ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amalgamation agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended, pursuant to which the Company has acquired all of issued and outstanding shares of American Strategic Minerals Inc. ("ASM") in exchange for 14,184,560 units of the Company. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant allowing the holder to purchase a common share at a price of $0.16 per share for 2 years.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information, refer to the Company's press releases dated January 29, 2020, February 10, 2020 and February 20, 2020,

Shares for Debt:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,194,474 common shares and 1,394,737 common share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $255,558.

Number of Creditors: 13 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Deemed Price

Progroup=P # of Shares Amount

Owing per Share









Alberto Hassan Y 46,875 $3,750 $0.08









Michael Li Y 12,500 $1,000 $0.08









James Walker Y 125,000 $10,000 $0.08









Viktoriya Griffin Y 84,375 $6,750 $0.08









Basil Botha Y 105,000 $8,400 $0.08









Paul Sarjeant Y 31,250 $2,500 $0.08

Warrants: 1,394,737 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,394,737 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,675,987 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 11,337,992 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,337,992 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 66 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 825,000 [3 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $109,613 and 1,370,165 finders warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.15 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the Company's shares under the symbol ARS (formerly trading under the symbol LEP) will resume trading.

AUSTIN RESOURCES LTD. ("AUT.H")

[formerly Austin Resources Ltd. ("AUT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the filing of a Mining Concession (the "Agreement") dated January 27, 2020, between the Company and Bluerock Resources SPA (the "Purchaser"), an arm's length party to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Company's mineral exploration properties in Chile located in the La Higuera district, 50km north of the town of La Serena in the Coquimbo province (the "Property").

As a consideration for the Property, the Company will be granted a one percent (1%) royalty over future cashflows from mineral production from the Property (the "Royalty"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will have the right to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the Royalty by making a cash payment of USD$63,166 to the Company.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

As a result of the transaction and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX and resume trading on NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 3, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AUT to AUT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 4, 2020 and February 27, 2020.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

[formerly Barksdale Capital Corp. ("BRO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated December 17, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 3, 2020, the common shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Barksdale Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Gold and Diamond Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

43,768,750 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BRO (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 06766T107 (new)

PREMIER HEALTH OF AMERICA INC. ("PHA")

[formerly Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc. ("PSN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc. (the "Company") described in its Information Circular dated October 21, 2019. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of 6150977 Canada Inc. and its subsidiary Excel Health Inc., 8961760 Canada Inc. and 10544485 Canada Inc. in consideration of 28,000,000 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed price of $0.25 per share ($7,000,000).

A total of 28,000,000 common shares and 857,000 stock options issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed, of which: (a) 2,832,000 shares pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement, and (b) 25,168,000 shares and 857,000 stock options pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "Temporary help services" issuer (NAICS Number: 561320).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated October 21, 2019, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated February 8, 2019, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Private Placement-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts that were converted into the following securities upon closing of the Qualifying Transaction, as announced on July 3 and October 1, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,834,435 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per common share



Warrants: 2,917,217 warrants to purchase 2,917,417 common shares



Warrant exercise price: $0.35 during a period of 24 months from the closing date



Number of Placees: 53 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares 7871864 Canada inc. (Éric Chouinard) Y 222,222 Aggregated ProGroup (4 placees) P 553,333

Agent's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. received $131,274.79 in cash and 583,443 non-transferable compensation options. Each compensation option entitles the agent to acquire one compensation unit at a price of $0.225 per compensation option for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Qualifying Transaction. Each compensation unit is comprised of one common share and one half warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Qualifying Transaction.

The Company has confirmed that the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to news releases dated February 25 and 27, 2020.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 19, 2019, the name of the Company has also been changed from Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc. to Premier Health of America Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, the common shares of Premier Health of America Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Physinorth Acquisition Corporation Inc. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 38,432,770 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 30,253,325 common shares and 857,000 stock options, of which

1,766,933 common shares and 42,850 stock options are released at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: PHA (NEW) CUSIP Number: 74052G106 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Martin Legault, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 1-114 Curé-Labelle blvd, Blainville, Québec, J7C 2M9



Company Phone Number: 1-877-822-9077 Company Fax Number: Nil Company e-mail address: [email protected] Company website address: www.premiersoin.ca

PREMIER SOIN D'AMÉRIQUE INC. (« PHA »)

[anciennement Corporation d'acquisition Physinorth inc. (« PSN.P »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Opération admissible :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible de Corporation d'acquisition Physinorth inc. (la « société ») décrite dans sa circulaire de sollicitation de procurations datée du 21 octobre 2019. Conséquemment, à l'ouverture des marchés, mardi le 3 mars 2020, la société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de 6150977 Canada inc. et sa filiale à part entière Excel Health inc., 8961760 Canada inc. et 10544485 Canada inc., pour une considération de 28 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant au prix réputé de 0,25 $ l'action (7 000 000 $).

Un total de 28 000 000 actions ordinaires et 857 000 options d'achat d'actions émises dans le cadre de l'opération admissible sont entiercées, dont : (a) 2 832 000 actions en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de la Bourse; et (b) 25 168 000 actions et 857 000 options d'achat d'actions en vertu d'une convention d'entiercement de titres excédentaires du groupe 2 de la Bourse.

La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « location de personnel suppléant » (numéro de SCIAN : ­­­561320).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la circulaire de sollicitation de procurations datée du 21 octobre 2019, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 8 février 2019, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, mardi le 3 mars 2020.

Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier de reçus de souscription qui furent convertis en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription comme décrit ci-dessous, tel qu'annoncé les 3 juillet et 1 octobre 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 5 834 435 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,225 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 917 217 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

2 917 217 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,35 $ pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de clôture



Nombre de souscripteurs : 53 souscripteurs

Participation Initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions 7871864 Canada inc. (Éric Chouinard) Y 222 222 Total du Groupe Pro (4 souscripteurs) P 553 333









Honoraire d'intermédiation : Leede Jones Gable Inc. a reçu 131 274,79 $ en espèces et 583 443 options de rémunération non-transférables. Chaque option de rémunération permet de souscrire une unité de rémunération au prix d'exercice de 0,225 $ par option de rémunération pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture de l'opération admissible. Chaque unité de rémunération inclut une action ordinaire et un-demi bon de souscription. Chaque bon de souscription entier permettra de souscrire une action ordinaire additionnelle au prix d'exercice de 0,35 $ par action pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture de l'opération admissible.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le cadre des communiqués de presse de la société datés des 25 et 27 février 2020.

Changement de dénomination sociale :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 19 novembre 2019, le nom de la société a été changé de Corporation d'acquisition Physinorth inc. à Premier Soin d'Amérique Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Premier Soin d'Amérique Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires, mardi le 3 mars 2020, et les actions ordinaires de Corporation d'acquisition Physinorth inc. seront retirées.

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 38 432 770 actions sont émises et en circulation.



Actions entiercées : 30 253 325 actions ordinaires et 857 000 options d'achat d'actions, dont 1 766 933 actions ordinaires et 42 850 options d'achat d'actions sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin.

Agent des transferts : Société de fiducie AST (Canada) – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : PHA (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 74052G106 (NOUVEAU)

La Bourse a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la société : M. Martin Legault, chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 1-114, boulevard Curé-Labelle, Blainville, Québec, J7C 2M9

Téléphone de la société : 1-877-822-9077 Télécopieur de la société : Aucun Adresse de courriel de la société : [email protected] Adresse du site web de la société : www.premiersoin.ca

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: March 20, 2020

Record Date: March 06, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: March 05, 2020

20/02/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

APHELION CAPITAL CORP. ("APHE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 19, 2020:

Number of Securities: 2,448,980 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $2.45 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 26, 2020.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. («AZM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 février 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 2 448 980 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 2,45 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 12 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 février 2020.

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:36 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,200,000



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Maria A. Bruzzese Y 2,500,000 (Dennis H. Peterson)



David Palmer Y 500,000 Sam Leung Y 300,000 Christian Kargl-Simard Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a binding term sheet dated February 4, 2020 between Greg French and Ely Gold Royalties, Inc.'s subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty Inc., whereby the Company is to purchase eight unpatented mining claims in Eureka County, Nevada for the consideration of US$125,000 in cash and the issuance of 100,000 warrants exercisable at $0.77 per share for two years.

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES Inc. ("ELY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter of Intent dated December 2, 2019 between Cliff ZZ LLC ("Cliff") and Ely Gold Royalties Inc.'s (the "Company") subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, Inc., whereby the Company will purchase 75 patented mining claims located in Esmeralda and Nye Counties, Nevada, USA. In consideration, the Company will pay to Cliff cash payment of US$650,000 and the issuance of 600,000 warrants exercisable at $0.78 per share for two years.

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment to Warrant Terms

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,105,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 5, 2020

April 4, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 5, 2021

April 4, 2021 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,210,000 shares with 2,105,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on October 9, 2018.

FRANKLY INC. ("TLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,312,200 non-transferable bonus warrants to an arms-length creditor: EB Acquisition Company, LLC, in consideration of advancing a secured credit facility of up to USD$5,000,000 principal amount to the Company. The Facility will bear interest of 10% per annum and matures on January 05, 2021.

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at CAD$0.50 for a period of two (2) years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2020.

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 10, 2020, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 5,830,615 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on March 4, 2020 to March 3, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Scotia Capital Inc. on behalf of the Company.

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated November 28, 2019 and January 13, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: $425,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,700,000 shares at a conversion price of $0.25 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause



Maturity date: 24 months after the closing of the private placement



Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P Convertible Debenture Normand Drolet Y $25,000 9206-8618 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt) Y $150,000 Robert Brouillette Y $150,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 4, 2020.

MONDIAS NATURAL PRODUCTS INC. («NHP»)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 février 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 28 novembre 2019 et 13 janvier 2020:

Débenture convertible: 425 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en 1 700 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,25 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Date d'échéance: 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 4 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Débenture Convertible Normand Drolet Y 25 000 $ 9206-8618 Quebec Inc. (André Rancourt) Y 150 000 $ Robert Brouillette Y 150 000 $

Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 4 février 2020.

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: Feb 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Eric Sprott Y 10,000,000

Finder's Fee:

MAckie Research Capital Corporation 600,000 shares; 600,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Until November 7, 2019

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amended Advisory Services Agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 14, 2019, whereby Protech Home Medical Corp. (the "Company") will issue 60,000 common shares to an arm's length consultant - SABR Capital Management, LLC., pursuant to the terms of the Agreement.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 04, 2020.

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ross McElroy Y 80,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 350,000 [5 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $33,250 cash and 133,000 broker warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $7,000 cash and 28,000 broker warrants payable.

National Bank Financial Inc. $3,150 cash and 12,600 broker warrants payable.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $5,250 cash and 21,000 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for 18 months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Units, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Reference is made to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 26, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Class A Units of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No.1) Core Plus Fund and a concurrent private placement.



We have received confirmation that the closing of both the IPO and the acquisition of the Initial Portfolio has occurred. Therefore, the securities of the Fund which were listed at the close of business yesterday, February 27, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business, February 28, 2020.



The Fund has completed its public offering of securities on February 28, 2020 together with its concurrent private placement. An over-allotment option granted to the agents was exercised in full in connection with closing. Gross Proceeds received by the Company were an aggregate of approximately CA$218.2 million of limited partnership units, comprised of 5,125,325 Class A Units, 1,685,000 Class C Units, 7,608,790 Class D Units, 397,500 Class E Units, 3,114,570 Class F Units, 2,500,000 Class I Units and 939,000 Class U Units at a price of C$10.00 per Class A Unit, Class C Unit, Class D Unit, Class F Unit and Class I Unit and US$10.00 per Class E Unit and Class U Unit, of which only Class A Units are listed and disclosed under the Capitalization section below.



The Capitalization section of the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 26, 2020 should be updated as follows:



Capitalization: Unlimited number of authorized limited partnership units, including Class A Units at C$10 each, of which:



5,125,325 Class A Units (listed) are issued and outstanding;



1,685,000 Class C Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



7,608,790 Class D Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



3,114,570 Class F Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



2,500,000 Class I Units (unlisted and convertible into Class A Units) are issued and outstanding;



397,500 Class E Units (unlisted) are issued and outstanding; and

939,000 Class U Units (unlisted) are issued and outstanding;



Private placement units: 2,500,000 Class I Units (convertible into Class A Units) are subject to a four month hold period.

TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 13, 2019, December 20, 2019, and January 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 600,000 flow-through common shares

7,267,333 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per flow-through common share

$0.03 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 7,867,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,867,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for an 18 month period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Robert Valliant Y 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of $1,440 in cash, 60,000 common shares and 60,000 finder warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for an 18 month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated October 17, 2019 between Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and the optionors Crockite Resources Ltd., Dawson Geological Consultants Ltd. and James Dawson, pursuant to which the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks; the Ledgend claims covering 1,728 hectares, and the Lardeau claims covering 6,136 hectares located in south eastern British Columbia, together known as the Kootenay Project. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $1,000,000 and issue a total of 3,000,000 shares both in stages over a three year period as follows:



CASH SHARES First Anniversary $200,000 500,000 Second Anniversary $300,000 1,000,000 Third Anniversary $500,000 1,500,000

