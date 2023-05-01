TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 01, 2023, 22:59 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
None.
23/05/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the Dunlop Property (3 claims, located near La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The vendor retains a 3% NSR, with the Company having the right to purchase 2.5% for $2,000,000 at any time.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
$250,000
|
1,600,000
|
$250,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Capital I Industries Inc. and Irving Machine Inc. (collectively, the "Corporations"). In accordance with the terms of a share purchase agreement ("SPA") dated April 5, 2023, the Company will acquire the Corporations in return for an aggregate purchase price ("Purchase Price") of $8,479,000, subject to customary adjustments including a cash holdback escrow amount, and out of which $847,900 will be satisfied through the issuance of 123,962 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price equal to $6.84 per common share to the vendors.
Within three (3) years of closing of the transaction, the vendors will also be entitled to certain profit-sharing payments for up to $4,500,000 based on the Corporations' EBITDA (as defined under the SPA) and payable largely in cash with a minor portion payable in common shares ("Profit Sharing Shares") of the Company. The common shares proposed to be issued in connection to the Profit Sharing Shares will be further subject to Exchange approval prior to any issuance when they become due and payable to the vendors.
In connection with the transaction and in accordance with the terms of the SPA, the Share Consideration will be subject to a time-based escrow with one-third (1/3) of the common shares released to the vendors on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the closing date of the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 5, 2023.
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, May 1, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALCORP LIMITED ("MTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,809,610 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to a non-arm's length creditor to return common shares borrowed by the Company from this creditor.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.025 per share to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $125,000.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
6
|
$220,240.25
|
$0.025
|
8,809,610
For more information on this, please consult the Company's news release dated March 21, 2023, and refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 6, 2023 (filed on SEDAR on February 17, 2023) and a supplement to the Company's management information circular dated March 22, 2023 (filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023).
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Units:
|
18,195,367 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per Unit
|
Warrant:
|
18,195,367 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,195,367 shares
|
Warrant Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 for 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration
|
Number of Placees:
|
61 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group
|
1
2
|
1,00,000
150,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 76,772.85
|
N/A
|
358,449
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NUGEN MEDICAL DEVICES INC. ("NGMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 31, 2023 and April 21, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,222,222 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Warrants:
|
22,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,222,222 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a two (2) year period, which is subject to certain acceleration terms
|
Number of Placees:
|
92 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
188,888
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
66,666
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$235,192.59
|
N/A
|
1,323,157
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.18 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration terms.
The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NV GOLD CORPORATION ("NVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023:
|
Number of Units:
|
8,807,334 Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per Unit
|
Warrant:
|
4,403,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,403,667shares
|
Warrant Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 for 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to accelerated expiry.
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
2
|
2,916,667
2,700,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$ 3,780
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 19, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 01, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
28,347,000 Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placee:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 11, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
PLAYFAIR MINING LTD. ("PLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 12, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 Shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per Share
|
Number of Placees:
|
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, May 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:10 a.m. PST, April 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2023 and April 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
32,999,984 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
32,999,984 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,999,984 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
74 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
4
|
4,250,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$123,792
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued news releases on March 13, 2023, March 24, 2023, and April 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2023; March 30, 2023; March 31, 2023; and April 20, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,306,667 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per Unit.
|
Warrants:
|
5,653,335 whole Warrants to purchase 5,653,335 Shares.
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.30 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y / Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[2 Insiders] Y 1,225,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$6,569.50
|
N/A
|
36,497 Warrants
Finder Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised by the holder thereof at a price of $0.30 per Finder Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 that confirmed the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
