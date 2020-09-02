TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A-LABS CAPITAL II CORP. ("ALAB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 4, 2020, the securities of A-Labs Capital II Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 16, 2019, a news release was issued on September 1, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
________________________________________
IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, September 4, 2020, the common shares of iMetal Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
23,691,020
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IMR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45250A 20 8
|
(new)
________________________________________
STAKEHOLDER GOLD CORP. ("SRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 29, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (8) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Friday, September 04, 2020, the common shares of Stakeholder Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
6,551,957
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SRC
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
85255R301
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASIABASE METALS INC. ("ABZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between AsiaBase Metals Inc. ("AsiaBase") and its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Mantra Exploration Inc. ("Mantra Exploration"), Mantra Pharma Inc. ("Mantra Pharma") and Mantra 2 Real Estate Inc. ("Mantra Real Estate", and collectively with Mantra Exploration and Mantra Pharma, the "SpinCos").
The transaction was completed on September 1, 2020 pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, and in accordance with the Plan of Arrangement, among other things:
- AsiaBase's Jean Iron Ore Project was transferred to Mantra Exploration, AsiaBase's option to acquire certain cannabis interests was transferred to Mantra Pharma and AsiaBase's option to acquire certain real property interests was transferred Mantra Real Estate, all as more fully described in AsiaBase's management information circular dated July 17, 2020 (the "Circular").
- In consideration of the foregoing transfers, the SpinCos transferred 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Exploration ("Mantra Exploration Shares"), (ii) 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Pharma, ("Mantra Pharma Shares"); and (iii) 43,224,651 common shares in the capital of Mantra Real Estate ("Mantra Real Estate Shares", collectively with Mantra Exploration Shares and Mantra Pharma Shares, the "SpinCo Shares").
- The SpinCo Shares will be distributed to eligible AsiaBase shareholders pursuant to a letter of transmittal.
Upon the Arrangement becoming effective, each of Mantra Exploration, Mantra Pharma and Mantra Real Estate ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of AsiaBase.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the AsiaBase shareholders was received at an annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 19, 2020 and that approval of the Plan of Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 26, 2020.
For further information see the Circular which is available under AsiaBase's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,013,161shares and to settle outstanding debt for $340,225.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
9 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
$
|
$
|
Jason Woerner
|
Y
|
$30,550.00
|
$0.169
|
180,769
|
John Tuerk
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.169
|
355,029
|
Mark Windrim
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.169
|
355,029
|
Miriam Tuerk
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.169
|
355,029
|
Paul Desjardins
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.169
|
355,029
|
PLK Accounting & Finance Inc.
|
(Paul Kania)
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.169
|
355,029
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,749,450 flow-through shares issued to residents of Quebec
|
912,622 flow-through shares issued to residents outside of Quebec
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.20 per flow-through share issued to residents of Quebec
|
$1.12 per flow-through share issued to residents outside of Quebec
|
Number of Placees:
|
44 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Flow-Through Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,322
|
[9 Placees]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $111,864.34 in cash payment and 95,763 in Broker
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $47,941.86 in cash payment and 41,041 in Broker
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $18,000 in cash payment and 15,000 in Broker
Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $1.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 25, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ELEMENTAL ROYALTIES CORP. ("ELE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 65,996 shares to settle outstanding debt for $115,494.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FORT ST. JAMES NICKEL CORP. ("FTJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,700,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,700,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Gerald Mitton
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Barry Brown
|
Y
|
750,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[1 Placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 1, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated July 3, 2020 which amends the terms of the Iron Lake Property Option Agreement dated June 20, 2018 between GK Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Eastfield Resources Ltd. whereby the Company may acquire up to a 60% interest in and to the Iron Lake property comprised of 21 mineral claims located approximately 45 kilometres northwest of 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a five-year period which commenced June 20, 2018, is $400,000 cash, 333,333 common shares with a further $200,000 worth in shares and $3,000,255 in work expenditures.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2020.
________________________________________
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 21, 2020 and August 14, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
3,587,500 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,587,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,587,500 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received a cash commission of $1,600
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 1, 2020.
RESSOURCES GLEN EAGLE INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 21 juillet 2020 et 14 août 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
3 587 500 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,08 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 587 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 587 500 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,12 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
21 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucun
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 1 600 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES INC. ("JET")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the issuance of shares pursuant to the initial drawdown of an Equity Line of Credit provided by GEM Global Yield LLC SCS as announced on August 26, 2020.
|
Number of Shares:
|
473,714 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.8937 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
________________________________________
________________________________________
HANSA RESOURCES LIMITED ("HRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Paul DiPasquale
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Robert G. Atkinson
|
Y
|
4,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
625,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 30, 2020 and August 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,049,096 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.95 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,024,548 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,024,548 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
65 Placees
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. – $379,849.72 cash and 388,758 Broker Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $142,046.23 cash and 149,522 Broker Warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $56,818.49 cash and 59,809 Broker Warrants
|
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.95 into one unit
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 20, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INCEPTUS CAPITAL LTD. ("ICI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
________________________________________
KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:02 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated June 30, 2020 and August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
63,738,064 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
63,738,064 common share purchase warrants to purchase 63,738,064 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Sue Dellelce
|
Y
|
6,666,666
|
Hybrid Financial Inc. (Steve Marshall)
|
Y
|
20,000,000
|
Icorp Capital Inc. (Peter Ostapchuk)
|
Y
|
666,667
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 21, 2020 and August 28, 2020.
________________________________________
MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated July 23, 2020 and July 29, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
27,941,173 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Brent Matthew Hornor
|
Y
|
50,000
|
EBC Consulting Group Ltd. (Joness Lang)
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Friedrich Speidel
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Gregg Orr
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Sean Charland
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Maurice Tagami
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 31, 2020 and August 10, 2020.
________________________________________
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – IPO Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 02, 2020May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 7, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,150,000 common shares of New Found Gold Corp. in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.
Please refer to the Company's news release of August 13, 2020 for further details.
________________________________________
NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placements announced August 4, August 5 and August 11, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,192,379 Subscription Receipts
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.25 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder
|
Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Units will instead be comprised of one
|
Warrants:
|
Up to 17,192,379 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,192,379 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$4.40 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
142 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Receipts
|
Akiko Levinson
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Quinton Hennigh
|
Y
|
21,000
|
Agents/Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commissions of $3,089,171 payable to Clarus Securities Inc.,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
___________________________________
REVELO RESOURCES CORP. ("RVL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020 and August 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
17,900,877 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,950,439 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,950,439 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.29 for a two-year period
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.29 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
18 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Larry B. Donaldson
|
Y
|
350,877
|
Strategic Metals Ltd.
|
Y
|
1,700,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
825,003
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $7,200 cash and 36,000 finder warrants payable.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $2,400 cash and 12,000 finder warrants payable.
|
Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership $239,400 cash and
|
-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.29 for two years
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
5,941,500 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
2,970,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,970,750 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
14,000,000 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per non flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
45 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Mark Lofthouse
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Sandra Wong
|
Y
|
150,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
1,300,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Thought Launch Capital & Advisory
|
$50,000.00 cash; 902,840 warrants
|
GloRes Capital Inc.
|
$16,000.00 cash; 320,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$6,361.60 cash; 90,880 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$3,640.00 cash; 52,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.08
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Three years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
______________________________________________
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Claims Acquisition Agreement dated August 31, 2020 between SKRR Exploration Inc. (the Company) and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Manson Bay property (9 claims, 4,228 hectares) located near Manson Bay, Saskatchewan. Consideration is $10,000 and 750,000 common shares. The Vendor retains a 2% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.
________________________________________
TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, September 1, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 2, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VANTEX RESOURCES LTD. ("VAX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on July 15, 2020 with Fokus Mining Inc., formerly Fieldex Exploration Inc. ("Fokus"), pursuant to which Vantex Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will transfer a 100% interests in the Galloway gold project to Fokus for cash consideration of $1,000,000 in 4 tranches and issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of Fokus.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will also be entitled to be paid by Fokus $500,000 in cash upon the first declaration of a minimum 500,000 ounces of gold in a qualifying 43-101 indicated mineral resources, and an additional $500,000 in cash upon the first declaration of a minimum 1,000,000 ounces of gold in a qualifying 43-101 indicated mineral resources.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 16, 2020 and September 1, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
SIERRA MADRE DEVELOPMENTS INC. ("SMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 2, 2020
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,666,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Carl von Einsiedel
|
Y
|
225,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
2,941,667
|
[5 Placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
