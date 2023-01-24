VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN.H")

[Formerly China Education Resources Inc. ("CHN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 26, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CHN to CHN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletins issued July 11, 2022, and September 8, 2022 trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

____________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the Directors on January 11, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 26, 2023, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,089,330 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FCO (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 30317M403 (NEW)

________________________________________

STAMPER OIL & GAS CORP. ("STMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 26, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

Further to the news release dated January 17, 2023, the Company has completed its previously announced Fundamental Acquisition, as defined under TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual Policy 5.3.

________________________________________

VIRGINIA ENERGY RESOURCES INC. ("VUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the arrangement between Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR"), pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated November 14, 2022, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Company Share"), other than Company Shares already held by CUR, were exchanged on the basis of 0.26 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of CUR (each whole common share, a "CUR Share") for each Company Share (the "Consideration"). Holders of outstanding stock options to purchase Company Shares (each, a "Company Option") have received replacement options to acquire CUR Shares adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio and holders of outstanding restricted share units of the Company (the "Company RSUs") had their Company RSUs vest and settled for Company Shares and then exchanged for the Consideration.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of the Company was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on January 19, 2023, and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on January 23, 2023. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement closed on January 24, 2023. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Company's Information Circular dated December 15, 2022, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

23/01/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CVW CLEANTECH INC. ("CVW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 6, 2022 and further amended on September 20, 2022:

Number of Units: 1,166,664 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant

Purchase Price: $1.20 per Unit

Warrants: 1,166,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,166,664 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a four-year period from the date of issuance

Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 208,334









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to 6 Arm's Length Parties, in consideration of loans in the total amount of $100,000 for a term of one year, and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum.

Please refer to the Company's news release on January 23, 2023 for more details.

________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing of the Company's proposal to issue 1,589,846 shares to three arm's length parties at a deemed price of CAD $0.065 per unit to settle the outstanding debt of CAD $103,340 and issue 5,132,626 shares to a non-arm's length party to settle outstanding debt for $ 333,620.70.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price Aggregate #

per Share of Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party

Involvement: 1 $333,620.7 $0.065 5,132,626







Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 07, 2022.

________________________________________

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between NowVertical Group Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Acrotrend Solutions. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire Acrotrend Solutions in exchange for (i) a closing cash payment of US$4.1 million, (ii) issuance of 750,000 subordinate voting shares at a deemed price of $1.00 USD per share, and (iii) the earn-out consideration paid over three fiscal years based on certain adjusted EBITDA, a portion of which may be payable in subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a maximum of 5,000,000 subordinate voting shares.

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement between the Company and arm's length vendors, pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of Smartlytics Consultancy in exchange for (i) a closing cash payment of US$1 million, (ii) issuance of 600,000 subordinate voting shares, and (iii) the earn-out consideration paid over three fiscal years based on certain adjusted EBITDA, a portion of which may be payable in subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company, subject to a maximum of 926,413 subordinate voting shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

_____________________________________

PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. ("PGDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,495,049 common shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$50,408 (approximately CDN$67,425.74).

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 CDN$67,425.74 CDN$0.015 4,495,049

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,086,428 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $108,642.83.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $108,642.83 $0.10 1,086,428

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 750,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $22,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $22,500 $0.03 750,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 33,100,000 units

Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit

Warrants: 33,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,100,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 30,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRIBE PROPERTY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TRBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a portfolio of certain strata property management assets from Warrington PCI Management (the "Vendor"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated October 31, 2022 and an amending agreement dated December 28, 2022, among Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the general partners of the Vendor.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will satisfy the aggregate purchase price of CDN$375,000 as follows: (i) a cash payment of CDN$200,000 on the closing date to the Vendor; (ii) subject to certain milestones issue up to 62,500 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed floor price of CDN$1.20 per common share; and (iii) a cash payment of CDN$100,000 to be paid on February 5, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2022 and January 9, 2023.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,322 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $12,500 $0.09974 125,322

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022, December 23, 2022, January 12, 2023 and January 20, 2023:

Number of Units: 17,142,133 units

Purchase Price: $0.07 per unit

Warrants: 17,142,133 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,142,133 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 300,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $16,648.80 N/A 277,840

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.07 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Jan. 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

