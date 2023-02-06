VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on February 3, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OWN 2 Rex Resources Corp. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2022/09/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2022/09/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2022/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.0315

Payable Date: February 28, 2023

Record Date: February 14, 2023 (revised from February 28, 2023)

Ex-dividend Date: February 13, 2023

________________________________________

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: February 21, 2023

Record Date: February 10, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: February 9, 2023





________________________________________

MANDALA CAPITAL INC. ("MAN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 25, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $515,000 (5,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on February 8, 2023, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 8, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,110,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering



Escrowed Shares: 5,460,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MAN.P CUSIP Number: 56256W102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Warrants: 515,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the listing date.



For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 25, 2022.

Company Contact: Patrick Sapphire Company Address: 1500 Royal Centre PO Box 11117, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 4N7 Company Phone Number: 647 530-1117 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of X-Terra Resources Inc. ("X-Terra") on August 31, 2022, X-Terra has consolidated its capital on a seven (7) old for one (1) new basis. The name of X-Terra has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday February 8, 2023, the shares of X-Terra will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. X-Terra is classified as an "All Other Metal Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number 212299).

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,384,087 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: XTT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98387W205 (NEW)

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de Ressources X-Terra Inc. (« X-Terra ») datée du 31 août 2022, X-Terra a complété le regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de sept (7) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de X-Terra n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de X-Terra seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 8 février 2023. X-Terra est catégorisée comme une société' « d'extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN 212299).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 16 384 087 sont émises et en circulation

Actions entiercées: Aucun Agent des transferts: Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur XTT (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 98387W205 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the common shares of Zenith Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with Venda Robotix Ltd. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023.

________________________________________

23/02/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 850,050 warrants Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,700,100 units, composed of 1,700,100 common shares and 850,050 share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2020.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2023.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons : 850 050 bons Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 13 février 2023 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 13 février 2024 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $



Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 1 700 100 unités, composé de 1 700 100 actions ordinaires et 850 050 bons de souscription par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 1 juin 2020.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 février 2023.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of certain residual interests in the Company's fifth development partnership ("DP5") owned by certain limited partners ("Vendors").

Pursuant to the terms of the contribution and exchange agreements between HB2 Origination LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendors, the Company will issue 7,555 Class B non-voting units of HB2 ("HB2 Units") at a deemed price of US$5.23 per HB2 Unit and 492,239 HB2 Units at a deemed price of US$5.01 per HB2 Unit as total consideration for their residual interests in DP5. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a one for one basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2023 and February 3, 2023.

________________________________________

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:

Number of Units: 19,719,546 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant Purchase Price: $0.05 per Units

$0.07125 per Units applicable to insiders (as a group) subscribing for more than 25% of the offering Warrants: 19,719,546 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,719,546 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for the first twelve (12) months from the date of issuance, and exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 for another twelve (12) months thereafter Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 8,610,730 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder's Warrants Finder's Fee:

$17,500.00 N/A 350,000 Finder's Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for the first twelve (12) months from the date of issuance and exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 for another twelve (12) months thereafter.

The Company issued a news release on January 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:12 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022 and December 08, 2022:

Number of Shares: 114,000 common shares ; and

$102,600 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 114,000 Series Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares") Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share

$0.90 per Preferred Share Conversion Terms of

Preferred Shares: 114,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into

285,000 common shares Other Terms

of Preferred Shares: Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares. Each Preferred Share is redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into 2.5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share. Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,840 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022 and November 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,493,574 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.45 per unit Warrants: 746,787 share purchase warrants to purchase 746,787 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a two year period Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,185 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective 6:30 at a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 23, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,633,871 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 27, 2023 to January 26, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,831,669 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 4,831,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,831,669 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 825,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,943 NA NA









The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 and February 3, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

