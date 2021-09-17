TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 17, 2021, 19:51 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NEX COMPANY:
BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
NEX COMPANY
Effective at the close of business September 20, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug.31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021, and September 7, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
878,970 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.65 per share
|
Warrants:
|
878,970 share purchase warrants to purchase 878,970 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.00 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement initially announced on August 6, 2021:
|
Number of Units:
|
6,666,711 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one share in the capital of
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
3,333,352 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,352 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
41 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Impactreneur Capital Corp.
|
(Hamed Shahbazi)
|
Y
|
83,333
|
Sean Cleary
|
Y
|
83,335
|
Simon Dealy
|
Y
|
83,333
|
GICMB Venture Corp. I
|
(Jonson Sun)
|
Y
|
1,459,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
248,333
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$18,550.00 in cash and 61,844 Finder's Warrants payable to First Republic
|
$4,991.07 in cash and 16,637 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity
|
$4,200.00 in cash and 14,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Research Capital
|
$25,200.00 in cash and 84,000 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.;
|
$3,500.00 in cash and 11,667 Finder's Warrants payable to IA Private Wealth
|
$1,365.00 in cash and 4,550 Finder's Warrants payable to RBC Dominion Securities.
Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 until August 27, 2023.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on August 30th, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 5, 2021 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of Leaders and Co. Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. ("Leaders and Co."). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Leaders and Co. in return for an aggregate consideration of $4,400,000 in cash payments, subject to customary adjustments, and will further issue 3,559,870 common shares ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.309 per common shares to the Vendors. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a 24 month lock-up agreement following the closing of this transaction.
In addition to the above consideration, an additional $1,000,000 will be payable in cash to the Vendors over a 3 year term upon achieving certain financial thresholds.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021.
________________________________________
JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:39 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________
QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:49 p.m. PST, Sept.16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021 and August 24, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
478,475 common shares
|
641,191 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.22 per common share
|
$3.86 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
1,119,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,119,666 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.18 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $151,774 cash, 43,721 broker warrants and
|
Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one unit of the
|
Each corporate finance unit consists of one common share and one warrant.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 27, 2021 and September 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
