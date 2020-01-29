VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BB1 ACQUISITION CORP. ("BBA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press release dated January 24, 2020, effective at the opening on Friday, January 31, 2020 shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction as initially announced on January 24, 2019 has been terminated.

_________________________________________

BRS RESOURCES LTD. ("BRS.H")

[formerly BRS RESOURCES LTD. ("BRS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, January 31, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 31, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from BSR to BSR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued March 7, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ESSEX MINERALS LTD. ("ESX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the directors dated December 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on January 31, 2020, the common shares of Essex Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,085,001 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ESX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 297133209 (new)

________________________________________

MANITOK ENERGY INC ("MEI.H") (MEI.DB.H) (MEI.WT.H)

BULLETIN TYPE: - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 28, 2018, effective at the close of business on Friday, January 31, 2020, the common shares, debentures & warrants of Manitok Energy Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

________________________________________

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION ("ORE") ("ORE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective January 22, 2020, the Company's final short form prospectus dated January 22, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 37,100,000 Units of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on January 29, 2020, for gross proceeds of $20,301,786.00.

Offering: 37,100,000 Units plus 495,900 over-allotment Units



Unit Price: $0.54 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.80 for a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $1,218,107.16 in cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase up to an additional (i) 5,565,000 Units at the Offering Price, (ii) 5,565,000 common shares at a price of $0.505 per share and (iii) 2,782,500 additional warrants at a price of $0.07 per warrant. In each case, the aggregate number of over-allotment shares and the aggregate number of over-allotment warrants that may be issued under the over-allotment option does not exceed 5,565,000 common shares and 2,782,500 warrants. This over-allotment option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering. The over-allotment was partially exercised to purchase an additional 495,900 Units.

New Listing - Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 31, 2020, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Ore Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: up to 21,332,500 warrants created and authorized, of which 18,797,950 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: ORE.WT



CUSIP Number: 68616T133

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated January 29, 2020 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated January 22, 2020. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.80 per share until expiry, which is 36 months following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated January 22, 2020 and news releases dated January 8, 2020 and January 29, 2020.

______________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 31, 2020, the securities of Uravan Minerals Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on January 29, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 25, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Take Over as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Friday, January 31, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

_____________________________________________

ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. ("ZOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business February 10, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the NYSE American.

________________________________________

20/01/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANQUIRO VENTURES LTD. ("AQR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on February 23, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of February 24, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a halt or suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

_________________________________________

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. ("CUDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 107,081 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.426 per share, in settlement of $45,616 accrued interest on convertible debentures of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2020.

CUDA OIL AND GAS INC. (« CUDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 janvier 2020

Société du groupe 1 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 107 081 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,426 $ l'action, en paiement de 45 616 $ d'intérêts accumulés relativement à des débentures convertibles.

Nombre de créanciers : 1

Pour plus d'information, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société daté du 27 janvier 2020.

_____________________________________

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTIES, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,322,627 shares at a deemed value of $0.29 per share to settle outstanding debt for $383,562.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 21, 2019 whereby the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Kase Farma Inc. ("Kase Farma"), a subsidiary of Starling Brands Inc.

Under the Agreement, Kase Farma will receive US$900,000 in cash payments, 8,000,000 units ("Units") and 2,000,000 bonus units ("Bonus Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$0.70 to acquire one common share for a period of 36 months from closing. Each Bonus Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Bonus Warrant"). Each whole Bonus Warrant will be exercisable at a price of C$1.00 for a period of 36 months from closing.

The company will also pay Hillcrest Merchant Partners Inc. in finder's fee for a total of 620,000 units ("Finder's Units"). Each Finder's Unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant ("Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.70 each for three years from the date of issuance.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2019 and January 29, 2020.

________________________________________

JAGUAR FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("JFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:56 P.M. PST, January 28, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. ("LEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee: $16,000 in cash and 200,000 finders' warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.08 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, January 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of a 90% interest in Oracle Oil & Gas LLC ("USCO"), a subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to a corporate restructuring and debt assumption agreement dated August 23, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Darrell McKenna ("McKenna"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, McKenna received a 90% interest in USCO in exchange for the Company's being released from debts totaling $446,881 which will be assumed by USCO. USCO will also receive a data package from the Company which was originally acquired September 2018 pursuant to a transaction that has since been terminated. No finder's fee is payable.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 28, 2019 and November 27, 2019.

________________________________________

PETROX RESOURCES CORP. ("PTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,129,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 7,129,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,129,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 18 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Steven Marshall Y 3,333,333 Alfredo Manresa Ruiz Y 100,000 Vesilen Investment S.L. (Bernard Lonis) Y 333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 266,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Odlum Brown Ltd. $2,793 cash and 18,620 finder warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,680 cash and 11,200 finder warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $4,725 cash and 31,500 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for one year from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:06 a.m. PST, January 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, January 29, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL CORP. ("SBCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on February 26, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company, ('CPC') is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of February 26, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 28, 2019, the shares of the Company are halted from trading.

____________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 29, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, January 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

