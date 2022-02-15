TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 15, 2022, 23:45 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR") ("SUGR.WT") ("SUGR.DB") ("SUGR.WS") ("SUGR.WR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 8, 2022, and the directors' resolution to further approve the exact ratio on February 8, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (100) one hundred old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 18, 2022, the common shares of SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Life Sciences' company.
|
Post-Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
5,699,796 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Common Shares
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SUGR (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
865001 30 9 (new)
|
Series of warrants ("2018 Warrants") set to expire on September 12, 2023:
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SUGR.WT (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
865001 13 5 (UNCHANGED)
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 18, 2022, the exercise price for the 2018 Warrants of the Company will be $10.00 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
|
Series of warrants ("2020 Warrants") set to expire on June 24, 2023:
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SUGR.WS (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
865001 16 8 (UNCHANGED)
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 18, 2022, the exercise price for the 2020 Warrants of the Company will be $5.00 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
|
Series of warrants ("2021 Warrants") set to expire on March 16, 2024:
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SUGR.WR (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
865001 17 6 (UNCHANGED)
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 18, 2022, the exercise price for the 2021 Warrants of the Company will be $8.00 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
|
Series of convertible debentures ("2020 Convertible Debentures") set to mature on June 24, 2023:
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SUGR.DB (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
865001 AA 9 (UNCHANGED)
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 18, 2022, the conversion price for the 2020 Convertible Debentures of the Company will be equal to $10.00 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
SIQ MOUNTAIN INDUSTRIES INC. ("SIQ.H")
[formerly SIQ Mountain Industries Inc. ("SIQ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of February 17, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SIQ to SIQ.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
22/02/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:46 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 31, 2022, February 7, 2022 and February 14, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,637,500 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,818,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,818,750 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.55 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Richard Gilliam
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Ross Arnold
|
Y
|
312,500
|
Robert Pease
|
Y
|
62,500
|
Robert Boyd
|
Y
|
62,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
250,000
|
1 placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Agentis Exempt Market Dealer Limited – $108,000 cash and 135,000 finder's warrants.
|
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 14, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,189,607 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$657,000.11
|
Number of Creditors:
|
11 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Melinda Rombouts
|
Y
|
$200,000
|
$0.128
|
1,562,500
|
Jeannette VanderMarel
|
Y
|
$12,500
|
$0.12
|
104,167
|
Ravi Sood
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.12
|
250,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 31, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
3,555,555 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05625 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,777,777 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,777,777 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.09375 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 11, 2022.
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Joint Venture Agreements, Offtake Agreements, and Royalty Agreements (collectively, the "Agreements") dated January 12, 2022, between the Company and Lithium Royalty Corp ("LRC"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will (I) grant a 2% Gross Overriding Royalty on lithium and rare metals over the Company's Mayville Lithium Property for US$1.25 million, and on its Campus Creek Lithium Property for US$ 1 million; (II) sell 25% project interests (including offtake rights) in 1) the Mayville Lithium Property for US$1.25 million, and 2) the Campus Creek Lithium Property for US$250,000; and (III) issue common shares equal to 9.9%of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer by way of private placement, calculated on a fully diluted basis, at a price of$0.1182 per share
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 17, 2021, January 4, 2022 and January 14, 2022.
Non-Brokered Private Placement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
13,962,404 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1182 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 4, 2022.
_______________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
7,727,271 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"), each Subscription
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.55 per subscription receipt
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
9163-9971 Québec Inc. (André Gaumond)
|
Y
|
181,820
|
Jean-Pierre Janson
|
Y
|
90,909
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 4, 2022.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 février 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
7 727 271 reçus de souscription (les « reçus de souscription »), chaque reçu de
|
Prix :
|
0,55 $ par reçu de souscription
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
9 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
9163-9971 Québec Inc. (André Gaumond)
|
Y
|
181 820
|
Patrick Levasseur
|
Y
|
90 909
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 février 2022.
________________________________________
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 625,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.475 per share to Bacchus Capital Advisers Limited ("BCA") as compensation for advisory services provided to the Company by BCA.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb.15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,250,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.12 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.128 per share
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
twenty-four (24) months
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on February 12, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,253,571 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,126,786 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,126,786 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Odlum Brown Limited: $16,758 cash and 47,880 finder's warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.: $500 cash
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.: $17,955 cash and 51,300 finder's warrants
|
Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated January 4, 2022, and January 21, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
