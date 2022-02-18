VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA") ("GIGA.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus – Unit Offering

Effective January 31, 2022, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated January 31, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated February 3, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 8, 2022, for gross proceeds of $4,105,738 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option) (the "Offering").

Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.



Offering: 12,075,700 units (including partial exercise of the over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant").



Unit Price: $0.34 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.45 per share to February 8, 2025.



Underwriters' Commission: $246,344.28 cash and 724,542 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.34 per share for a three-year period.



Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised 1,175,700 option units at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option in whole or in part.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Unit Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 12,535,000 Unit Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated February 8, 2022, of which 12,075,700 are issued and outstanding



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.45 per share to February 8, 2025.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GIGA.WT.A CUSIP Number: 37518K128

The Unit Warrants were issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.45 per share and will expire on February 8, 2025.

The underwriters have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option of the Offering in whole or in part. An additional 459,300 Unit Warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2022, February 3, 2022, February 8, 2022 and February 18, 2022, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

LIFESTYLE GLOBAL BRANDS LIMITED ("GBE.H")

[formerly Lifestyle Global Brands Limited ("GBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 23, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from GBE to GBE.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued November 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.soi

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

22/02/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 770,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,258,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,258,500 shares with 7,258,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2018. The Exchange had previously approved, effective January 23, 2020, the extension of the term of these warrants from February 28, 2020 to February 28, 2022.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,016,067 units



Purchase Price: $0.075 per unit



Warrants: 11,016,067 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,016,067 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.1175 for 24-month period



Number of Placees: 18 placees



Agent's Fee: GloRes Securities received a cash commission of $4500.00 and 60,000 broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 for a 24–month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,956,998 shares to settle outstanding debt of $141,388.69.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Carberry Consulting Inc.







(Peter Shearing) Y $50,000 $0.065 769,231 Anthony Wong Y $4,500 $0.075 60,000 Moore Consulting Services Inc.







(Tracy Moore) Y $80,000 $0.078 1,025,641

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 14, 2021 and January 21, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANOE MINING VENTURES CORP. ("CLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 21, 2022 and February 1, 2022:

Number of Units: 6,375,000 units





Purchase Price: CDN$0.08 per unit





Warrants: 3,187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,187,500 common shares





Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.125 per share for a three (3) year period





Number of Placees: 12 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units





Cabrana Capital Advisors Inc. (Scott Kelly) Y 625,000 2686905 Ontario Corp. (Scott Kelly) Y 300,000 Eugene Lee Y 500,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 7 2022, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an additional 91 mineral claims and 12 patent claims totaling 1,470 hectares, contiguous to the Company's existing property position at its West Cache Gold Project in Timmins Ontario.

As consideration, the Company has issued to the Vendor 2,000,000 common shares at a deemed $0.06 per common share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2022.

________________________________________

GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,490,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 3,490,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,490,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry





Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Mohammed Bouhsane Y 2,000,000





Jed Richardson Y 200,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable received $3,500 cash and 70,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 16, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GUARDIAN EXPLORATION INC. ("GX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated February 2, 2022 between the Company and Dennis Moore (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase certain mineral claims from the Vendor located in Alaska, United States, for a total purchase price of US$35,000 in cash and 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share.

In connection with this transaction, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") on the mineral claims. The Company will have the option, at the earlier of (i) 120 days from receipt of a preliminary economic assessment on the mineral claims, or (ii) five years from the closing date of this transaction, to purchase one-half of the NSR at a price of US$1.5M. As per the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor will also be entitled to receive US$25,000 in cash and an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company upon the issuance of a drilling permit enabling the Company to drill on the mineral claims.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 4, 2022 and February 17, 2022.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,122 shares at a deemed price of $6.6132 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an arm's length consulting agreement dated December 22, 2021 to source certain commercial premises for the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Forbearance Agreement dated February 02, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between iSign Media Solutions Inc. (the "Company"), and certain arms-length and non-arm's length creditors (together "the Creditors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue replacement debentures (the "Debentures") and issue attached warrants, to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$2,880,691 principal amount with the Creditors. The particulars of the Debentures and attached warrants are as below:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$2,880,691 principal amount





Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.05 principal amount per share for the first 12 months of the term and at CDN$0.10 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity





Maturity Date: Two (2) years from issuance





Interest Rate: 12% per annum





Warrants: 57,613,829 share purchase warrants to purchase 57,613,829 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.0625 for a two (2) year period, subject to certain acceleration provisions





Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount owing and Creditor Progroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)





Joe Kozar Y $2,669,945

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 03, 2022 and February 16, 2022.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,652,600 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 9,652,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,652,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Finder's Fee:





PI Financial Corp. - $4,000 cash and 160,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 9, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,939,100 shares





Purchase Price: $0.20 per share





Warrants: 10,939,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,939,100 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a one year period, subject to an acceleration clause.





Number of Placees: 27 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Marshall Y 5,500,000





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $2,884 cash and 14,420 finder's warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $8,400 cash and 42,000 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.40 into one common share for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:23 p.m. PST, Feb.17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb.18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,777,765 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Warrants: 6,388,882 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,388,882 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 66 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Galen McNamara Y 25,000 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 2,222,200





Agent: Research Capital Corp. receives $334,199.66 and 371,333 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.90 for a three year period.

Eventus Capital Corp. receives $334,199.65 and 371,333 non-transferable compensation warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.90 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on February 10, 2022. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 134,894 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.94 per common share



Warrants: 134,894 common share purchase warrants to purchase 134,894 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $1.13 per share until September 29, 2023



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 7, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 février 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 134 894 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,94 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 134 894 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 134 894 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,13 $ par action jusqu'au 29 septembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 octobre 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]