VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common Share: US$0.06

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 29, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

INVENTRONICS LIMITED ("IVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common Share: $0.20

Payable Date: November 03, 2021

Record Date: October 14, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: October 13, 2021

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.126027398

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common Share: $0.0171

Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Record Date: September 29, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

21/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:30 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated May 18, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement"), between Aranjin Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Bold Otgonbaatar (the "Vendor"). The Exchange has also accepted a Share Issuance Agreement dated May 18, 2021 (together with the Purchase Agreement, the "Agreements"), between the Company and Mongolian Copper Prospecting Group LLC, a corporation that is wholly owned by the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Silk Road Mining Trade LLC, which is the 100% owner of the Sharga Project, which is located in the Gobi Altai region of Mongolia and comprised of one mineral exploration license covering over 9,000 hectares (the "Project").

In order to acquire the Project (through the purchase of Silk Road Mining Trade LLC), the Company is required to pay US$1,500,000 and issue up to 30,000,000 common shares to the Vendor upon closing, provided that such issuance of shares does not result in the Vendor holding more than 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2021, July 19, 2021, August 10, 2021 and September 3, 2021.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2021 and July 19, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $1,814,400 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.055 per common share until

maturity



Maturity Date: 12 months from issuance



Interest Rate: 15% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated August 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and the owner (the "Vendor") of Entreprises Equibytes Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Entreprises Equibytes Inc. from the Vendor in return for an aggregate purchase of $300,000 ("Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied as follows:

$30,000 in cash upon closing of this transaction; $135,000 will be satisfied by issuing 397,059 common shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per common share; and The remaining $135,000 will be provided as an earn-out cash payment following the closing of this transaction based on the gross profit earned from the operations of the Company. 25% of the gross profit earned from the machines in the Province of Quebec will be payable to the Vendor on a monthly basis following the closing of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:32 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 30, 2021, between Cazador Resources Ltd. (Adam Travis, the "Optionor) and Goldplay Mining Inc. (the "Optionee) whereby the Optionee wishes to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Frank and Nuit properties. The properties are located in the western Chilcotin district of southwestern British Columbia. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Optionor for each property and the Optionee has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for a payment of $5,000,000 per property. Consideration payable to the Optionor is an aggregate of $1,050,000 cash, 6,000,000 common shares, and $10,500,000 exploration expenditures for both properties.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,494,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit



Warrants: 1,494,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,494,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.55 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause which can only trigger after

four months and one day from the Private Placement closing date. After such

date, if the average closing sales price of the Common Shares on the

Exchange is greater than or equal to $0.66 per Common Share, the Company

may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a

press release, that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the

30th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.



Number of Placees: 24 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 515,000 [3 placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of Tranche #1 of the Private Placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 21, 2021.

__________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 2, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 27, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $81,726,621 and for quarter ended June 30, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $9,306,469.

Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 16,363,500 common shares were issued during the quarter

ended March 31, 2021 and 2,378,400 common shares were issued during the

quarter ended June 30, 2021



Offering Price: average price of $4.99 per share and $3.91 per share for each quarter

respectively



Agents' Fee: an aggregate of US$2,162,919.86

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 27, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated February 2, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 27, 2021, February 2, 2021 and September 8, 2021.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:24 p.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2021, between the Company and another arm's length party (as well as that other party's wholly owned subsidiary) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 50% interest in 317 patented and tenure identified mining claims held by the Vendor in Carneige, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships totaling about 6,600 hectares (the "Property"). The remaining 50% interest in the Property will be held by another arm's length party acting as the purchaser with the Company under the same agreement with the Vendor.

Under the terms of the Agreement, as consideration the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2021.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Limited Partnership Unit Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 12, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding units of FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership, a partnership operating and developing a fintech platform business (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing up to 26,666,667 common shares and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants (each, the "Warrant"), with the Warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.25 per share for a period of two (2) years from closing of the acquisition.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2021.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated September 16, 2021 between Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the Company) and Lithium Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire an 80% interest in the San Emidio Property, (35 mineral claims, 2,800 acres), located 100 kilometers north east of Reno Nevada. Consideration is US$400,000 cash, 200,000 common shares upon Exchange approval, US$270,000 in common shares over the next five years, with pricing determined by market price at time of issuance and in any case no less than CDN$0.25125, and US$1,000,000 in work expenditures.

Black Prince Advisors Ltd. (William MacDonald) receives 71,200 common shares in finder fees.

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,208,044 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 01, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 25, 2021 between the Company, Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Dan MacNeill), Alan Wainwright and Calderan Ventures Ltd. (James Romano) (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of BA Copper Corporation.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired BA Copper Corporation by issuing an aggregate of 4,500,000 shares to the Vendors on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2021 and September 22, 2021.

________________________________________

