INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 26, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening of May 26, 2023, the shares of Integra Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining."

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,777,531 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company. Trading Symbol: ITR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45826T509 (new)



Adjustment – Warrants

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the warrants (MPM.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the warrants (MPM.WT) is deemed to be increased such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of outstanding warrants will be increased from CDN$0.55 to CDN$1.375, and (b) every 1 warrant held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire 0.092 common share.

________________________________________

RAGING RHINO CAPITAL CORP. ("RRCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 19, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 26, 2023, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 8, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 26, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________________

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 24, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,713,334 Flow-Through (FT) shares

4,154,320 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per FT share

$0.10 per NFT share Warrants: 12,867,654 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,867,654 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a two-year period for 8,713,334 warrants

$0.15 for a two-year period for 4,154,320 warrants Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 180,000 FT shares and 220,000 NFT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $74,060 N/A 747,600



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 28, 2023, May 19, 2023, and May 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 18, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,420,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $2.48 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 25,000



The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of an additional 0.5% royalty interest on the Loki Diamond Project (the "Additional Royalty") to Umgeni Holdings International Limited ("Umgeni") pursuant to a second amended and restated royalty agreement dated March 3, 2023 (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Umgeni acquired the Additional Royalty by making a cash payment of $374,000. Umgeni is controlled by Christopher Jennings, an insider of the Company. The Company may issue 1,000,000 shares to Umgeni upon the first public announcement of the discovery of a new kimberlite within the Property. The Company may issue 5,000,000 shares to Umgemi upon the first public announcement of a mineral resource, in any category, with respect to any kimberlite within the Property. The Company may repurchase the Additional Royalty by making a single payment of $5,000,000 to Umgeni at any time prior to 24 months after the first royalty payment is due and payable to Umgeni.

No finder's fee was payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 6, 2023 and May 18, 2023.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the LLC Membership Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 26, 2023, among the Company, OpenMoves Acquistion, Inc., the Company's subsidiary incorporated under the laws of the State of New York (the "Subsidiary") and arm's length parties, whereby the Company acquired, through the Subsidiary, 100% of the issued and outstanding stock in OpenMoves LLC, a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of New York (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target in exchange for the following consideration:

US$4,000,000 cash payment on closing. This cash payment was financed through the issuance of US$4,000,000 principal amount promissory note to an arm's length third party, which bears an interest rate at 10% per annum starting six (6) months following the funding date, can be prepaid at any time, but otherwise matures on June 30, 2025 (the "Promissory Note"); issuance of up to 10,000,000 common shares of the Company; issuance of up to US$2,500,000 principal amount convertible debenture, which bears an interest rate at 7% per annum, convertible at any time at the holder's option into the Company's common shares at US$0.78 per common share and matures on May 31, 2025 (the "Debenture").

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2023.

________________________________________

REVIVAL GOLD INC. ("RVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on May 08, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,846,150 common shares Purchase Price: $0.52 per common share Warrants: 5,923,075 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,923,075 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.72 until May 16, 2026 Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 45,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Broker's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,384 broker warrants

Paradigm Capital Inc. - $184,637.94 in cash and 355,385 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.52 until May 16, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,535,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 11,267,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,267,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 126 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 650,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $240,957.50 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,598,571 shares Purchase Price: $0.035 per share Warrants: 15,598,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,598,571 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 750,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,450.00 N/A 70,000 Warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 04, 2023:

Number of Units: 12,500,000 Units Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit Warrant: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares Warrant Purchase Price: $ 0.08 for One year from the date of issuance Number of Placee: 35 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 4 2 1,500,000 500,000









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 23,898.4 N/A 356,640



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.08 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 26, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,716,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 7,716,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,716,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,800 N/A 116,000



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 22, 2023, May 17, 2023 and May 23, 2023, confirming closing the private placement.

________________________________________

VAL-D'OR MINING CORPORATION ("VZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a letter agreement dated March 9, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party (the "Vendor"), pursuant to which the Company purchased the mineral rights and interests in the Upper Red Lake property located in Northern Ontario (the "Property"). Pursuant to the Agreement, as consideration for the Property, the Company granted the Vendor a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Property. In addition, the Company will also pay the Vendor 20% of any future consideration received by the Company from a third party in consideration for any interest in, or otherwise in relation to, the Property under any arrangement agreed to or announced by the Company on or before March 31, 2024.

For more information, refer to the Company's press releases dated March 10, 2023 and April 21, 2023.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE VAL-D'OR (« VZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une lettre d'entente datée du 9 mars 2023 (la « convention »), entre la Corporation minière Val-d'Or (la « Société ») et une partie ayant un lien de dépendance (le « Vendeur »), en vertu de laquelle la Société a acheté les droits miniers et les intérêts dans la propriété Upper Red Lake située dans le nord de l'Ontario (la « Propriété »). Conformément à l'entente, en contrepartie de la propriété, la société a accordé au Vendeur une redevance de 1 % sur le rendement net de fonderie de la propriété. En outre, la Société versera au Vendeur 20 % de toute contrepartie future reçue par la Société de la part d'un tiers en échange d'un intérêt dans la Propriété, ou autrement en relation avec celle-ci, en vertu de tout accord convenu ou annoncé par la Société au plus tard le 31 mars 2024.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 10 mars 2023 et 21 avril 2023.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 units Purchase Price: $0.36 per unit Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.5625 for a three year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Exchange acknowledges that this Private Placement is in accordance with the sixth tranche of a drawdown equity line of credit. The Company issued a news release on May 19, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

