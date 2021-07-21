VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIGSTACK OPPORTUNITIES I INC. ("STAK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective May 17, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday July 23, 2021, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,260,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 4,260,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited Trading Symbol: STAK.P CUSIP Number: 09000L104 Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Options: 500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Eric Szustak, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial, Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director Company Address: 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4 Company Phone Number: 905 330-7948 Company Email Address: [email protected]

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125 Payable Date: August 17, 2021 Record Date: August 3, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: July 30, 2021

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.A") ("CLAS.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In the Life Sciences' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,375,859 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Common Shares



Trading Symbol: CLAS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 180634 20 6 (new)

Series of warrants ("Series A Warrants") set to expire on August 8, 2021 Trading Symbol: CLAS.WT.A (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 180634 14 9 (new)

Effective at the opening on July 23, 2021, the exercise price for the Series A Warrants of the Company will be $3.10 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.

Series of warrants ("Series B Warrants") set to expire on April 26, 2022 Trading Symbol: CLAS.WT.B (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 180634 13 1 (new)

Effective at the opening on July 23, 2021, the exercise price for the Series B Warrants of the Company will be $1.30 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.

DENARIUS SILVER CORP. ("DSLV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 75,000,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated April 29, 2021 of which

75,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: DSLV.WT CUSIP Number: 248234114

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.80 per share and will expire on March 17, 2026.

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Engagement Labs Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,818,648 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29282R702 (NEW)

NOBEL RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")

[formerly Nobel29 Resources Corp. ("NBLC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on May 31, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Nobel Resources Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, July 23, 2021, the common shares of Nobel Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Nobel29 Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,794,205 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 17,347,500 shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: NBLC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 65501C100 (NEW)

21/07/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 23, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 23, 2021 and March 30, 2021.

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. $60,000 cash and 300,000 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.30 until March 29, 2023.

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, July 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,057,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 9,057,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,057,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a 30-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.45 or greater for 15 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Playford Family (Canada) Limited Partnership Y 582,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable - $44,820.00 and 249,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.24 per share for a 30-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 8,392,857 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per common share



Warrants: 4,196,429 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,196,429 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share until July 5, 2023



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 4470524 Canada Inc. (Jean Rainville) Y 150,000 7590059 Canada Inc. (Ciro Cucciniello) Y 250,000 6988024 Canada Inc. (Sylvain Champagne) Y 211,286 Marc-André Lavoie Y 110,000

Finder's Fee: Three finders received a cash commission totaling $61,910 and 442,217 common share purchase warrants to purchase 442,217 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.14 per common share until July 5, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated July 6, 2021.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 8 392 857 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,14 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 196 429 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 196 429 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action jusqu'au 5 juillet 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs : 33 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 4470524 Canada Inc. (Jean Rainville) Y 150 000 7590059 Canada Inc. (Ciro Cucciniello) Y 250 000 6988024 Canada Inc. (Sylvain Champagne) Y 211 286 Marc-André Lavoie Y 110 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 61 910 $ et 442 217 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 442 217 actions ordinaires de la société à un prix de 0,14 $ jusqu'au 5 juillet 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 juillet 2021.

Fremont Gold Ltd. ("FRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 30, 2021 and July 7, 2021. The private placement utilized the Exchange's temporary relief measures announced April 8, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,732,833 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 20,732,833 share purchase-warrants to purchase 20,732,833 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dennis Moore Y 1,600,000 Alan Carter Y 333,333 0923383 BC Ltd. (Paul and Iwona Hansed) Y 166,667 Maury C. Newton III Y 533,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,750,000 3 Placees





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – 210,000 finder's warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 35,000 finder's warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 35,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e); the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 29, 2021, between the Company and several arm's-length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Ridgeline Exploration Services Inc.; a privately held geological and logistical field services firm, providing project management services to clients seeking to advance their mineral properties, based in Kelowna, British Columbia (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing an aggregate of 1,951,219 common shares at a deemed value of $1.23 per share, together with a cash payment of $28,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 30, 2021.

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Amended

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated July 12, 2021 and pursuant to the letter agreement dated January 20, 2021 between Latin Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Libero Copper and Gold Corporation, there is finder's fee payable to Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Keaneth Daniel MacNeil) in the amount of 555,000 common shares of the Company.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 16,900,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 12,675,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 12,675,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.06 per share until June 22, 2024



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Marcel Vienneau Y 600,000 Louis Bélanger-Martin Y 700,000 Allan Rosenhek Y 1,000,000 Hanna (Johnny) Hawa Y 760,000

Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners received a cash commission of $58,400 and 1,168,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,168,000 common shares at a price of $0.06 per share until June 22, 2024.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 23, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 juillet 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 16 900 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 12 675 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 12 675 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 22 juin 2024



Nombre de souscripteurs: 15 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Marcel Vienneau Y 600 000 Louis Bélanger-Martin Y 700 000 Allan Rosenhek Y 1 000 000 Hanna (Johnny) Hawa Y 760 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Echelon Wealth Partners ont reçu une commission en espèces de 58 400 $ et 1 168 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acheter 1 168 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,06 $ par action jusqu'au 22 juin 2024

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 juin 2021.

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION. ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,625,617 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 8,625,617share purchase-warrants to purchase 8,625,617 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.60 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 51 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 0938871 B.C. Ltd Y 66,667 (David Thornley-Hall)









J.P. Varas Management & Geological Corp. Y 333,333 (J. Patricio Varas)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 166,667 [1 Placee]





Finders' Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $700 cash and 2,333 Finders' Warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $7000 cash and 23,333 Finders' Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $2,450 cash and 8,167 Finders' Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. – $1,400 cash and 4,667 Finders' Warrants

Sightline Wealth Management LP - $6,657 and 22,190 Finders' Warrants

Each finders' warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.60 for a three-year period.

The above numbers are on post-consolidation basis completed as of June 23, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,166,665 common shares



Purchase Price: US$0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / Progroup=P # of Shares Aleksandr Blyumkin Y 1,166,666

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated June 4, 2021 and July 1, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated February 2, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated May 26, 2021 (the "Amending Agreement"), between the Company and Granby Gold Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Vendor will grant an option to the Company to acquire 100% interest in the Golden Ivan Property, consisting of thirteen (13) mineral claims and located approximately 3 km east of Stewart, British Columbia, in exchange for a total of 10,400,000 common shares of the Company. The Amending Agreement eliminates the cash payments of $150,000 and work commitments of $1,800,000. All other provisions of the original option agreement dated October 7, 2020, shall remain in effect unamended.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 8, 2021.

RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,299,731 flow-through units ("FT Unit"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued on a flow-through basis and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.09 per FT Unit



Warrants: 1,649,866 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,649,866 shares



Warrant Price: $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 18 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Eugene Beukman Y 555,555 Johannes PM van der Linde Y 555,555 Mike Taylor Y 500,000

Finder's Fee: $10,567.00 cash, 53,150 non-flow-through units issued to EMD Financial Inc. Each non-flow-through unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant that is exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on July 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

