VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by International Royalty Corporation and its subsidiary 1370553 B.C. Ltd., wholly-owned subsidiaries of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD), of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company in exchange for $6.65 per share in cash consideration. The acquisition will be conducted by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated July 10, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by 97.91% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 (the "Meeting"). The Supreme Court of British Columbia granted the final order approving the Arrangement on September 6, 2022.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular in respect of the Meeting held and its news releases dated July 11, 2022, August 4, 2022, August 31, 2022 and September 9, 2022.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on September 12, 2022, the Common Shares under the symbol GBRR of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

NEX Company;

O2GOLD INC. ("OTGO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on July 28, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the common shares of O2Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

13,439,587 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: OTGO.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 67113W201 (new)





22/09/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 03, 2022.

Number of Shares: 20,013,261 shares



Purchase Price: $0.62 per share



Warrants: 10,006,360 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,006,360 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee # of Shares # of warrants Aggregate Insider





Involvement: 1 1,533,355 766,677 Agent's Fee: Cash commission of $ 243,029.54 and 472,262 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Desjardins Securities Inc.,

Cash commission of $ 212,650.85 and 322,406 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc.,

Cash commission of $ 91,136.08 and 138,174 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Cormarck Securities Inc.,

Cash commission of $ 60,757.39 and 92,116 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

Each broker non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 1 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 25, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 237,077 shares Purchase Price: $0.34 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. The shares will be issued at later date (early January 2023) and the company will issue a news release announcing the issuance; the shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from their date of issuance.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 8, 2022:

First Tranche

Number of Shares: 8,762,071 shares Purchase Price: $1.15 per share Warrants: 8,762,071 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,762,071 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two year period Number of Placees: 49 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1

2,258,957



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $364,271.68 N/A 316,758

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2022 and August 26, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $800,000 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.15 per share Maturity date: 36 months from the issuance Interest rate: 10% per annum Warrants: 2,666,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,666,400 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 5 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y/ProGroup=P # of Shares (on conversion) Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placees] P 333,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated October 2, 2018, September 20, 2020, and September 21, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,182,455 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 21, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 (unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,131,581 flow through shares with 565,787 share purchase warrants attached, and 616,668 non flow through shares with 616,668 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 2, 2018. On September 20, 2020, the Exchange consented to the extension of the expiry date to September 21, 2021 and to the re-pricing of the share purchase warrants from $0.40 to $0.60 and subsequently, on September 21, 2021, the Exchange consented to the extension of the expiry date to September 21, 2022.

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 08, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Homerun Resources Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to purchase up to a 100-per-cent interest in the Tatooine silica project in British Columbia, Canada.

As consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $7,500 and make work expenditures of $ 300,000 over a period of 4 years. The company has agreed to issue 1.45 million common shares at different milestones as follows: 250,000 common shares on the execution of the definitive agreement, 3000,000 on or before the first anniversary of the definitive agreement, 300,000 on or before the second anniversary of the definitive agreement, 300,000 on or before the third anniversary of the definitive agreement, 300,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the definitive agreement. at a deemed price of $ 0.12, subject to the terms of the signed definitive agreement.

The Exchange notes that the Company must issue a press release announcing the closing of this transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 31, 2022.

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 08, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Sept. 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2022

Number of Shares: 3,686,430 Charitable Flow-Through Shares & 3,464,500 Flow-Through Shares Purchase Price: $2.91 per Charity Flow-Through Share & $2.31 per Flow-Through Share Number of Placees: 53 placees Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP., CIBC World Markets Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, National Bank Financial Inc., Velocity Trade Capital Inc., and 3L Capital Inc. received an aggregate cash commission equal to $823,830.68.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD ("HULK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 11, 2022.

Number of Shares: 16,666,667 units Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 16,666,667 warrants Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.05 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a LLC membership purchase agreement dated September 08, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between PopReach Corporation (the "Company") and arm's length parties (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in Ubiquity Agency LLC (the "Target"), a Boca Raton, Florida, US-based digital media agency and consortium.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of approximately USD$44,300,000 was satisfied by the Company by paying the Vendors: (i) aggregate cash consideration of USD$18,700,000; (ii) issuance of aggregate of 41,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.34 per share; (iii) issuance of aggregate of USD$13,750,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures maturing on May 13, 2025 (the "Debentures"); and (iv) assumption of USD$1,250,000 of existing liabilities on the Target's balance sheet.

The Debentures are non-interest bearing for USD$7,500,000 of the principal amount and remainder of the principal bearing interest at 4% per annum until maturity. Further, the Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company at US$0.78 (approximately CDN$1.02) principal amount per share until maturity.

Further, subject to certain terms of the Agreement, the Company may issue to the Vendors an additional 3,000,000 common shares of the Company, if the Company at its discretion, does not prepay at least USD$7,500,000 in principal of the Debentures within 120 days from the date of closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 09, 2022.

SILVERTON METALS CORP. ("SVTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 4, 2022, between Silverton Metals Corp. (the "Company") and Wholesome Organic Limited ("Wholesome") and the security holders of Wholesome (collective, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Wholesome from the Vendors. Wholesome owns the Lithium Property, known as Peny Property, comprised of fifteen mineral claims totaling 3,204 hectares in the Snow Lake district in Manitoba, Canada. The Peny Property is located approximately 25 kilometers north-east of the town of Snow Lake, Manitoba. In consideration, the Company will issue an aggregate of 13,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of $0.095 per share for total consideration of $1,235,000.

The transaction is arm's length.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2022, August 23, 2022 and September 2, 2022.

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2022 and June 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 83,829 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 4,220,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one Warrant. Purchase Price: $0.235 per Unit and $0.25 per FT Unit. Warrants: 2,151,915 whole Warrants to purchase 2,151,915 Common Shares. Warrant Price: $0.30 per whole Warrant, exercisable for one year from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of FT Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[4 Pro Group Members] P 260,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Aggregate Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $74,528.99 N/A 298,468





Finder's Warrants are exercisable into Common Shares for 12 months from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.30 per Finder's Warrant.

The Company issued a news release on June 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS CORP. ("WAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 5, 2022.

Number of Shares: 2,926,999 shares Purchase Price: $4.10 per share Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 559,720 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $352,901.20 36,585 Shares N/A

The Company issued news releases on August 22, 2022 and September 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("WGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,666,646 units Purchase Price: $0.15 per unit Warrants: 3,833,322 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,833,322 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,266,670 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 133,333



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 26, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

