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 22, 2022.
|
Company Contact:
|
Mark Binns
|
Company Address:
|
2200-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604-691-6100
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: January 31, 2023
Record Date: January 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 19, 2023
________________________________________
LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.006
Payable Date: January 31, 2023
Record Date: January 17, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2023
________________________________________
Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")
[formerly QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Q2 Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Queensland Gold Hills Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
61,118,146
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
QTWO
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
74739G107
|
(new)
________________________________________
RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 2, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Twenty (20) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration/development company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
5,301,135
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
RMI
|
UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
76611L203
|
NEW
________________________________________
23/01/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,244,598 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,244,598 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,244,598 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.75 per common share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,111,111 common shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$904.50
|
N/A
|
2,010 finder's
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.45 per finder's warrant and is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months
The Company issued news releases on November 29, 2022, December 1, 2022, and December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy Resources Inc. at a price of $0.50 per share.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022.
_______________________________________
CROSSOVER ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CRSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:41 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022.
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,600,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
1,200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
500,000
The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022.
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,513,665 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,256,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,256,832 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
666,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
250,000
The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 286,420 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 9, 2023 to January 8, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,095,157
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 9, 2021
|
Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 9, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 9, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,095,157 shares with 4,095,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was initially accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2019.
________________________________________
