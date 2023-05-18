VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 16, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 23, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

WAROONA ENERGY INC. ("WHE")

[formerly Metallum Resources Inc. ("MZN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Metallum Resources Inc.'s (now Waroona Energy Inc., the "Company") reverse takeover (the "RTO") as principally described in the Company's information circular dated April 12, 2023 (the "Circular").

The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated December 6, 2022, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Waroona Energy Pty Ltd., an Australian incorporated entity.

The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company have approved the RTO.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Circular dated April 12, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2022, December 6, 2022, February 8, 2023, February 17, 2023, March 2, 2023, April 17, 2023 and May 16, 2023.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

In connection with the above, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced February 8, 2023.

Number of Subscription Receipts: 150,000,000 subscription receipts. Each subscription receipt

entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company without payment of any additional consideration or any further action, upon the fulfilment of certain release conditions, including but not limited to the receipt of all necessary shareholder and/or regulatory approvals (the "Escrow Release Conditions") of the proposed RTO. In the event the Escrow Release Conditions are not met, all proceeds raised will be returned to the subscribers and the subscription receipts will be cancelled.

Purchase Price: $0.06 per subscription receipt

Number of Placees: 105 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 5 32,630,269 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 1 2,060,437 Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash amount of $307,959.



Name Change and Symbol Change:

The name of the Company has been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the market opening on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the common shares of Waroona Energy Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Metallum Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

737,979,415 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 304,500,000 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow

71,670,500 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Surplus Escrow

5,416,667 common shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: WHE (new) CUSIP Number: 934633108 (new)









Company Contact: Tony Wonnacott Company Address: Suite 400 - 1681 Chestnut Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6J

4M6 Company Phone Number: (416) 953-5879 Company Email Address: [email protected]



Resume Trading:

Effective at the market opening on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.0025

Payable Date: June 28, 2023

Record Date: June 14, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 13, 2023

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: July 14, 2023

Record Date: June 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2023

________________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023, and May 18, 2023, the common shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc. will be delisted at close of market on Tuesday May 23, 2023, from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

SHELLRON CAPITAL LTD. ("SHLL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the securities of Shellron Capital Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 3, 2022, a news release was issued on March 24, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB") ("IB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB") ("IB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension & Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and repricing of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 1,200,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,400,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and a one-half common share purchase warrant attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 31, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,066,500 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 6,533,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,533,250 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period Number of Shares: 22,976,999 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 22,976,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,976,999 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 933,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 1,685,750



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $77,254.88 N/A 676,620



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an existing royalty purchase agreement dated February 9, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Nova Royalty Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). The Company issued 1,361,936 common shares of Nova Royalty to Vendor. The common shares represent a milestone payment in the amount of US$1,500,000 and were priced based on a 30-day volume-weighted average trading price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2021, June 10, 2021 and May 04, 2023.

________________________________________

RIWI CORP. ("RIWI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 90,236 shares at a deemed price of $0.38937 for a total consideration of $35,135 (US$26,000.00) for certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated September 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on April 21, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY INC. ("SOLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023 and April 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 22,975,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.02 per unit Warrants: 22,975,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,975,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the closing price of the common shares is equal to or exceeds $0.07 per common share for greater than twenty (20) consecutive trading days, then the warrant term shall automatically accelerate to a date that is thirty (30) calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms, without further notification made by the Company. Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 13,125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on May 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 11, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,982,049 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $2.35 per Unit. Warrants: 1,491,022 whole Warrants to purchase 1,491,022 Shares. Warrant Price: $3.15 exercisable for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 65 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: [4 Existing Insiders] Y 167,873 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agents' Fees: Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Agentis Capital Markets LP $155,092 N/A 64,702 Canaccord Genuity Corp. $155,092 N/A 64,702 Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. $49,548 N/A 22,430 Roth Canada Inc. $38,114 N/A 17,254 Independent Trading Group Inc. $7,623 N/A 3,451

Finder Warrants are exercisable into Units at $2.35 per Unit for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

