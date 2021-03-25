VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

[formerly Avalon Works Corp. ("AWB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated March 10, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 29, 2021, the common shares of Founders Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Avalon Works Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,217,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 14,049,865





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: FDR (new) CUSIP Number: 350590105 (new)

________________________________________

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

formerly Buckhaven Capital Corp. ("BKH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement Brokered, Private Placement Non Brokered, Company Tier Reclassification and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Buckhaven Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares 1254688 B.C. Ltd. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and issued 154,653,431 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (including from conversion of the Targets subscription receipts, as summarized below). Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:1 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding options and, subscription receipts of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one and a half (1.5) pre-Consolidation common shares to one (1) post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and upon closing, changed its name from "Buckhaven Capital Corp." to "Andean Precious Metals Corp.".

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 1 Issuer: "Gold and silver ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BKH.P" to "APM".

Name Change and Consolidation

The directors of the Company approved the capital consolidation on the basis of 1.5 pre-consolidation shares for 1 post-consolidation share and approved the Company's name change. Upon closing of the Transaction, the name of the Company has been changed from "Buckhaven Capital Corp." to "Andean Precious Metals Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 29, 2021, the shares of Andean Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Buckhaven Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on August 18, 2020, November 3, 2020 and February 12, 2021. The Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of $1.00 per Target Subscription Receipt.

Number of Target Shares: 13,657,000 Purchase Price: $1.00 per Target Share Number of Placees: 64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares 2176423 Ontario Inc. Y 2,000,000 10 Investors P 380,000

In connection with the Brokered Private Placement, Sprott Capital Partners received a cash commission of $819,420.00.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated February 18, 2021.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") completed on August 21, 2021. The Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of USD$0.50366 per Target Subscription Receipt.

Number of Target Shares: 19,854,664 Purchase Price: USD$0.50366 per Target Share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares 2176423 Ontario Inc. Y 19,854,664

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 15, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Company Tier Reclassification



In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, March 29, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:



Classification



Tier 1

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

157,006,764 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 common shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: APM (new) CUSIP Number: 03349X101 (new) Issuer Contact: Jeff Chan, CFO Issuer Address: 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4 Issuer Phone Number: 416 953 4858 Issuer Email: [email protected]

__________________________________________

CALIFFI CAPITAL CORP. ("CFI")

[formerly Califfi Capital Corp. ("CFI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Califfi Capital Corp.'s ("Califfi") Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated March 9, 2021. As a result, effective at the opening, Monday, March 29, 2021, the trading symbol for Califfi will change from CFI.P to CFI and Califfi will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bonanza Mining Corporation:

Califfi has entered into an acquisition agreement dated September 22, 2020 with Bonanza Mining Corporation ("Bonanza") and the shareholders of Bonanza under which Califfi will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bonanza. Under the acquisition agreement, Califfi will issue 17,071,202 common shares to the shareholders of Bonanza and will make cash payments of $232,800.

Bonanza has the following assets:

A 100% interest in the MC Property An option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Shag Property An option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Frog Property

The MC Property, which is located in the Skeena Mining District of British Columbia, approximately 14km northeast of Stewart, is Califfi's Qualifying Property

The full particulars of Califfi's Qualifying Transaction are set forth in the Filing Statement, which has been accepted for filing by the Exchange and which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Califfi is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

46,058,202 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 7,225,002 common shares are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow under a Tier 2 Value Securities Agreement

10,000,000 common shares are subject to a 36-month staged release escrow under the CPC Escrow Agreement Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CFI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 13003R100 (UNCHANGED)

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Number of Shares: 7,000,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Burgess Y 1,000,000 Alfredo De Lucrezia Y 200,000 Glenn Yeadon Y 67,000 Maurizio Grande Y 350,000 Gordon Kettleson Y 666,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,003,005 [6 placees]





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. $75,074.40 cash and 593,280 finder warrants payable.

PI Financial Corp. $6,087.02 cash and 40,580 finder warrants payable.

-each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), Califfi must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Califfi must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

3. Reinstated for Trading:

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 29, 2021, trading in the shares of Califfi will be reinstated.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

[formerly GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("BUS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated March 24, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Monday March 29, 2021, the common shares of Vicinity Motor Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Grande West Transportation Group Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing / Other Manufacturing' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,289,871 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VMC (new) CUSIP Number: 925654105 (new)

________________________________________

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")

[formerly Megastar Development Corp. ("MDV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated January 7, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 29, 2021, the common shares of Madoro Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Megastar Development Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

60,169,216 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MDM (new) CUSIP Number: 55877M105 (new)

________________________________________

21/03/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 954,545 shares at $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for $105,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 2, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on March 3, 2021 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 9, 2021, (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $63,342,000 including gross proceeds from the 1,900,000 Secondary Shares sold by Dr. Essam Hamza and Kanchan Thindal and the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited. Echelon Wealth Partners

Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.

(collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 20,400,000 shares.



Share Price: $2.70 per share



Agents' Warrants: The Underwriters received a cash commission of $4,074,840and 1,509,200non-

transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") exercisable to purchase one

share at $2.70 per share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.



Greenshoe Option: The Underwriters were granted an option for a period of 30 days following the

Closing Date to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 3,060,000 shares at

$2.70 per share, to cover over–allotments, if any, and for market stabilization

purposes. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was

exercised in full on March 12, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 2, 2021 and news releases dated February 16, 2021, February 17, 2021, March 9, 2021 and March 12, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CYP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on March 17, 2021 by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia). The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 22, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $19,550,000, including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the over-allotment option (see Greenshoe Option below).

Agents: PI Financial Corp.



Offering: 15,640,000 units. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant")



Unit Price: $1.25 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.75 per share until March 22, 2024.



Agents' Warrants: P.I. Financial Corp. received a cash commission of $1,173,000 and 938,400 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $1.25 per share until March 22, 2024 .



Greenshoe Option: The Agents were granted an option for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 2,040,000 Units at $1.25 per Unit, to cover over–allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the option was exercised in full and all shares under the option were issued at the closing of the Offering on March 22, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 17, 2021 and news releases dated February 8, 2021, February 9, 2021 and March 22, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,225,000 flow-through shares and 784,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $18.60 per flow-through share and $12.75 per common share



Number of Placees: 64 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1832 Asset Management L.P. Y 348,000 Chris Taylor Y 1,000 Calum Morrison Y 5,000 Michael Kenyon Y 10,000 Paula Rogers Y 2,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 15,062 [2 placees]





Agent's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc. - $1,272,886.62 cash

CIBC World Markets Inc.- $1,272,886.62 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $815,219.52 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $271,739.84 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $181,159.89 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on February 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KIARO HOLDINGS CORP. ("KO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 18,750,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 9,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,375,000 shares. The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange following July 12, 2021, is greater than $0.35 for 10 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may provide notice to the holders and issue a news release announcing the accelerated Warrant expiry date whereupon the warrants shall expire within 30 days following receipt of the notice.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a three (3) year period from the closing date



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Janet Hoffar Y 156,250 1182361 B.C. Ltd. (Daniel Petrov) Y 1,250,000

Agent's Fee: $210,000.00 cash and 1,312,500 Broker Warrants payable to Cannacord Genuity Corp. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one Unit of the Company, under similar terms as offered in this Private Placement, at an exercisable of $0.16 for a three (3) year period from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,705,334 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Joki Capital Ou (Jouni Keranen and Christian Kolster) Y 1,700,000 2422869 Ontario Inc. (Charles Sung) Y 277,778 Chichen Miracle Inc (Charles Sung) Y 277,778

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:26 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ONESOFT SOLUTIONS INC. ("OSS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated March 8, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain intellectual property assets from the Vendor for a total purchase price of C$205,800 (approximately US$168,400), subject to customary adjustments, to be satisfied as follows:

I. A total cash payment equal to US$100,000; and II. Further issue an aggregate of 120,000 common shares at a deemed price of C$0.66 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please reference the Company's news releases dated March 9, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 16, 2021:

Number of Securities: 2,055,742 flow-through common shares

1,334,500 charity flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $9.05 per flow-through common share

$11.24 per charity flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 93 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Sean Roosen Y 11,000 Candace MacGibbon Y 5,550 Frederic Ruel Y 5,000 Aggregate ProGroup (3 placees) P 42,232

Finder's Fee: Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. received an cash commission totaling $1,762,346.72.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 18, 2021.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 25 mars 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance



Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 16 février 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 2 055 742 actions accréditives ordinaires

1 334 500 actions accréditives ordinaires de charité



Prix : 9,05 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

11,24 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire de charité



Nombre de souscripteurs: 93 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Sean Roosen Y 11 000 Candace MacGibbon Y 5 550 Frederic Ruel Y 5 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs) P 42 232

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp., National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. et Raymond James Ltd. ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 1 762 346,72 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 mars 2021.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated March 23, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and National Treasure Corporation (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in 33 unpatented mineral claims (the "Millionara Property") – located 112 km north of Elko, Nevada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property by issuing to the Optionor 1,500,000 common shares over a one-year period and making aggregate cash payments of US$575,000 over a three-year period.

At any time, the Company can repurchase 1% of a 3% net smelter return royalty on all minerals on 4 unpatented mineral claims for US$2,000,000 and repurchase 1% of a 3% net smelter return royalty on all other minerals on 29 unpatented mineral claims for US$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2021.

_______________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 117,647 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.17 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$20,000 in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated February 08, 2021 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 22, 2021, between Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Mazik Global Inc., an independent software vendor that helps companies deploy Microsoft CRM, Cloud and ERP solutions to the health care, education and manufacturing industries based in Chicago, IL.

Aggregate consideration for the purchased shares will consist of US$7,000,000 in cash and the issuance of 6,254,020 common shares to the Vendors on closing. Up to additional US$8,000,000 of contingent consideration in performance earn outs are payable (of which US$2,000,000 may be satisfied in common shares of the Company based on a 20-day VWAP) upon the achievement of certain financial and revenue targets having been met.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

EUROTIN INC. ("LIM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Mar. 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IDG HOLDINGS INC. ("IDH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

