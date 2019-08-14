VANCOUVER, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACADEMY METALS INC. ("AM")

[formerly UNITY METALS CORP. ("UTY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed July 31, 2019 by directors, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2019, the common shares of Academy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Unity Metals Corp. will be delisted.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,800,789 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: AM (new) CUSIP Number: 00401G109 (new)

________________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.01 Payable Date: October 15, 2019 Record Date: September 30, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2019

________________________________________

ROSITA MINING CORPORATION ("RST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 16, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.10 Payable Date: September 11, 2019 Record Date: August 30, 2019 Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

19/08/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ADL VENTURES INC. ("AVI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,961,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 19, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,922,000 shares with 1,961,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 18, 2017.

________________________________________

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 13, 2019 between CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company"), 2011939 Alberta Ltd., Cameron Wodham, Matthew Banner and Shane Chana (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire 95% of the outstanding shares of Goldstream Cannabis Inc. located in British Columbia. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will acquire ownership of the Vendor's shares by issuing 11,666,666 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2019.

_______________________________________

EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated December 17, 2018, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 13,635,661



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 24, 2018 and February 22, 2019 (Extended to August 24, 2019)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 24, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,635,661 shares with 13,635,661 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2016.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 09, 2019.

________________________________________

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 313,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.57 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 21, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

HUT 8 MINING CORP. ("HUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,030 shares at a deemed price of $2.57 to an arm's length service provider in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 29, 2018 and amended February 12, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,424,820 bonus warrants in consideration of a US$271,850 loan. Interest is payable at 1% per 30 day period. The loan is payable upon the earlier of 90 days, or when the Company completes an equity financing of $1,500,000 or greater. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for one year from issuance of the loan.

Shares Warrants nil 1,424,820

________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")("MKO.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated, June 13, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on July 15, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 270,017,178 shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per share for total gross proceeds of $27,001,718.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2019.

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 04, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,571,428 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 42 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tracy Cairns Y 75,000 Arbutus Grove Capital Corp Y 75,000 (Craig Lindsay)





The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2019 and June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the reverse takeover pursuant to listings Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Glen Macdonald Y 500,000 Ken Ralfs Y 500,000



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $922.50 cash; 102,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months from issue date

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Morris Beattie Y 312,500 Christopher Lattanzi Y 250,000 Larry Yau Y 1,282,500

________________________________________

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in the news release dated July 30, 2019:

Number of Securities: 870,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share



Warrants: 870,000 warrants to purchase 870,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 21 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Guy Chamberland Y 84,000 Sabino Di Paola Y 22,800 Bob Bechard Y 66,800 Steeve Neron Y 15,000 Richard Giguere Y 25,000 William Cheliak Y 66,800 Greg Drohan Y 50,000 André Rancourt Y 83,400



Finder's Fee: None.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 2, 2019.

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. («TBP»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans le communiqué de presse du 30 juillet 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 870 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,30 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 870 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 870 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 21 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Guy Chamberland Y 84,000 Sabino Di Paola Y 22,800 Bob Bechard Y 66,800 Steeve Neron Y 15,000 Richard Giguere Y 25,000 William Cheliak Y 66,800 Greg Drohan Y 50,000 André Rancourt Y 83,400



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 août 2019.

______________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,263,639 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,263,639 shares with 1,263,639 share purchase warrants attached which was announced on August 10, 2017.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 205,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 30, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants October 30, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 410,000 shares with 205,000 share purchase warrants attached which was announced on October 19, 2017.

________________________________________

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") among the Company, PBBM Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (collectively the "Purchaser") and Jangada Mines PLC ("Jangada") pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jangada's Brazilian Holding company Pedra Branca Brasil Mineracao Ltda. ("Pedra Branca") in exchange for aggregate consideration of:

Up to $3,000,000 cash payable within 6 months after closing; and,

cash payable within 6 months after closing; and, Up to 25,000,000 common shares issuable over 36 months after closing including 22,000,000 common shares payable at closing;

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A.

For further information on the transaction please read the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2019, June 6, 2019, July 16, 2019, August 7, 2019 and August 14, 2019 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,201,000 shares and 3,201,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $192,060.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors



Warrants: 3,201,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,201,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

