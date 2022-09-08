TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CHINA EDUCATION RESOURCES INC. ("CHN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, September 12, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:
Classification
Tier 2
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued July 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
FACTION INVESTMENT GROUP CORP. ("FINV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated June 10, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on June 14, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Monday September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date: At the opening Monday, September 12, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on September 12, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which
9,900,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares: 7,550,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: FINV.P
CUSIP Number: 303044101
Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Agent's Warrants: 250,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 5 years.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 10, 2022.
Company Contact: Jeffrey Uppal
Company Address: 2160 – 650 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 4N7
Company Phone Number: 778.945.3948
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
FLORENCE ONE CAPITAL INC. ("FONC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated June 14, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective June 16, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on September 12, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $254,200 (2,542,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).
Commence Date: At the opening on Monday, September 12, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
16,042,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 6,550,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: FONC.P
CUSIP Number: 340288 10 9
Sponsoring Member: PI Financial Corp.
Agent's Options: 254,200 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to 36 months from the date of listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 14, 2022.
Company Contact: Mohammad Fazil
Company Address: Suite 122, 234 - 4149 Country Hills Boulevard NW
Calgary, AB T3A 4V1
Company Phone Number: (403) 613 - 7310
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: September 29, 2022
Record Date: September 23, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 22, 2022
________________________________________
SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.0125
Payable Date: October 14, 2022
Record Date: September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022
________________________________________
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542
Payable Date: September 29, 2022
Record Date: September 15, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2022
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 3, 2022 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, September 12, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
22/09/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR)
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated February 09, 2022 (as amended on August 05, 2022) (the "Agreement"), between Allied Copper Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length parties - Alianza Minerals Ltd and Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in 22 mining claims comprising the Stateline property (the "Property"), a property located in Colorado and Utah, United States.
In order to exercise the option, the Company must pay the Vendors over the four (4) year term of the Agreement the following consideration: (i) aggregate cash payments of CDN$315,000; (ii) issue an aggregate of 4,250,000 common shares of the Company; and (iii) incur an aggregate of CDN$3,750,000 in exploration expenditures on the Property. The Vendors will retain a 2% NSR on the Property, on exercise of the option by the Company.
Further, subject to certain milestones the Company may issue to the Vendors an additional 1,500,000 common shares and 1,500,000 common share purchase warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.21 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.
The Exchange's aforementioned acceptance of the Agreement is on the understanding that there will be no creation of new Insiders as part of the acquisition and terms thereof.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 10, 2022 and August 23, 2022.
________________________________________
EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP. ("EPF")
[Formerly JUSTIFY CAPITAL CORP. ("JST.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 10, 2022.
Number of Shares: 36,263,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.15 per share
Warrants: 18,131,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,131,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 33 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
580,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
100,000
Agent's Fee: Corporate finance fee of $50,000, cash commission of $226,371.75, and 1,933,848 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited
Cash commission of $30,248.25 and 214,872 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
Cash commission of $6,400.50 to Cormark Securities Inc.
Cash commission of $4,275 to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Cash commission of $2,250 to PI Financial Corp.
Cash commission of $900 to Sightline Wealth Management LP
Cash commission of $337.50 to Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Cash commission of $300 to TD Securities Inc.
Cash commission of $150 to Raymond James Ltd.
Cash commission of $120 to Research Capital Corporation
Cash commission of $105 to Haywood Securities Inc.
Each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length disposition of HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company") 100% interest in the Roncevaux and Martinville properties in consideration of 3,000,000 acquisition units of the purchaser, at a deemed price of $0.10 per acquisition unit (deemed value of $300,000). Each acquisition unit includes one common share and one-half of an acquisition warrant, with each acquisition warrant entitling the Company to subscribe for one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years following the closing date.
Finder's fee: Nil
The transaction has been disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 31, 2022.
HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 8 septembre 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relative à la vente à une personne sans lien de dépendance avec HPQ Silicium inc. (la « société ») d'un intérêt de 100 % dans les propriétés Roncevaux et Martinville en contrepartie de 3 000 000 d'unités de l'acquéreur, au prix réputé de 0,10 $ par unité (valeur réputée de 300 000 $). Chaque unité inclus une action ordinaire et un demi-bon de souscription, chaque bon de souscription entier permettant à la société de souscrire une action ordinaire au prix de 0,15 $ par action pour une période de trois ans suivant la date de clôture.
Honoraire d'intermédiation : aucun
L'opération a été divulguée dans un communiqué de presse de la société daté du 31 août 2022.
________________________________________________
ICARUS CAPITAL CORP. ("ICRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, September 7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAGNA MINING INC. ("NICU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:21 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, September 7, 2022 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, September 8, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") dated May 25, 2022 between the ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length entities (collectively, the "Sellers"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% of the share capital of Centrica Business Solutions Mexico S.A. de C.V. for the consideration of MXN $29,069,975 (approximately CDN $1,905,278.76). The acquisition is an arm's length transaction. For more information, please refer to the Company's new release dated May 26, 2022 and August 29, 2022.
________________________________________
SMART EMPLOYEE BENEFITS INC. ("SEB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,120,243 shares to settle outstanding debt of $151,232.88.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$151,232.88
|
$0.135
|
1,120,243
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022.
________________________________________
ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 8, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 16, 2022:
Number of Shares: 9,540,915 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price: $0.30 per Unit.
Warrants: 4,770,457 whole Warrants to purchase 4,770,457 Shares.
Warrant Price: $0.60, exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days, then the Company has the right to give notice to the Warrant holders of the acceleration of the expiry date in accordance with the terms of the Warrant.
Number of Placees: 51 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
[1 Existing Insider] Y 666,667
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[3 Pro Group Members] P 180,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finders' Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[7 Finders]
|
$81,491
|
N/A
|
273,244
Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and may be exercised for 3 years from the date of issuance for an exercise price of $0.30 per Finders' Warrant.
The Company issued news releases on July 21, 2022 and August 31, 2022 confirming the closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
