Sept. 18, 2019

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 13, 2019 effective at open of market on Friday September 20, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LIQUOR INC. ("RUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 27, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, September 23, 2019, the shares of will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Retail Stores' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,489,937 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: RUM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 77472P 20 0 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

CATALINA GOLD CORP. ("CA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 20, 2019, the common shares of Catalina Gold Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on the Exchange, a news release having been issued on September 18, 2019, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with entering into a joint venture with Thrive Cannabis Inc., which was previously announced on October 26, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2018 and September 18, 2019 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

19/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFFINITY METALS CORP. ("AFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares





MoreCore Diamond Drilling Services Ltd. Y 1,000,000 (Sean Pownall)



Robert Edwards Y 250,000 Darren Blaney Y 250,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced in a news release dated September 13, 2019:

Number of Securities: 2,750,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 2,750,000 warrants to purchase 2,750,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a period of 18 months ending March 16, 2021.



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None





Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 16, 2019.

DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 septembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse le 13 août 2019 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 750 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 750 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 750 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ pour une période de 18 mois terminant le 16 mars 2021.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 septembre 2019.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated September 9, 2019 between Endurance Gold Corporation (the "Company"), Geotronics Consulting Ltd. and A&R Resources Ltd. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Reliance Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. Consideration, staged over a 6 (six) year period is $300,000 cash, 4,000,000 common shares and $3,000,000 in work commitments. The Vendors will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash. PI Financial Corp., acting as a finder, may receive up to 200,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 12, 2019.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share and 6,000,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.07 for a period of three years, to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.00

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2019. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 02, 2017, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to reduce the conversion price of the following convertible debentures (the "Debentures"):

Convertible Debenture: $1,350,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible in common shares at $0.11 principal amount per share



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible in common shares at $0.08 per share for the first 12 months and

at $0.10 principal amount per share thereafter until maturity.



Maturity Date: April 28, 2022



Interest Rate: 5% per annum

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 02, 2017.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated September 12, 2019 and May 01, 2017.

________________________________________

MEDIAVALET INC. ("MVP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 4, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment of convertible debentures as announced on August 21, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $1,200,762



Conversion Price Convertible for up to 2,287,165 units at a post-consolidation price of $0.525.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant

(as per previous terms). The debenture is subject to a forced conversion provision in the event

the volume weighted average trading price for any 10 consecutive trading day exceeds $1.50

per share on year one and $2.25 per share on year two and three.



Maturity Date: 3 years from the date of issuance



Warrants Each warrant will also have a term of 3 years from the date of closing and will entitle the

holder to purchase one common share. The warrants will be exercisable at a post

consolidation price of $0.90. The warrants are subject to accelerated expiry in the event the

volume-weighted average trading price equals or exceeds $1.50 for 10 consecutive trading

days, in which case the company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to a date

that is not fewer than 60 days after the issuance of a press release announcing that the expiry

date of the warrants has been accelerated, provided that such news release is issued within

10 business days of the acceleration event.



Interest rate: 10% per annum

Holders of an aggregate $350,000 of Dentures and 466,666 Debenture Warrants have elected to not participate and will retain their existing Dentures and Debenture Warrants as per the previous terms.

For further details, please refer the Company's news release dated September 12, 2019.

________________________________________

MELIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 18, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOLORI ENERGY INC. ("MOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 03, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Intercontinental Advisory Corp. 464,500 shares

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated August 30, 2019 regarding the private placement of $8,715,398, the number of warrants issuable to PI Financial Corp. as a finder's fee should have been 499,893. All the other terms remain unchanged.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 14,603,400 shares





Purchase Price: $0.025 per share





Warrants: 14,603,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,603,400 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 Years





Number of Placees: 15 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Brian McGrath Y 40,000





Finder's Fee:



Jonathan H. Thierman $180.95 cash Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,400.00 cash; 56,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05





Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 4 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 28,197,597 Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 1): November 28, 2020 Expiry Date of Warrants (Tranche 2): December 20, 2020



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.134 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 1): $0.162 Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 2): $0.156 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.107

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 28,482,488 share purchase warrants and $6,505,935.88 of convertible notes attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 19, 2019.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 21,123,567 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 7, 2021



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.134

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 1): $0.162 Original Exercise Price of Warrants (Tranche 2): $0.155 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.107

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,123,567 share purchase warrants and $2,591,545.50 of convertible notes attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2019.

________________________________________

