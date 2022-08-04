VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Quebec Securities Commission on August 3, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AMR 2 AM Resources Corp. Annual Financial Statements 2021/12/31





Certification of Annual Filings 2021/12/31





Quarterly Financial Statements 2022/03/31





Quarterly Certification Filings 2022/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 20, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 30, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $457,600 (2,288,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on August 8, 2022, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 8, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,288,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of

the offering Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TRIG.P CUSIP Number: 38912L100 Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 228,800 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 20, 2022.

Company Contact: Drew Green Company Address: 2600 - 1066 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3X1 Company Phone Number: 416 602-4415 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

[Formerly O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the non-arm's length settlement agreement dated June 13, 2022 (the "Settlement Agreement") with, among others, one of the Company's largest shareholders, Bullet Holding Corp. ("Bullet"), and Magnolia Capital LLC ("Magnolia"), pursuant to which the O2Gold Inc. (the "Company") has agreed to return all of the issued and outstanding shares (the "Buenaventura Shares") of Buenaventura Gold, Inc., a Panamanian company ("Buenaventura"), which owns a 100% interest in the Otu Central Project located in Colombia.

In exchange for the transfer of the Buenaventura Shares to Bullet and Magnolia, the parties to the Settlement Agreement agree to terminate the share purchase agreement dated October 26, 2020, as amended on November 30, 2020, March 25, 2021, and April 5, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 14, 2022 and July 29, 2022.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

As a result of the Settlement Agreement, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, August 8, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of August 8, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from "OTGO" to "OTGO.H". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

__________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("SLX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 13, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on August 8, 2022, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 8, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,100,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the

offering Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: SLX.P CUSIP Number: 81223J109 Agent: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2022.

Company Contact: Fayyaz Alimohamed Company Address: Suite 2300, Bentall 5, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: (604) 999-4456 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

TORCHLIGHT INNOVATIONS INC. ("TLX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective May 13, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on August 8, 2022, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 8, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the

offering Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TLX.P CUSIP Number: 89103M100 Agent: Research Capital Corporation Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 12, 2022.

Company Contact: Fayyaz Alimohamed Company Address: Suite 2300, Bentall 5, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 2B5 Company Phone Number: (604) 999-4456 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

22/08/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 04, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow-through common share Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.135 for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 1 Placee Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $23,760 and 264,000 finder's warrants payable to Laurentian Bank Securities. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of 24 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Canada Nickel Company Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 100,000 common shares pursuant to the terms of an exploration agreement relating to the Company's Crawford Project.

Number of Creditors: 1

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2022.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Canada Nickel Company Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 34,200 common shares pursuant to the settlement of certain matters with a third party service provider.

Number of Creditors: 1

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2022.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:20 a.m. PST, Aug. 04, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP. ("CLUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 2, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.





The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on August 4, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $802,000 (3,208,000 units at $0.25 per unit).

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business on August 3, 2022, commenced trading at the opening on August 4, 2022.

_______________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & Gas LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 33,406,531 units Purchase Price: $0.48 per unit Warrants: 33,406,531 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,406,531 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.5215 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 6 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name African Oil Corp Insider=Y/ProGroup=P Y # of Shares 4,864,865

Agent's Fee: Fox-Davies Capital Limited has received a cash commission of USD$528,020 and received 180,000 common shares

of the Company at a deemed price of $0.48 per share.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,020,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 12,020,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,020,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: At an exercise price of $0.50 per common share until the date that is six months following the closing date.

On the transition date, each outstanding warrant shall automatically (without any need for notice or action)

convert into a one-half warrant and thereafter the holder will only be entitled to purchase one common

share upon the exercise of two one-half warrants at an aggregate exercise price of $0.75 per common

share. The one-half warrants will expire 18 months after the Transition Date. Number of Placees: 12 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Geologic Resource Partners LLC Y 400,000 (George Ireland)





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $2,400 cash and 9,600 agent's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $10,500 cash and 42,000 agent's warrants, and RF Securities Clearing LP received $1,800 cash and 7,200 agent's warrants. Each agent warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share until the transition date. On the transition date, each outstanding warrant shall automatically (without any need for notice or action) convert into a one-half warrant and thereafter the holder will only be entitled to purchase one common share upon the exercise of two one-half warrants at an aggregate exercise price of $0.75 per common share. The one-half warrants will expire 18 months after the transition date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 2, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug. 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,311,927 common shares ("Shares"). Purchase Price: 54.5 pence per Share (approximately $0.87 per Share) Number of Placees: 27 placees Finder's Fees: $516,187.84 cash commission payable to Canaccord Genuity Limited and $494,209.45 cash commission

payable to H&P Advisory Limited.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 24, 2022 and July 7, 2022.

__________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 4, 2022, the Company's final short form prospectus dated July 4, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus occurred on July 7, 2022, for gross proceeds of $22,672,200.

Offering: 26,060,000 common shares ("Shares") Offering Price: $0.87 per Share Underwriters: Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of $1,341,491.79 cash commission. Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option exercisable in whole or in part, at any time

and from time to time, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the

Offering, to purchase up to an additional 3,909,000 Shares, representing up to 15% of the Shares offered in the

Prospectus. The Underwriters will not be exercising the Over-Allotment Option granted to them in connection with the Offering.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 4, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated June 23, 2022, June 24, 2022 and July 7, 2022.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:01 a.m. PST, Aug. 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPRUCE RIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 4, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]