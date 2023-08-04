VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 17, 2021, news releases were issued on April 25, 2023 and August 3, 2023, announcing that Canada One Mining Corp., (the "Company") will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the securities the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

RELEVANT GOLD CORP. ("RGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday August 9, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

62,291,226 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 11,328,483 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: RGC

CUSIP Number: 75941G108

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Robert Bergmann

Company Address: 1700 – 1055 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2E9

Company Phone Number: +1-763-760-4886

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

23/08/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGKOR RESOURCES CORP. ("ANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,131,391 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.08 per common share to settle outstanding debt totaling $890,511.28 for repayment of six (6) joint venture funding advances and payment of accrued management consulting fees.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $332,511.28 $0.08 4,156,391 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more details, please refer to the company's news releases dated May 31, 2023 and August 4, 2023.

________________________________________

EVP CAPITAL INC. ("EVP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 2, 2023 with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business August 3, 2023, commenced trading at the opening of business on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 4, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $460,000 (4,600,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20 and 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,165,608 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,765,608 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,310,457 shares

Purchase Price: $0.03 per share

Warrants: 15,310,457 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,310,457 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 4,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $210.00 N/A 7,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share and a one common share purchase warrant (with the same terms as the private placement warrant) at the price of $0.05 for period of 36 months from the date of issuance.



The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2023 :

Number of Shares: 622,700,619 shares

Purchase Price: AUD 0.06 per share

Number of Placees: 649 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 8 299,165,910 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Agent's Fee: Jefferies Australia Pty Ltd received A$1,300,000 cash, and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited received A$747,00 cash.

The Company issued a news release on August 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 173,826 common shares to settle outstanding debt for CDN$56,250.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 01, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on July 13, 2023, July 24, 2023, and July 31, 2023:

Number of Shares : 30,210,000 Shares

Purchase Price : $0.10 per Share

Warrant : 30,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,210,000 shares

Warrant Purchase Price : $0.14 for three year period

Number of Place : 48 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount #Aggregate # Aggregate of Shares Warrants Aggregate # of Broker Warrants Finder's Fee: $46,500 539,450 539,450 1,004,450



Warrant Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.14 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Broker Warrants Term: Each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at a price of $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance of the broker warrants, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at the price of $0.14 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance of the broker warrants.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,596,175

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 10, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,192,350 shares with 12,596,175 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]