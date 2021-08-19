VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZN CAPITAL CORP. ("AZN.H")

[formerly AZN Capital Corp. ("AZN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, AZN Capital Corp. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, August 23, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 23, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AZN to AZN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")

[formerly EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: ICPEI Holdings Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, August 23, 2021, the common shares of ICPEI Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of EFH Holdings Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Insurance Carriers and Related activities' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,748,158 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: ICPH (NEW) CUSIP Number: 44933G104 (NEW)

J4 VENTURES INC. ("JJJJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 18, 2021, the CUSIP number is corrected as follows. All other details are unchanged:

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: JJJJ.P CUSIP Number: 47746L 10 3

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD") ("KZD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 18, 2021, the effective date should have read as follows:

Effective at the opening Friday, August 20, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'.

All other information remains unchanged.

NEBU RESOURCES INC. ("NBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 29, 2017, effective at the opening Monday, August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

AADIRECTION CAPITAL CORP. ("AAD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,043,567 (the "Warrants"), of which 236,994 were issued in the first tranche (the "Tranche 1 Warrants"), 671,622 were issued in the second tranche (the "Tranche 2 Warrants") and 134,951 were issued in the third tranche (the "Tranche 3 Warrants") Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 28, 2021 for Tranche 1 Warrants, September 5, 2021 for Tranche 2 Warrants and September 13, 2021 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $4.25 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 13, 2022 for all the Warrants New Exercise Price of Warrants: $3.40 for all the Warrants

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 2,087,139 common shares and 1,043,567 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on July 23, 2020.

BALD EAGLE GOLD CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated July 23, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1218530 B.C. Ltd and its subsidiaries (the "Target"), including an 100% interest in the Hercules Silver Property in Idaho (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay the Vendors $175,000 in cash and issue 1,400,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.10 per share. Additionally, the Company will have to make a milestone cash payment of $1,000,000 to the Vendor, on commencement of commercial production on the Property. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), subject to a $1,000,000 buy back for one-half (1.0%) of the NSR.

A finder's fee of $17,500 in cash and 140,000 common shares of the Company, was paid to an arm's length finder - Kurt K. Hoffman.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 26, 2021 and August 10, 2021.

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2021 :

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

Fireweed zinc LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,003,808 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brandon Macdonald Y 10,000 George Gorzynski Y 20,000 John Robins Y 55,555 Peter Hemstead Y 17,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1,994,777 3 placees









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $10,900 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – $44,699.85 cash and 44,669 finder's warrants.

RBC Investor Services Trust – 6,000 finder's warrants.







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on July 2, 2021 and August 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 454,072 common shares at a deemed price of $0.61 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $276,984:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated June 22, 2021 and August 18, 2021.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 19 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 454 072 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,61 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 276 984 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 22 juin 2021 et 18 août 2021.

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 13, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,953,053 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrants: 15,476,527 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,476,527 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 69 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Mario Miranda

Y 70,000 Lucas Tomei

Y 100,000 Wade Felesky

Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 5,436,332 [ 14 placee(s)]













Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $193,046.76 cash, 990,158 common share units; Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $24,130.85, 123,770 common share units; Paradigm Capital Inc. - $24,130.85, 123,770 common share units. Each common share unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.45 until July 21, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated July 12, 2021 and July 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:36 a.m. PST, August 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OTSO GOLD CORP. ("OTSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 19, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

STARR PEAK MINING LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 599,999 shares



Purchase Price: $3.85 per share



Warrants: 300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $5.00 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $138,599.77 payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated May 26, 2021 between the Company and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Whitby, Ontario store owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $1.5-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 3, 2021 and July 28, 2021.

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated May 11, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of one Ontario store owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $650,000 worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 10 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 28, 2021.

XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANY

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2021, and amended on April 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,024,026 post-consolidated shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per post-consolidated share



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name



Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares James Spratt



Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



P 614,994 [4 placees]



























Finder's Fee: $5,999.99 cash and 39,999 Finder's Warrants payable to Research Capital Corporation;



$5,688.00 cash and 37,920 Finder's Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.;

$1,350.00 cash payable to Wanderer Consulting;

$6,900.30 payable to Zuri Invest AG;

$17,313.00 cash and 115,420 Finder's Warrants payable to SW Management Consulting; and

$3,285.00 cash and 21,900 Finder's Warrants payable to TD Private Wealth.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a one year period from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated May 25, 2021 and June 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the first tranche and second tranche, respectively, of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

