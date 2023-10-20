VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the securities of Shine Box Capital Corp., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 16, 2021, a news release was issued on September 5, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 12, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the common shares of Xplore Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,681,505 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Service Inc. Trading Symbol: XPLR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98421G208 (New)

________________________________________

23/10/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Abcourt Mines Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 2,166,506 common shares and 2,166,506 warrants to settle outstanding debt of $86,660.23.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: Nil



Warrants: 2,166,506 warrants to purchase 2,166,506 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2023.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 20 octobre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de Mines Abcourt Inc. (« la société ») en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 166 506 actions ordinaires et 2 166 506 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 86 660,23 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro : Aucune



Bons de souscription : 2 166 506 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 166 506 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2023.

________________________________________

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED ("ARIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,978,880 shares (the "Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $477,465.90.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 8 $454,815.90 $0.12 3,790,130 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Of the 3,978,880 shares, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of 1,812,230 shares at its Annual General Meeting held on September 6, 2023. The Company announced its proposal to issue the Shares in a news release, dated May 16, 2023, May 24, 2023 and September 20, 2023 and shall issue a news release when the Shares have been issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 50,928,566



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2023 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)

October 28, 2023 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 22, 2024 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)

October 28, 2024 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 51,428,566 shares with 51,428,566 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2020.

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 26, 2023, between Eminent Gold Corp. and its subsidiary (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the 110 unpatented claims (890 hectares). By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 350,000 common shares to the Seller. And an additional 200,000 common shares will be issued when the company initiates a drill program at Gilbert South Property, located 30 kilometres west of Tonopah in the Walker Lane trend, Nevada.

The Timberline claims are currently subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty, the Nevada select claims are currently subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, and the GL claims are currently subject to a 2.25% net smelter return royalty. The company shall have the option and right to repurchase 1% of the GL royalty for $1 million (U.S.). The Seller shall have the option to buy down 1% of the Timberline net smelter return for $1.5 million (U.S.).



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION N/A 350,000 common shares N/A



200,000 common shares (additional)





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2023.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 25,000,000 warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 until September 1, 2026, subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 34 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,687,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 5,212,500

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $108,052 and 1,354,290 non-transferable compensation options payable to Beacon Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc. Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months.

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,436 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2023, and September 30, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020, and April 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1 service provider

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $0.0875 $0.0963 $0.0831 $0.0744 57,143 shares 51,921 shares 60,168 shares 67,204 shares









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2023.

________________________________________

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Exploration Right Assignment Agreement with Definitive Rights Assignment Option agreement dated January 16, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired the right to purchase (the "Option") the rights, titles and interests of the Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper Project located in Sonora, Mexico ("4H Project"), in consideration of an aggregate payment of $5,862,500 cash and aggregate exploration expenditures of $2,850,000, according to the following schedule:

Date Cash Payment Work Commitment





Upon Execution $ 50,000 NIL 12-Month Anniversary $ 150,000 $ 100,000 24-Month Anniversary $ 200,000 $ 250,000 36-Month Anniversary $ 200,000 $ 500,000 48-Month Anniversary $ 200,000 $ 1,000,000 60-Month Anniversary $ 5,062,500 $ 1,000,000

The Optionor will retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty, which has been registered with Mining Ministry of Mexico. The Company will be responsible for paying the continuing mining taxes, duties, and fees to maintain concessions in active status during the term of the Option.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2023; September 6, 2023; and October 20, 2023.

________________________________________

