VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AARDVARK CAPITAL CORP. ("ACCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated May 14, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective May 18, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on June 4, 2021.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Monday, June 7, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on June 7, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 3,400,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ACCA.P CUSIP Number: 00257N109 Agent: Haywood

Agent's Options: 330,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 exercisable until the earlier of (a) 5 years from the date of the listing, and (b) the date that is one year from the completion of the Company's qualifying transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated May 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Zachary Goldenberg, CEOZachary Goldenberg, CEO Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 400, Toronto, ON M5K 0A1 Company Phone Number: (647) 987-5083 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by 1292373 B.C. Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") of the remaining 85.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company not already owned the Purchaser for $3.25 in cash per share (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated March 10, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 79.79% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholder meeting held on May 6, 2021. The Arrangement also received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on May 10, 2021

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated April 6, 2021, and its news releases dated May 6, 2021, May 10, 2021 and May 17, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted pursuant to a director's resolution dated June 3, 2021. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Friday June 4, 2021, the Common Shares of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

_______________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

[formerly Skylight Health Group Inc. ("SHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 7, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("SHG") to ("SLHG"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as an "All Other Out-Patient Care Centres" company.

________________________________________

21/06/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 663,298 common shares

Purchase Price: $2.72 per common share

Warrants: 663,298 common share purchase warrants to purchase 663,298 shares

Warrants' Exercise Price: $3.68 for 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $26,275

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated April 9, 2021 and May 11, 2021.

________________________________________

AUMENTO CAPITAL IX CORP. ("AUIX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated June 1, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business June 2, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on June 3, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (1,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per share).

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, June 03, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 128,205 bonus shares at a deemed price $1.56 to BDC Capital Inc. ("Lender") in consideration of an $2,500,000 amendment to a $5,000,000 loan under the BDC Capital's Letter of Amendment dated April 26, 2021 between the Company and the Lender.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 3, 2021.

________________________________________

GT GOLD CORP. ("GTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:08 a.m. PST, June 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INZINC MINING LTD. ("IZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated April 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between InZinc Mining Ltd. (the "Company") and American West Metals Limited - a private Australian company ("AWM"), the Company has granted AWM an exclusive option to earn up to a 100% undivided interest in the Company's West Desert Project, consisting of patented and unpatented claims and mineral leases, located in Utah, USA.

Under the terms of the Agreement, AWM can earn a 100% interest in the West Desert Project by completing the following:

1) an initial non-refundable cash payment of US$500,000 to the Company on the later of the execution of the Agreement and the second business day following regulatory and shareholder approval for the transactions contemplated by the Agreement (the "Effective Date");



2) payments to the Company during the 24 months following the Effective Date of the Agreement to comprise:





i. CDN$1,000,000 within 30 days of AWM listing its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") through an initial public offering or other going public transaction ("IPO") or 12 months after the Effective Date, whichever is earlier;







ii. US$1,500,000 upon the announcement by AWM to the ASX of a completed Prefeasibility Study for the West Desert Project or 24 months after the Effective Date, whichever is earlier; and







iii. CDN$2,500,000 by way of shares of AWM ranking equally with the shares of AWM issued under the IPO (the "Consideration Shares"). If AWM has not completed the IPO on the ASX within 12 months of the Effective Date, the Company may elect to receive CDN$1,250,000 in cash from AWM in lieu of Consideration Shares. If AWM has not completed the IPO on the ASX within 24 months of the Effective Date, the Company may elect to receive CDN$2,500,000 in cash in lieu of Consideration Shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 22, 2020, April 16, 2021 and June 2, 2021.

________________________________________

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 5, 2021 and May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,768,666 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 2,768,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,768,666 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 300,000 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $10,500 in cash and 70,000 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,954,411 shares

Purchase Price: $0.17 per share

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Finder's Fee: Mine Equities Ltd. - $79,000 and 11,765 finders' warrants; Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $11,000 and 64,706 finders' warrants; Glores Securities Inc. - $31,250 and 91,912 finders' warrants.

Each finder's warrants entitle the holder to acquire one common share at $0.17 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

________________________________________

MOMENTOUS CAPITAL CORP. ("MCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, June 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 766,351 common shares at a deemed price of $1.04 per share (pre-consolidation), in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $797,005.04:

Number of Creditors: 1 creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:



Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Pallinghurst Graphite International Limited NP 766,351

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated December 31, 2020.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 3 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 766 351 actions ordinaires à un prix de 1,04 $ par action (pré-regroupement), en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 797 005,04 $:

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro:



Nom Personnes ayant un lien de dépendance =

NP / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Pallinghurst Graphite International Limited NP 766 351

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 31 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 03, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 02, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 281,510 Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.165 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. The Issuer has up to 7 calendar days to issue a notice regarding the triggering of the accelerated expiry provision. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (price reflects share consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of flow-through shares in the amount of 5,630,215 with 2,815,107 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 3, 2017. There was a 10 for 1 share consolidation effective from December 11, 2019.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,460,340 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 1, 2023 and September 18, 2023 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.165 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. The Issuer has up to 7 calendar days Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50 (price reflects share consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,603,400 common shares with 14,603,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 18, 2019. There was a 10 for 1 share consolidation effective from December 11, 2019.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,012,900 Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2021 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.165 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. The Issuer has up to 7 calendar days to issue a notice regarding the triggering of the accelerated expiry provision. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (price reflects share consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.125

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of a combination flow-through and common shares in the amount of 23,674,000 with 20,129,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2016. There was a 10 for 1 share consolidation effective from December 11, 2019.

________________________________________

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 133,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.09 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $12,500:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated November 12, 2020.

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: June 3, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated June 2, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 852,001 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period June 8, 2021 to June 7, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth Securities Inc.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

