BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

Effective at the close of business September 20, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug.31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021, and September 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 878,970 shares



Purchase Price: $1.65 per share



Warrants: 878,970 share purchase warrants to purchase 878,970 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.00 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement initially announced on August 6, 2021:

Number of Units: 6,666,711 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one share in the capital of

the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit



Warrants: 3,333,352 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,352 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 41 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Impactreneur Capital Corp.



(Hamed Shahbazi) Y 83,333 Sean Cleary Y 83,335 Simon Dealy Y 83,333 GICMB Venture Corp. I



(Jonson Sun) Y 1,459,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 248,333 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: $18,550.00 in cash and 61,844 Finder's Warrants payable to First Republic

Capital Corporation;

$4,991.07 in cash and 16,637 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity

Corp.;

$4,200.00 in cash and 14,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Research Capital

Corp.;

$25,200.00 in cash and 84,000 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.;

$3,500.00 in cash and 11,667 Finder's Warrants payable to IA Private Wealth

Inc.; and

$1,365.00 in cash and 4,550 Finder's Warrants payable to RBC Dominion Securities.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 until August 27, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on August 30th, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 5, 2021 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of Leaders and Co. Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. ("Leaders and Co."). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Leaders and Co. in return for an aggregate consideration of $4,400,000 in cash payments, subject to customary adjustments, and will further issue 3,559,870 common shares ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.309 per common shares to the Vendors. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a 24 month lock-up agreement following the closing of this transaction.

In addition to the above consideration, an additional $1,000,000 will be payable in cash to the Vendors over a 3 year term upon achieving certain financial thresholds.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:39 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:49 p.m. PST, Sept.16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021 and August 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 478,475 common shares



641,191 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $3.22 per common share



$3.86 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,119,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,119,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.18 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $151,774 cash, 43,721 broker warrants and

22,393 corporate finance units.

GloRes Securities Inc. – $133,750 cash and 38,188 broker warrants





Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one unit of the

Company at a price of $3.22 per unit for a three-year period. Each unit is

comprised of one common share and one warrant. Each non-transferable

warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of

$4.18 for a three-year period.





Each corporate finance unit consists of one common share and one warrant.

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share of the

Company at a price of $4.18 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 27, 2021 and September 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

