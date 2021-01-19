TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Jan 19, 2021, 21:08 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
COMPASS VENTURE INC. ("CVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated October 26, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 27, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). Proceeds from a concurrent private placement will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
|
Commence Date:
|
At the market open January 21, 2021 the Common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 21, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
10,450,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
4,950,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CVI.P
|
CUSIP Number:
|
20454F105
|
Agent:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
350,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 26, 2020.
|
Company Contact:
|
Kah Meng Lim
|
Company Address:
|
1 North Bridge Road, #02-07 High St. Centre, 179094, Singapore
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(65) 6842 1142
|
Company Fax Number:
|
(65) 6281 0282
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Dividend per Unit: $0.01333
Payable Date: February 16, 2021
Record Date: January 29, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: January 28, 2021
________________________________________
NORVISTA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NVV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Special Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special cash dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: February 9, 2021
Record Date: January 26, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: January 25, 2021
________________________________________
ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the common shares of Routemaster Capital Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange.
________________________________________
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, January 21, 2021, under the symbol "VQS".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "VQS" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 20, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
21/01/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,100,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,050,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,050,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Raymond James Ltd. received a cash commission totaling $22,100
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 30, 2020.
GROUPE SANTÉ DÉVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 19 janvier 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
10 100 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,12 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription
|
5 050 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 050 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
22 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Raymond James Ltd. A reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 22 100 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 décembre 2020.
_____________________________________
DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,375,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share on a post-consolidation basis to settle outstanding debt for $4,312,500.00 from previously issued debentures.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
51 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Murray Cobbe
|
Y
|
$750,000.00
|
$0.30
|
2,500,000
|
Kenneth Bagan
|
Y
|
$37,500.00
|
$0.30
|
125,000
|
Karalie Strutt
|
Y
|
$37,500.00
|
$0.30
|
125,000
|
Donald Luft
|
Y
|
$935,250.00
|
$0.30
|
3,117,500
|
Kenneth Berg
|
Y
|
$18,750.00
|
$0.30
|
62,500
|
Deanna Berg
|
Y
|
$3,750.00
|
$0.30
|
12,500
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,714,284 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
745,400
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $9,778.04 in cash payment
|
Cormark Securities Inc. – $1,000.30 in cash payment
|
PI Financial Corp. – $3,000.00 in cash payment
|
Richardson Wealth Limited – $15,532.52 in cash payment
|
Raymond James Ltd. – $2,100.00 in cash payment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on January 12, 2021.
________________________________________
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. ("GMTN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:12 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020 and December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
59 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Thomas Yingling
|
Y
|
750,000
|
BJ Financial Accounting Consulting Inc.
|
Y
|
150,000
|
(Binny Jassal)
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,000,000
|
[4 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners - $1,600 cash and 16,000 warrants
|
EMD Financial Inc. - $13,600 cash and 136,000 shares
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $1,200 cash and 12,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp. - $22,576 cash and 225,760 warrants
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,850,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.00 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
87,500
|
[2 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cormark Securities Inc. - $180,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:16 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("IVS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,000,412 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.225 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,000,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,412 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
58 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
520,000
Finder's Fee:
|
Richard Savage
|
$40,052.02 cash; 178,009 warrants
|
Public Eye Consulting Busche
|
$12,811.43 cash; 56,940 warrants
|
Nathan Rotstein
|
$37,500.00 cash; 166,667 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.35
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
5 years, subject to acceleration
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,120,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.48 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,065,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,065,125 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.58 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Wares
|
Y
|
1,250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,111,111 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.90 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,055,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,055,555 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.35 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
169 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Pete Bernier
|
Y
|
222,222
|
Jason Hynes
|
Y
|
55,550
|
Jim Miller-Tait
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Dirk Templeman-Kluit
|
Y
|
11,112
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
387,802
|
[8 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $42,500.12 cash and 47,222 Broker Warrants payable.
|
PI Financial Corp. $7,000.02 cash and 7,778 Broker Warrants payable.
|
Odlum Brown Limited $6,255 cash and 6,950 Broker Warrants payable.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $18,630 cash and 20,700 Broker Warrants payable.
|
Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. $59,999.99 cash and 66,666 Broker Warrants payable.
|
-Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.35 until December 22, 2022, subject to an acceleration clause.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SILVER MOUNTAIN MINES INC. ("SMM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$5.20 per share
|
Warrants
|
7,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,750,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price
|
$6.75 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Augusta Investments Inc.
|
Y
|
6,600,000
|
(Richard Warke)
|
Ron Walsh
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Equinox Gold Corp.
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Received an aggregate of $1,014,000 in cash (BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – 30%; TD Securities Inc. – 30%; Eight Capital – 12.5%; Canaccord Genutiy Corp. – 7.5%; Scotia Capital Inc. – 7.5%; RBC Dominion Securities Inc. – 7.5%; Hannam & Partners – 5.0%).
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________________
STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
2,500,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Prices:
|
$0.30 for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Brian Howlett
|
Y
|
59,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$23,674 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd., and Hampton Securities Ltd.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in the news release dated December 30, 2020.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 3, 2021 between several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors") and Think Research Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Clinic 360 Inc.
As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors an aggregate of $250,000, and issue an aggregate of 1,127,511 shares. The Company shall also issue 55,285 shares as a finder's fee to Baker Tilley Vaughan Valuations Inc.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 4, 2021.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
980,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per share
|
Warrants:
|
980,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 980,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.16 until January 5, 2022
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
400,000
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,000.00 payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 6, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 19, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
