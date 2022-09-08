VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, September 12, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

FACTION INVESTMENT GROUP CORP. ("FINV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 10, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on June 14, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Monday, September 12, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 12, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,900,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares: 7,550,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FINV.P

CUSIP Number: 303044101

Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 10, 2022.

Company Contact: Jeffrey Uppal

Company Address: 2160 – 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N7

Company Phone Number: 778.945.3948

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 14, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 16, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $254,200 (2,542,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

16,042,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 6,550,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FONC.P

CUSIP Number: 340288 10 9

Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.

Agent's Options: 254,200 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 36 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 14, 2022.

Company Contact: Mohammad Fazil

Company Address: Suite 122, 234 - 4149 Country Hills Boulevard NW

Calgary, AB T3A 4V1

Company Phone Number: (403) 613 - 7310

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: September 29, 2022

Record Date: September 23, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 22, 2022

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: October 14, 2022

Record Date: September 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: September 29, 2022

Record Date: September 15, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, September 12, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

22/09/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated February 09, 2022 (as amended on August 05, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between Allied Copper Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length parties - Alianza Minerals Ltd and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 22 mining claims comprising the Stateline property (the "Property"), a property located in Colorado and Utah, United States.

In order to exercise the option, the Company must pay the Vendors over the four (4) year term of the Agreement the following consideration: (i) aggregate cash payments of CDN$315,000; (ii) issue an aggregate of 4,250,000 common shares of the Company; and (iii) incur an aggregate of CDN$3,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company.

Further, subject to certain milestones the Company may issue to the Vendors an additional 1,500,000 common shares and 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.21 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Exchange's aforementioned acceptance of the Agreement is on the understanding that there will be no creation of new Insiders as part of the acquisition and terms thereof.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2022 and August 23, 2022.

________________________________________

EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")

[Formerly JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2022.

Number of Shares: 36,263,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

Warrants: 18,131,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,131,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 580,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000

Agent's Fee: Corporate finance fee of $50,000, cash commission of $226,371.75, and 1,933,848 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited

Cash commission of $30,248.25 and 214,872 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Cash commission of $6,400.50 to Cormark Securities Inc.

Cash commission of $4,275 to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Cash commission of $2,250 to PI Financial Corp.

Cash commission of $900 to Sightline Wealth Management LP

Cash commission of $337.50 to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Cash commission of $300 to TD Securities Inc.

Cash commission of $150 to Raymond James Ltd.

Cash commission of $120 to Research Capital Corporation

Cash commission of $105 to Haywood Securities Inc.

Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company") 100% interest in the Roncevaux and Martinville properties in consideration of 3,000,000 acquisition units of the purchaser, at a deemed price of $0.10 per acquisition unit (deemed value of $300,000). Each acquisition unit includes one common share and one-half of an acquisition warrant, with each acquisition warrant entitling the Company to subscribe for one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years following the closing date.

Finder's fee: Nil

The transaction has been disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 31, 2022.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relative à la vente à une personne sans lien de dépendance avec HPQ Silicium inc. (la « société ») d'un intérêt de 100 % dans les propriétés Roncevaux et Martinville en contrepartie de 3 000 000 d'unités de l'acquéreur, au prix réputé de 0,10 $ par unité (valeur réputée de 300 000 $). Chaque unité inclus une action ordinaire et un demi-bon de souscription, chaque bon de souscription entier permettant à la société de souscrire une action ordinaire au prix de 0,15 $ par action pour une période de trois ans suivant la date de clôture.

Honoraire d'intermédiation : aucun

L'opération a été divulguée dans un communiqué de presse de la société daté du 31 août 2022.

________________________________________________

ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, September 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:21 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, September 7, 2022 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") dated May 25, 2022 between the ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length entities (collectively, the "Sellers"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% of the share capital of Centrica Business Solutions Mexico S.A. de C.V. for the consideration of MXN $29,069,975 (approximately CDN $1,905,278.76). The acquisition is an arm's length transaction. For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated May 26, 2022 and August 29, 2022.

________________________________________

SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,120,243 shares to settle outstanding debt of $151,232.88.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $151,232.88 $0.135 1,120,243 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022.

________________________________________

ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,540,915 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit.

Warrants: 4,770,457 whole Warrants to purchase 4,770,457 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.60, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days, then the Company has the right to give notice to the Warrant holders of the acceleration of the expiry date in accordance with the terms of the Warrant.

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[1 Existing Insider] Y 666,667

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Pro Group Members] P 180,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finders' Warrants Finder's Fee: [7 Finders] $81,491 N/A 273,244

Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised for 3 years from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.30 per Finders' Warrant.

The Company issued news releases on July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022 confirming the closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

