TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 23, 2021, 19:03 ET
Sep 23, 2021
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common Share: US$0.06
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 29, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
INVENTRONICS LIMITED ("IVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common Share: $0.20
Payable Date: November 03, 2021
Record Date: October 14, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: October 13, 2021
________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.126027398
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
NEX Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common Share: $0.0171
Payable Date: October 29, 2021
Record Date: September 29, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
21/09/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:30 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALPHA COGNITION INC. ("ACOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement dated May 18, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement"), between Aranjin Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and Bold Otgonbaatar (the "Vendor"). The Exchange has also accepted a Share Issuance Agreement dated May 18, 2021 (together with the Purchase Agreement, the "Agreements"), between the Company and Mongolian Copper Prospecting Group LLC, a corporation that is wholly owned by the Vendor. Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in Silk Road Mining Trade LLC, which is the 100% owner of the Sharga Project, which is located in the Gobi Altai region of Mongolia and comprised of one mineral exploration license covering over 9,000 hectares (the "Project").
In order to acquire the Project (through the purchase of Silk Road Mining Trade LLC), the Company is required to pay US$1,500,000 and issue up to 30,000,000 common shares to the Vendor upon closing, provided that such issuance of shares does not result in the Vendor holding more than 9.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 19, 2021, July 19, 2021, August 10, 2021 and September 3, 2021.
________________________________________
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 19, 2021 and July 19, 2021:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$1,814,400 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.055 per common share until
|
Maturity Date:
|
12 months from issuance
|
Interest Rate:
|
15% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated August 10, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") between the Company and the owner (the "Vendor") of Entreprises Equibytes Inc. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Entreprises Equibytes Inc. from the Vendor in return for an aggregate purchase of $300,000 ("Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied as follows:
- $30,000 in cash upon closing of this transaction;
- $135,000 will be satisfied by issuing 397,059 common shares at a deemed price of $0.34 per common share; and
- The remaining $135,000 will be provided as an earn-out cash payment following the closing of this transaction based on the gross profit earned from the operations of the Company. 25% of the gross profit earned from the machines in the Province of Quebec will be payable to the Vendor on a monthly basis following the closing of this transaction.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021.
________________________________________
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:32 a.m. PST, September 23, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated August 30, 2021, between Cazador Resources Ltd. (Adam Travis, the "Optionor) and Goldplay Mining Inc. (the "Optionee) whereby the Optionee wishes to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Frank and Nuit properties. The properties are located in the western Chilcotin district of southwestern British Columbia. There is a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") payable to the Optionor for each property and the Optionee has the right to purchase 1% of the NSR for a payment of $5,000,000 per property. Consideration payable to the Optionor is an aggregate of $1,050,000 cash, 6,000,000 common shares, and $10,500,000 exploration expenditures for both properties.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 8, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,494,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.25 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
1,494,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,494,000 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.55 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
|
Forced Exercised Provision:
|
The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause which can only trigger after
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider= Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
515,000
|
[3 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of Tranche #1 of the Private Placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 21, 2021.
__________________________________
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 2, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 27, 2021 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $81,726,621 and for quarter ended June 30, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $9,306,469.
|
Agent:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
Offering:
|
An aggregate of 16,363,500 common shares were issued during the quarter
|
Offering Price:
|
average price of $4.99 per share and $3.91 per share for each quarter
|
Agents' Fee:
|
an aggregate of US$2,162,919.86
For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 27, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated February 2, 2021 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 27, 2021, February 2, 2021 and September 8, 2021.
________________________________________
JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:24 p.m. PST, September 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Expedited Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2021, between the Company and another arm's length party (as well as that other party's wholly owned subsidiary) (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 50% interest in 317 patented and tenure identified mining claims held by the Vendor in Carneige, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships totaling about 6,600 hectares (the "Property"). The remaining 50% interest in the Property will be held by another arm's length party acting as the purchaser with the Company under the same agreement with the Vendor.
Under the terms of the Agreement, as consideration the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 24, 2021.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Limited Partnership Unit Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 12, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all issued and outstanding units of FICANEX Technology Limited Partnership, a partnership operating and developing a fintech platform business (the "Target").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing up to 26,666,667 common shares and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants (each, the "Warrant"), with the Warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.25 per share for a period of two (2) years from closing of the acquisition.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2021.
________________________________________
SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated September 16, 2021 between Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the Company) and Lithium Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire an 80% interest in the San Emidio Property, (35 mineral claims, 2,800 acres), located 100 kilometers north east of Reno Nevada. Consideration is US$400,000 cash, 200,000 common shares upon Exchange approval, US$270,000 in common shares over the next five years, with pricing determined by market price at time of issuance and in any case no less than CDN$0.25125, and US$1,000,000 in work expenditures.
Black Prince Advisors Ltd. (William MacDonald) receives 71,200 common shares in finder fees.
________________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 22, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,208,044 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 01, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL COPPER LTD. ("UNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 25, 2021 between the Company, Vector Geological Solutions Inc. (Dan MacNeill), Alan Wainwright and Calderan Ventures Ltd. (James Romano) (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of BA Copper Corporation.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired BA Copper Corporation by issuing an aggregate of 4,500,000 shares to the Vendors on closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2021 and September 22, 2021.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
