ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.0315

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: January 17, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2023

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 22, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 23, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open January 9, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 9, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which



17,887,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 9,400,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HVII.P CUSIP Number: 43954M107 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for aperiod of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 22, 2022.

Company Contact: Mark Binns Company Address: 2200-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8 Company Phone Number: 604-691-6100 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: January 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 19, 2023

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.006

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: January 17, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2023

________________________________________

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

[formerly QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Q2 Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Queensland Gold Hills Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited

shares with no par value of which



61,118,146 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: QTWO (new) CUSIP Number: 74739G107 (new)

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 2, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Twenty (20) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration/development company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,301,135 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: RMI UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 76611L203 NEW

________________________________________

23/01/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,244,598 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per common share



Warrants: 4,244,598 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,244,598 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,111,111 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $904.50 N/A 2,010 finder's

warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.45 per finder's warrant and is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months

The Company issued news releases on November 29, 2022, December 1, 2022, and December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy Resources Inc. at a price of $0.50 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022.

_______________________________________

CROSSOVER ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CRSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:41 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022.

Number of Shares: 5,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022.

Number of Shares: 4,513,665 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,256,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,256,832 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 666,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 286,420 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 9, 2023 to January 8, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,095,157



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 9, 2021 Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: January 9, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 9, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,095,157 shares with 4,095,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was initially accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2019.

________________________________________

