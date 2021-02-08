TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 08, 2021, 21:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BCM RESOURCES CORPORATION ("B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 21, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated January 20, 2021 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
COTINGA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("COT.H")
[formerly Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("COT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of February 10, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from COT to COT.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued October 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
CRESVAL CAPITAL CORP. ("CRV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 10, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
__________________________________
GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 08, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, February 09, 2021, the common shares of Globalive Technology Inc. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and as approved by the majority of minority shareholders on January 25, 2021.
Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
____________________________________
AZN CAPITAL CORP. ("AZN")
[formerly Last Mile Holdings Ltd. ("MILE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 20, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday February 10, 2021, the common shares of AZN Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Last Mile Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
204,629,951
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
337,702 shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AZN
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
00249G105
|
(new)
________________________________________
LEAF MOBILE INC. ("LEAF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Prospectus Offering, Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing LEAF Mobile Inc. (the "Company")'s Reverse Takeover ("RTO") described in its Amended and Restated Filing Statement dated January 18, 2021.
Pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated October 31, 2020, as amended on November 26, 2020 (the "Purchase Agreement"), the Company has acquired all the outstanding shares of Eastside Games Inc. ("ESG") for $19 million cash and the issuance of 444,444,444 shares as well as an additional $20 million cash contingent payments payable within 2 years of which $10 million can be payable with a maximum of 88,888,888 additional shares; and excluding the common shares issued under the Prospectus Offering section below.
Prospectus Offering
The Company's Prospectus dated January 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with securities regulators in all provinces of Canada excepting Quebec, and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, and by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provision of the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Acts. Prior to the completion of the RTO, LEAF completed the prospectus offering of subscription receipts for total gross proceeds of $23,000,000. The subscription receipts issued at $0.225 per subscription receipt under the prospectus offering were exchanged into 102,222,221 common shares of the Company.
|
Agents:
|
Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Scotia Capital
|
Offering:
|
102,222,221 subscription receipts
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.225 per subscription receipt
|
Agents' Warrants:
|
6,133,332 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at
Graduation
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the market opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc." with the symbol "LEAF".
As the result of this Graduation, the Company's common shares will be delisted from TSXV at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
Please refer to the Original Listing bulletin issued by the TSX dated February 8, 2021 for further information on the listing and the Amended and Restated Filing Statement dated January 18, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com for details of the RTO.
_____________________________________________________
LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the shares of Leviathan Gold Ltd. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company is not presently trading on any exchange. Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd., which was acquired by the Company prior to listing via amalgamation with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, completed a brokered private placement of 25,816,000 subscription receipts at a price of $0.50 per subscription receipt in two tranches on December 9, 2020 and December 10, 2020. Common shares of the Company (which are included in "Capitalization") were issued on a one for one basis in exchange for each share underlying the aforementioned subscription receipts, as part of the amalgamation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
99,723,831
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
73,907,831 common shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security release schedule.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LVX
|
CUSIP Number:
|
52737K106
|
Sponsoring Member:
|
None
|
Agent's Warrants:
|
1,543,500 non-transferable share purchase warrants. Each one warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at $0.50. 1,514,800 warrants expire on December 9, 2022 and 28,700 warrants expire on December 10, 2022.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated January 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
|
Company Contact:
|
Jonathan Richards
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 488, 1090 West Georgia Street
|
Vancouver, BC
|
V6E 3V7
|
Company Phone Number:
|
604 802-4447
|
Company Fax Number:
|
604 826-1759
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT")
[formerly Navy Resources Corp. ("NVY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Name Change
Pursuant to the Director's resolution dated January 11, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday February 10, 2021, the common shares of Eminent Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Navy Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
36,185,880
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
N/A
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
EMNT
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
291341105
|
(new)
________________________________________
ONENERGY INC. ("OEG.H")
[formerly ONEnergy Inc. ("OEG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, ONEnergy Inc. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of February 10, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from OEG to OEG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2019 and May 28, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
21/02/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Company Contact ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 29, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per share
|
Warrants:
|
22,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Graeme O'Neil
|
Y
|
5,750,000
|
Rick Low
|
Y
|
375,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [2 Placees]
|
P
|
700,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$27,300.00 cash; 341,250 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$560.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
GCM Global Capital Management GmbH
|
$37,267.64 cash
|
GloRes Securities Inc.
|
$840.00 cash; 10,500 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$5,600.00 cash; 70,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
15,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
45 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,050,000
|
[3 placee(s)]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate cash commissions of $29,750 and 297,500 finders' warrants payable
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL INC. ("NU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,467,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,233,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,233,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 269,712 shares at a deemed value of $0.52 per share to settle outstanding debt for $140,250.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
21 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
David Splett
|
Y
|
$4,192
|
$0.52
|
8,061
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 700,866 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 11, 2021 to February 11, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Jeremiah Katz)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
US$222,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 3,950,176 common shares at US$0.0562 per share until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
12 months from the issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum, payable on maturity
|
Warrants:
|
3,950,176 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,950,176 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
US$0.0562 per share for a period of 24 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
an aggregate of $15,540 and 276,512 finder's warrants payable to Bespoke
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,994,447 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.85 per share
|
Warrants:
|
9,994,447 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,994,447 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$1.00
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.
|
Y
|
3,000,000
|
(Achim Conrady)
|
(Julien Hofer)
|
Dirk Harbecke
|
Y
|
1,176,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:14 a.m. PST, Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated February 1, 2021 between Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (Michael Frymire, Pamela Misener), pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in and to 10 claims located in the Red Lake District, Ontario, known as the Red Lake Extension project. In consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $106,000 and issue a total of 600,000 in stages.
|
CASH
|
SHARES
|
Upon signing
|
$22,000
|
nil
|
Upon Exchange approval
|
nil
|
300,000
|
On or before first anniversary
|
$24,000
|
300,000
|
On or before second anniversary
|
$30,000
|
nil
|
On or before third anniversary
|
$30,000
|
nil
The acquisition is subject to 1.5% net smelter return royalty of which a first 0.5% may be purchased for $600,000 and the additional 0.5% may be purchased for $900,000.
________________________________________
True North Gems Inc. ("TGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
1,120,366
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 28, 2021 and April 23, 2021
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.165 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.05, adjusted to $0.50 post-consolidation
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.125
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,203,667 shares with 11,203,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 24, 2018.
________________________________________
WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective February 2, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated February 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission.
The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 5, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,050,000 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option).
|
Agents:
|
Beacon Securities Limited, PI Financial Corp., Desjardin Securities Inc.,
|
Offering:
|
4,600,000 shares (including those shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the
|
Share Price:
|
$1.75 per share
|
Agents' Options:
|
Non-transferable options each exercisable to purchase one share at $1.75 per
|
Over-allotment Option:
|
The Company has granted to the Agents an option to purchase additional
Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 14, 2021, January 20, 2021, February 1, 2021and February 5, 2021 for further details.
________________________________________
Ximen Mining Corp. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 4, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,218,493 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,218,493 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,218,493 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
ENTHEOS CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ENTH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 8, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]