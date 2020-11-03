VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2020 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HIGH MOUNTAIN 2 CAPITAL CORPORATION ("HMCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated August 24, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective August 25, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, November 5, 2020, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta







Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,700,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,200,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol:

HMCC.P CUSIP Number:

42970W 10 7 Sponsoring Member:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Options: 350,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 24, 2020.

Company Contact: Bill Kanters, President, CEO & Director Company Address: 1600, 333 – 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 2Z1 Company Phone Number: (403) 619-7118 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated October 1, 2020 and November 3, 2020, effective at the open, Thursday, November 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

20/11/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHANCO VENTURE CORP. ("AVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov.03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 690,000 flow-through shares

620,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through and non-flow-through share



Warrants: 965,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 965,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the even the volume weighted average closing price of the Company's shares is s$0.30 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Finder's Fee: 6132987 Canada Inc. (Sebastien Choquet) - $2,800.00





Canaccord Genuity Inc. - $2,000.00 and 20,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one-year period.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $800.00 and 8,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one-year period.





PI Financial Corp. - $2,400.00 and 24,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.16 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on November 29, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of November 30, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated August 5, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,305,983 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $2,556,718:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:





Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Robert Wares NP 21,305,983

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated July 9, 2020.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 3 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 21 305 983 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,12 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 2 556 718 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:





Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance = NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Robert Wares NP 21 305 983

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 juillet 2020.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 14, 2020, between the Company and Robert Murray (the "Vendor"), an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Fundy Gold Project (the "Property") composed of 5 mining claims covering an area of 1,914 hectares, located to the west of the city of Saint John in the province of New Brunswick.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall make cash payments totalling $130,000 and issue a total of 200,000 common shares over a period of 60 months following the closing of the Agreement, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000. If the Company elects to repurchase half of the NSR, the Company will gain the right to purchase the remaining 1% NSR by paying the Vendor $2,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 27, 2020.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 3 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 14 octobre 2020, entre la société et Robert Murray (le « vendeur »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la projet Fundy Gold (la « propriété »), composée de 5 claims, couvrant une zone de 1,914 hectares, localisé à l'ouest de la ville de Saint John dans la province du Nouveau Brunswick.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra payer un total de 130 000 $ et émettre 200 000 actions ordinaires sur une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture de la convention, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $. Si la société choisit de racheter la moitié du NSR, la société aura le droit de racheter le 1% du NSR restant, en payant au vendeur 2 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 27 octobre 2020.

_____________________________________________

FABLED COPPER CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Advertising Agreement dated September 17, 2020 between the Company and AGORA Internet Relations Corp. for advertising services. Consideration is $75,000 plus HST that will be payable in common shares in five quarterly payments upon completion of the services provided.

Pursuant to the first quarterly advertising services provided to the Company, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 214,285 shares at a deemed price of $0.07.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 16, 2020:

Number of Securities: 12,500,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.45 per share until October 16, 2023



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission totaling $350,000 and 875,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one unit (the "Units") until October 16, 2023. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share until October 16, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 19, 2020.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 3 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 septembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 12 500 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,40 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 250 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,45 $ par action jusqu'au 16 octobre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 18 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 350 000 $ et 875 000 bons de souscription de courtier (les « bons de souscription de courtiers »). Chaque bon de souscription de courtier permet à son détenteur d'acquérir une unité (les « unités ») jusqu'au 16 octobre 2023. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire de la société et un demi bon de souscription (les « bons de souscriptions »). Chaque bon de souscription entier sera exerçable dans une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,45 $ jusqu'au 16 octobre 2023.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 octobre 2020.

________________________________________

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,421,052 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share, subject to a three year release schedule where 1/6 of the securities will be released each six months; and 6,900,000 common share purchase warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration of a secured loan in the amount of $2,300,000.

Each common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for a period of three years during the term of the loan at the following exercise prices:

2,300,000 common share purchase warrants at a price of $0.10 per share;

2,300,000 common share purchase warrants at a price of $0.15 per share;

2,300,000 common share purchase warrants at a price of $0.25 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 30, 2020.

________________________________________

ILOOKABOUT CORP. ("ILA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Nov. 03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,362,618 ordinary shares



Purchase Price: AUD$0.55 per share



Warrants: 11,362,618 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,362,618 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: AUD$0.90 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 27 placees



Finder's Fee: AUD$374,966 payable to EAS Advisors LLC.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 03, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 12,747,777 flow-through common shares



19,495,184 non-flow-through common shares







Purchase Price: CDN$0.09 per flow-through common share



CDN$0.06 per non-flow-through common share







Warrants: 19,495,184 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,495,184 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.12 for a two (2) year period







Number of Placees: 30 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units Patrice Dubreuil Y 2,000,000 Donato Sferra Y 2,000,000 Richard Murphy Y 2,000,000 O3 Markets Inc. (Blair Zaritsky) Y 12,150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,200,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$79,604.77 in cash and 1,310,024 non-transferrable finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at CDN$0.06 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Nov. 02, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Nov.03, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPIRIT BANNER II CAPITAL CORP. ("SBTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2020 May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective October 15, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated October 14, 2020 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts.

The Prospectus was filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of these jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus offering occurred on October 21, 2020, for gross proceeds of $3,413,020 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: 5,800,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit and 10,241,000 flow through units at a price of $0.22 per flow through unit. Each unit and each flow through unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.20 per unit and $0.22 per flow through unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each whole warrant is exercisable at $0.30 for thirty-six months, subject to an accelerated expiry.



Agents' Commission: 962,460 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one unit at $0.20 for three years and cash of $204,781.20.



Over-Allotment Option: 2,065,100 units were issued as part of the over-allotment option.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 14, 2020 and news releases dated September 30, 2020 and October 21, 2020.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

