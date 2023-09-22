VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

23/09/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Boron One Holdings Inc. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 14,362,833 existing warrants of the Company, of which (i) 7,263,263 warrants entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.06 at any time prior to September 24, 2023; and (ii) 7,099,570 warrants entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 at any time prior to September 09, 2023.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one (1) additional warrant entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company until August 30, 2025, exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for the first 12 months from issuance and thereafter at $0.20 per share until August 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Incentive Warrants").

The Early Exercise Period commenced on August 31, 2023 and expired on September 14, 2023.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 6,261,000 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $341,660 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 6,261,000 common shares and 6,261,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 6,261,000 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.06 per common share or $0.05 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 6,261,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,261,000 common shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for the first 12 months from issuance and thereafter at $0.20 per share until August 30, 2025.

Number of Placees: 22 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,100,000



All existing warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at their respective original exercise price in accordance with their original terms.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 08, 2023, August 25, 2023 and September 20, 2023.

________________________________________

FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 86,362 compensation warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share for 2 years and $91,760 cash, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated July 5, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Warrants









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $91,760 N/A 86,362



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2023, and September 15, 2023.

__________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 22, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRID BATTERY METALS INC. ("CELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per share

Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.155 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA 400,000 NA



The Company issued a news release on September 21, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KESSELRUN RESOURCES LTD. ("KES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2023, between the two arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kesselrun Resources Ltd ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire 100 % of the owner's right, title and interest into the property on the Bluffpoint gold project consist of four mineral claims located in Northwestern Ontario.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to make a cash payment of $6,000 and issue 400,000 common shares at closing.

In addition, the vendor has a 1% royalty with a $500,000 buy-down Option to eliminate the 0.5% royalty.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2023.

_________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 01, 2023:

Number of Units: 37,725,000 Units

Purchase Price: $0.1 per unit

Warrants: 37,725,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,725,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a three-year period

Number of Placee: 53 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 1 4 3,000,000 1,450,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's and Finder's Fee: 225,090 N/A 1,963,500



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.10 per unit for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 24, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Australian Vaporizers Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned Australian subsidiary of the company.

As consideration, the Company will receive US$1.9 million, subject to certain adjustments.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,350,400

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2022

Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,480,000 flow-through shares and

6,870,400 non-flow-through shares with an aggregate of 9,350,400 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 6, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.

________________________________________

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated September 21, 2023, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]