TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")

[Formerly NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 20, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOAL".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 21, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Friday, March 3, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of NOA Lithium Brines S.A. for consideration of 68,257,140 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30, 56,000,000 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 24 months and 12,257,140 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 24 months.

A Non-Arm's Length finder's fee was paid for consideration of 1,083,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 and 1,083,333 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

17,780,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 17,500,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,000,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, the common shares of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Navion Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2022, August 12, 2022 and January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,795,867 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 18,795,867 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,795,867 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a 30 month period

Number of Placees: 70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 33,333 shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $186,603.51 N/A 181,848 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023, February 17, 2023 & March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

92,136,340 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 37,280,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Symbol: NOAL (new)

CUSIP #: 629352 10 5 (new)

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource – Mining' company.

Company Contact: Taj Singh, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 1250,639,5th Ave. SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9

Company Phone Number: 416-568-1027

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12328767123

Payable Date: April 17, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CABO DRILLING CORP. ("CBE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

___________________________________________

HUAXING MACHINERY CORP. ("HUA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________________

OLIVIER VENTURES INC. ("OVL.H")

[Formerly PACIFIC PARADYM ENERGY INC. ("PPE.H ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution by the shareholders passed on December 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, March 03, 2023, the common shares of Olivier Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Pacific Paradym Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

12,135,559 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: OVL.H (new)

CUSIP Number: 68111J101 (new)

________________________________________

SYNSTREAM ENERGY CORP. ("SHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

23/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023, and increased on February 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Warrants: 50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 14,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 23,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,300 N/A 2,115,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023, and amended on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 47,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.01 per share

Warrants: N/A

Warrant Exercise Price: N/A

Number of Placees: 30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 1,900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,500 N/A 2,850,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,400 N/A 348,000 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.05 per share to 9 Arm's Length Parties, as part of loan agreements with the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news release on February 22, 2023 for more details.

____________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Pinto Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $90,000 and issue a total of 2,000,000 common shares over a six-month period. An additional 4,300,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $2,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES Effective Date of Agreement $10,000 Nil Upon Exchange Acceptance $50,000 1,000,000 Common Shares Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance $30,000 1,000,000 Common Shares







For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2023

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the Bugatti Property (the "Property") located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $170,000 and issue a total of 4,500,000 common shares over a twelve-month period. An additional 1,000,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES Effective Date of Agreement $20,000 Nil Upon Exchange Acceptance $75,000 1,500,000 Common Shares Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance $75,000 2,000,000 Common Shares Within 12-month from Exchange Acceptance Nil 1,000,000 Common Shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023

_______________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extensions

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extensions in the expiry dates of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,333,340

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2022

Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,333,340 shares with 1,333,340 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 24, 2021.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020

Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,100,000

485,000

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2023

July 15, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2023

January 15, 2024

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,585,000 shares with 1,585,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 5, 2022.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,341,280 shares at a deemed price of $0.0671 per share for the quarter ending November 30, 2022, and 2,779,150 shares at a deemed price of $0.04048 per share for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. This is in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to three arm's length consulting agreements effective as of November 9, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 3

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, and February 27, 2023.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,236,857 shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Warrants: 1,236,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,236,857 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 430,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2023, between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 454 mining claims in Northern New Brunswick, comprising the Brunswick Au-Ag property.

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) Upon signing of the Agreement

(already issued) On July 1st 2023 Before December 1st 2023 On July 1st 2024 On July 1st 2025 On July 1st 2026 Upon a positive preliminary

economic assessment Upon a positive feasibility study Upon commercial production $10,000 $10,000 N/A $20,000 $25,000 $30,000 $25,000 $50,000 $100,000 150,000 common shares 200,000 common shares N/A 200,000 common shares 250,000 common shares 350,000 common shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A $80,000 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 10 février 2023, entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et des sociétés privées sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans 454 claims miniers situés dans le nord de la province de Nouveau Brunswick, composant la propriété Brunswick Au-Ag.

CONTREPARTIE ESPÈCES

($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Lorsque la convention a été

signée (déjà émis) Le 1 juillet 2023 Avant le 31 décembre 2023 Le 1 juillet 2024 Le 1 juillet 2025 Le 1 juillet 2026 Lors d'une évaluation

économique préliminaire

positive Lors d'une étude de

faisabilité positive Lors de la production

commerciale 10 000 $ 10 000 $ S/O 20 000 $ 25 000 $ 30 000 $ 25 000 $ 50 000 $ 100 000 $ 150 000 actions ordinaires 200 000 actions ordinaires S/O 200 000 actions ordinaires 250 000 actions ordinaires 350 000 actions ordinaires S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O 80 000 $ S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 février 2023.

_______________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 3, 2023 and the Amendment Bulletin dated January 11, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a NEX reactivation announced on January 3, 2023. The number of shares issued to the RLG shareholders should be 35,451,916 (not 35,434,541) and the number of shares issued and outstanding should be 52,019,982 (not 52,002,607). There are no other changes to the January 3rd bulletin or the January 11th bulletin.

________________________________________

