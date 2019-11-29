VANCOUVER, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ -

BRACHIUM CAPITAL CORP. ("BRAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated September 25, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions effective September 27, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Saskatchewan (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 3, 2019. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,932,500 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,800,000 common shares





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

BRAC.P CUSIP Number:

10377L 10 7 Agent:

PI Financial Corp.





Agent's Warrants: 400,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 25, 2019.

Company Contact: Benjamin Iscoe Company Address: 20th Floor, 250 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3R8 Company Phone Number: (416) 863-4384 Company Email Address: benjamin.iscoe@dentons.com

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 27, 2019, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 19, 2019.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated November 8, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the shares of Sky Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

11,796,730 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SKYG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 83085J 20 1 (new)

________________________________________

TURMALINA METALS CORP. ("TBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

Turmalina Metals Corp. (the "Company") has raised $7,000,000 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 14,000,000 subscription receipts at an issue price of $0.50 per subscription receipt. Each subscription receipt has converted into a common share of the Company.

New Listing-Shares

Effective at the opening Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

48,950,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,980,000 common shares subject to Escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TBX

CUSIP Number: 90022K 10 0



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 21, 2019 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Jonathan Richards Company Address: 488-1090 West Georgia St

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 3V7 Company Phone Number: (604)802-4447 Company Email Address: jrichards@redfernconsulting.ca

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on December 3, 2019, the common shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,852,610 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: VQS (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 91825V 40 0 (new)

________________________________________

19/11/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.58 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 21, 2019:

Number of Securities 3,047,647 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price: $0.35 Per Subscription Receipt



Terms of the Securities: Each Special Warrant represents the right of the holder to receive, without payment of any additional consideration or need for further action, subject to customary anti-dilution provisions, one unit ("Unit") four months and one day after closing. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional Share for a period of 18 months following the closing, at an exercise price of CAD$0.45 per Share.



Warrants: 3,047,647 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,047,647 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 26 Placees

Finder's Fee:

First Republic Capital $7,938.00 cash; 22,680 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants



Hampton Securities Ltd $9,555.00 cash; 27,300 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants



Mackie Research Capital Corp. $38,000.12 cash; 108,572 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants



PI Financial Corp. $560.00 cash; 1,600 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,751.75 cash; 5,005 warrants; Same accelerated exercise provisions as placee warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.45



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 07, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 2,000,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $8.35 per flow through share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 44,622





Agent's Fee:



Canaccord Genuity Corp. $453,405.00 cash

Cormark Securities Inc./Valeurs Mobilieres Cormark Inc. $453,405.00 cash

PI Financial Corp. $95,190.00 cash



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HANNAN METALS LTD. ("HAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,753,847 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares David Henstridge Y 192,308 Michael Hudson Y 192,308 Nick DeMare Y 192,308 Georgina Carnegie Y 76,923

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019 and November 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,760,236 shares



Purchase Price: $1.15 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: A cash commission of $198,728 was payable to Raymond James Ltd.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORAM VENTURES INC. ("NRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees] P 400,000





Finder's Fee:



PI Financial Corp. $7,260.00 cash





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 670,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $167,500.

Number of Creditors: 71 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Lloyd Bardswich Y $25 $0.25 100 Davisa Consulting Corp. Y $37.50 $0.25 150 David Farrell Y $37.50 $0.25 150 James McDonald Y $25 $0.25 100 Christopher Park Y $25 $0.25 100









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement







[1 Creditor] P $25 $0.25 100

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PETRODORADO ENERGY LTD. ("PDQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2019 between Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (the "Company") and ROK Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor by issuing an aggregate of 20 million common shares of the Company. The Vendor will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated November 15, 2019.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.24 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 2,750,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 20, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 5,500,000 common shares and 2,750,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on March 28, 2018.

SOCIETE D'EXPLORATION MINIERE VIOR INC. («VIO»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 novembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 2 750 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 20 décembre 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 20 décembre 2020 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 5 500 000 actions ordinaires et 2 750 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 28 mars 2018.

________________________________________________

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11.00 a.m. PST, November 29, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 29, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated November 27, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an a Share Purchase Agreement dated November 14, 2018 as amended January 1, 2019 between WELL Health Technologies Corp. (the "Company"), Michael Thompson, Patrick Morphy, Mark Orsmond and Mercantile Consulting Limited whereby the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of NERD EMR Services Ltd. and Butterfly Medical Ltd. Aggregate consideration was $2,550,000 payable in cash and shares allocated as follows: (i) $1,912,500 cash, with $637,500 being paid quarterly over a period of three years; and (ii) 1,275,000 common shares.

________________________________________

