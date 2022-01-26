VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 25, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OTSO.H NEX Otso Gold Corp. Interim financial report for the period. 2021/10/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the period 2021/10/31





Certification of interim filings for the period 2021/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Dividend Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the bulletin which was issued on January 25, 2022, the dividend record date has been corrected to February 7, 2022 from February 2, 2022. As a result, the ex-dividend date has changed to February 4, 2022 from February 1, 2022.

All other dividend information remains unchanged: Payment on February 23, 2022 in the amount of $0.0125 per share.

22/01/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOLLO SILVER CORP. ("APGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated July 26, 2021 with respect to the Company's acquisition of a 100% interest in the Arizona Silver Project that is located in La Paz County, Arizona that was part of the amalgamation with Stronghold Silver Corp., TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation whereby the Company will issue 203,322 common shares at $0.617 per share to Gulf & Western Industries, Inc. in payment of US$100,000 that is due on the first anniversary of the effective date of the option agreement.

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement dated January 24, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in mineral claims covering approximately 15,175 hectares known as the Hermitage Property, located in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will issue an aggregate 500,000 common shares to the Vendor. The Vendor retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 24, 2022.

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2021 and December 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 694,440 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$1.80 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 30, 2021 between the Company, 9327-7358 Quebec Inc. ("GameAddik") and the shareholders of GameAddik (Eric Jodoin, Maxime Pearson-Huard, Jean-Francois Valiquette, Frederic Valiquette, Alain Carpentier and Vincent Frechette) (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company can acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of GameAddik.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of GameAddik from the Vendors by (i) making cash payments of $2,061,000 on closing or within five business days of closing, (ii) making a cash payment of $2,751,000 (subject to a working capital adjustment) six months after closing and (iii) issuing 7,377,143 common shares. The Company will have the right to repurchase 5,848,163 of the shares for nominal consideration if certain revenue milestones are not met by GameAddik for its 2022 to 2024 fiscal years.

Finder's Fee: ZDK Holdings Ltd. (Zachary Dolesky) – $240,600 cash and 368,858 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021.

MAGEN VENTURES I INC. ("MAGN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:29 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 183,486 bonus warrants to ATB Financial in consideration of a $5,000,000 demand credit facility. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.45 per share for a term not exceeding one year.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2021 and January 26, 2022.

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,322,534 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for US$218,318.33.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 1, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 9, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 9, 2021 to a Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 5, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 5, 2021. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on December 23, 2021, with subsequent full exercise of over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $8,627,300.

Offering: 9,803,750 common shares (including over-allotment option)



Share Price: $0.88 per common share



Underwriters: Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters").



Underwriter's Commission: $606,053.29



Over-Allotment Option: Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option in connection with this offering to purchase an additional 1,278,750 common shares, which was exercised in full.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated December 9, 2021 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated December 7, 2021 and December 23, 2021.

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021 and December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,777,182 flow through shares

1,716,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.55 per flow through share

$0.50 per non-flow through share



Warrants: One half of one warrant is attached to each of the flow through shares and each of the non-flow through shares for a total of 3,746,591 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 3,746,591 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Elemental Capital Partners LLP



(Fletcher Morgan) Y 50,000 Fletcher Morgan Y 47,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,381,818 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $90,000.04 and 163,636 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.55 for a 24 month period.

German Mining Networks GMBH (Andreas Becker, Peter Krah) receives $6,900

Glores Securities Inc. receives $246,900.05 136,909 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.55 for a 24 month period.

Marquest Asset Management Inc. receives 60,545 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.55 for a 24 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods on December 17, 2021, December 23, 2021 and December 30, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Amending Agreement #2 dated November 29, 2021 ("Amendment #2") between the Company and Orca Holdings, LLC ("Orca"), in accordance with the Secured Loan Agreement dated March 30, 2019 ("Loan") and Amending Agreement #1 dated November 22, 2019 ("Amendment #1). The remaining principal amount owing from the Loan as at the date of Amendment #2 is $964,927.81 USD.

Pursuant to Amendment #2, Orca has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Loan to November 30, 2023, and the Company has agreed to issue 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"), whereas each Warrant shall be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 CAD. The warrants are non-transferrable and shall expire and terminate on November 30, 2023.

All other terms of the Loan and Amendment #1 remain unchanged. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on December 2, 2021.

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZONTE METALS INC. ("ZON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 26, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 26, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

