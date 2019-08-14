TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 14, 2019, 18:31 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ACADEMY METALS INC. ("AM")
[formerly UNITY METALS CORP. ("UTY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed July 31, 2019 by directors, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 16, 2019, the common shares of Academy Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Unity Metals Corp. will be delisted.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
17,800,789
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AM
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00401G109
|
(new)
________________________________________
INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per common share:
|
$0.01
|
Payable Date:
|
October 15, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
September 30, 2019
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
September 27, 2019
________________________________________
ROSITA MINING CORPORATION ("RST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, August 16, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
|
Dividend per common share:
|
$0.10
|
Payable Date:
|
September 11, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
August 30, 2019
|
Ex-dividend Date:
|
August 29, 2019
________________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
55 NORTH MINING INC. ("FFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 14, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ADL VENTURES INC. ("AVI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 13, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("BEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,961,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 19, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 19, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,922,000 shares with 1,961,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 18, 2017.
________________________________________
CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 13, 2019 between CanadaBis Capital Inc. (the "Company"), 2011939 Alberta Ltd., Cameron Wodham, Matthew Banner and Shane Chana (collectively, the "Vendors") whereby the Company will acquire 95% of the outstanding shares of Goldstream Cannabis Inc. located in British Columbia. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will acquire ownership of the Vendor's shares by issuing 11,666,666 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 13, 2019.
_______________________________________
EESTOR CORPORATION ("ESU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated December 17, 2018, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
13,635,661
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 24, 2018 and February 22, 2019 (Extended to August 24, 2019)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 24, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,635,661 shares with 13,635,661 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 29, 2016.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 09, 2019.
________________________________________
HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC. ("HVT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 313,710 shares at a deemed price of $0.57 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 21, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
HUT 8 MINING CORP. ("HUT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,030 shares at a deemed price of $2.57 to an arm's length service provider in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 29, 2018 and amended February 12, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
LOOPSHARE LTD. ("LOOP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,424,820 bonus warrants in consideration of a US$271,850 loan. Interest is payable at 1% per 30 day period. The loan is payable upon the earlier of 90 days, or when the Company completes an equity financing of $1,500,000 or greater. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for one year from issuance of the loan.
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
nil
|
1,424,820
________________________________________
MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")("MKO.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated, June 13, 2019 and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on July 15, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 270,017,178 shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per share for total gross proceeds of $27,001,718.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2019.
________________________________________
PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 04, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,571,428 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
42 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Tracy Cairns
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Arbutus Grove Capital Corp
|
Y
|
75,000
|
(Craig Lindsay)
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 24, 2019 and June 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the reverse takeover pursuant to listings Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
ROYAL GOLD MINING INC. ("ROYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 21, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.09 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Glen Macdonald
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Ken Ralfs
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$922.50 cash; 102,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.25
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
12 months from issue date
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SPANISH MOUNTAIN GOLD LTD. ("SPA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Morris Beattie
|
Y
|
312,500
|
Christopher Lattanzi
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Larry Yau
|
Y
|
1,282,500
________________________________________
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. ("TBP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in the news release dated July 30, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
870,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
870,000 warrants to purchase 870,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Guy Chamberland
|
Y
|
84,000
|
Sabino Di Paola
|
Y
|
22,800
|
Bob Bechard
|
Y
|
66,800
|
Steeve Neron
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Richard Giguere
|
Y
|
25,000
|
William Cheliak
|
Y
|
66,800
|
Greg Drohan
|
Y
|
50,000
|
André Rancourt
|
Y
|
83,400
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 2, 2019.
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC. («TBP»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans le communiqué de presse du 30 juillet 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
870 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,30 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
870 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 870 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,40 $ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
21 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Guy Chamberland
|
Y
|
84,000
|
Sabino Di Paola
|
Y
|
22,800
|
Bob Bechard
|
Y
|
66,800
|
Steeve Neron
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Richard Giguere
|
Y
|
25,000
|
William Cheliak
|
Y
|
66,800
|
Greg Drohan
|
Y
|
50,000
|
André Rancourt
|
Y
|
83,400
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 août 2019.
______________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,263,639
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 21, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 21, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,263,639 shares with 1,263,639 share purchase warrants attached which was announced on August 10, 2017.
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
205,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 30, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants
|
October 30, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 410,000 shares with 205,000 share purchase warrants attached which was announced on October 19, 2017.
________________________________________
VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") among the Company, PBBM Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (collectively the "Purchaser") and Jangada Mines PLC ("Jangada") pursuant to which the Purchaser has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Jangada's Brazilian Holding company Pedra Branca Brasil Mineracao Ltda. ("Pedra Branca") in exchange for aggregate consideration of:
- Up to $3,000,000 cash payable within 6 months after closing; and,
- Up to 25,000,000 common shares issuable over 36 months after closing including 22,000,000 common shares payable at closing;
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A.
For further information on the transaction please read the Company's news releases dated May 28, 2019, June 6, 2019, July 16, 2019, August 7, 2019 and August 14, 2019 available on SEDAR.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
MONSTER URANIUM CORP. ("MU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 14, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,201,000 shares and 3,201,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $192,060.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
6 Creditors
|
Warrants:
|
3,201,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,201,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
