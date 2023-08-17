VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that on August 16, 2023 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 2,029,412 units pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Prospectus dated August 10, 2023, for gross proceeds of $3,450,000.40 (including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

Offering: 2,029,412 units



Unit Price: $1.70 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of four years until August 16, 2027, and is exercisable into one common share at $2.20.



Underwriter(s): Raymond James Ltd., Eight Capital, and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $207,000.02 in cash and 121,765 non-transferable compensation warrants ("Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable at $1.70 to acquire one unit of the Company until August 16, 2026. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $2.20 for a period of four years until August 16, 2027.



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been fully exercised for 264,706 Units.



Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening Monday, August 21, 2023, the 1,014,706 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Product Manufacturing' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 1,075,588 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated August 16, 2023, of which 1,014,706 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GMG.WT.A CUSIP Number: Q42733156



These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated August 16, 2023, pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 10, 2023. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.20 per share and has a term of four years until August 16, 2027.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2023, and the news releases dated August 10, 2023, and August 16, 2023.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.C")

BULLETIN TYPE: Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening August 21, 2023, the 6,515,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 6,515,000 warrants, authorized by a Warrant Indenture dated November 20, 2020, as supplemented by a Fourth Supplemental Warrant Indenture dated April 18, 2023, of which 80,992,192 warrants are issued and outstanding.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JJ.WT.C CUSIP Number: 466391216



Further to the bulletin dated April 25, 2023, the warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $456,050 convertible debenture, convertible into 6,515,000 shares at $0.07 and 6,515,000 detachable warrants, to which the closings were announced on March 7, 2023, and April 20, 2023. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 per share and will expire on November 20, 2025.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY") ("PTFY.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) Right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) right and $0.01 are required to purchase one (1) Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 15, 2023. As of August 14, 2023, the Company had 183,555,707 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Monday, August 21, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.01 per Share



Record Date: August 22, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: August 21, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: August 21, 2023 Rights Trade for Cash: September 13, 2023 to September 15, 2023 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire: September 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)



The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on September 15, 2023, and delisted at the close of markets on the same day.

TRADE DATES

September 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE – September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE - September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023- TO SETTLE - September 15, 2023

Rights Trading Symbol: PTFY.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 72749H115 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada and in all jurisdictions outside Canada and the United States, excluding any jurisdiction that does not provide a prospectus exemption substantially similar to the exemption provided in Canada.



For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular and news release dated August 14, 2023.

________________________________________

23/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APOGEE MINERALS LTD. ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement, dated July 12, 2023, (the "Amending Agreement") amending the terms of an option agreement, dated May 11, 2021, and as amended on September 17, 2021, February 18, 2022 and January 24, 2023 (the "Option Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor").

Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreement, the Company extended the due date on the $50,000 cash payment and the exploration expenditures of $500,000, originating from the Option Agreement, from June 30, 2023, to June 30, 2024. As consideration, the Company will issue 150,000 shares to the Optionor. All the other terms and conditions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2023.

________________________________________

CGX ENERGY INC. ("OYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an agreement to amend the Joint Operating Agreement originally signed between CGX Energy Inc. (the "Company") and a non-arm's length party of the Company (the "Non-Arm's Length Party") on January 30, 2019 and subsequently amended on July 21, 2022 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Non-Arm's Length Party will acquire up to 4.7% of the Company's participating interest in the Corentyne block in exchange for funding the Company's additional expected outstanding share of the joint venture's associated with the Wei-1 well for up to approximately $16.5 million. For further information, refer to the Company's press release dated August 10, 2023.

_______________________________________

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 08, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

# of Warrants: 1,629,524 (Post - Consolidation Basis)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 27, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.77 (Post - Consolidation Basis)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,716,670 shares (Pre-Consolidation Basis) with 11,716,670 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 08, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2023.

CORPORATION COMETE LITHIUM (" CLIC ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 août 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») du 8 septembre 2021, la Bourse a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les " bons ") suivants :

Nombre de bons : 1 629 524 (post-consolidation)

Date d'échéance des bons : Le 27 août 2023

Nouvelle date d'échéance : Le 27 août 2024

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,77 $ (post-consolidation)

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 11 716 270 actions ordinaires (pré-consolidation) et 11 716 270 bons de souscription (pré-consolidation), tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 8 septembre 2021.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 août 2023.

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fees: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 14, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 15, 2023 and a Deed of Amendment to Share Purchase Agreement dated June 23, 2023 (the "Agreements") between the Company, Maginito Limited ("Maginito", a subsidiary of the Company), and arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, through Maginito, will acquire the remaining 58% interest of HyProMag Ltd. ("HyProMag"). Upon completion of the transaction, Maginito will own 100% interest in HyProMag.

As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors 1 million pounds sterling (approximately CDN$1.7 million) in cash payment and further issue 9,742,031 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.1703 per share (valued at 1 million pounds sterling). In addition, conditional upon certain milestones being completed, the Company may further provide to the Vendors up to 3 million pounds sterling (approximately CDN$5.1 million) either in cash or in common shares of the Company. Any future issuance of common shares of the Company for completion of milestones will be subject to Exchange acceptance.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 and August 3, 2023.

________________________________________

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABIO HOLDINGS INC. ("SBIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 16, 2023:

Convertible Notes: An aggregate of $1,737,850 in principal amount of secured and unsecured convertible promissory notes ("Convertible Notes").



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,737,850 common shares at $1.00 per share at the option of the holder in whole or in part.



Maturity Date: August 16, 2025.



Interest rate: 14% per annum.



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Principal of Convertible Notes ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 Unsecured $537,850 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 Secured $200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on August 16, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THESIS GOLD (HOLDINGS) INC. ("TAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, August 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,822,500 units



Purchase Price: $1.00 per unit



Warrants: 2,411,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,411,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 90 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 220,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 150,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Units Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's Fee: $220,555 220,555 N/A



Agent's Units Terms: Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to purchase one unit of the Company at a price of $1.00 per unit for 3 years following the Closing Date. Each unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant exercisable at $1.25 per share for 3 years following the Closing Date.

The Company issued a news release on July 27, 2023 and July 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

