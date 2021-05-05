VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at market open, Friday, May 7, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 15, 2021 regarding the termination of its proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")

[formerly NBS Capital Inc. ("NBS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing NBS Capital Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated April 20, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Electric Metals (USA) Limited (EML) by way of a Court-approved scheme of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the laws of Australia, and issued 43,820,020 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of EML (not including the private placements described below). Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of EML exchanged their ordinary shares in the capital of EML ("EML Shares") at an exchange ratio of one Resulting Issuer Share for every one EML Share held. As a result of the transaction, all outstanding warrants and finder's warrants of EML are exchangeable for Resulting Issuer Shares based on the same exchange ratio.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) pre-Consolidation common share to 0.73271 of a post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "NBS Capital Inc." to "Nevada Silver Corporation".

As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 33,062,862 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,685,233 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Other supporting activities for mining" (NAICS Number: 213119).

For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 25, 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "NBS.P" to "NSC".

Name Change and Consolidation

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on December 14, 2020, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 1 pre-consolidation share for 0.73271 of a post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "NBS Capital Inc." to "Nevada Silver Corporation".

Effective at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the shares of Nevada Silver Corporation will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of NBS Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Concurrent Private Placement Financing

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "EML Financing") announced on October 19, 2020 and January 4, 2021. The EML Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.33 per Target Subscription Receipt. Each Target Subscription receipt converted into one EML Share and one-half of one warrant to purchase one EML Share. The EML Shares issued on conversion of the Target Subscription Receipts were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares pursuant to the Transaction on a 1:1 basis, and the EML warrants are exercisable to purchase Resulting Issuer Shares at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 13,308,407



Purchase Price: $0.33 per Resulting Issuer share



Number of Resulting Issuer Warrants: 6,654,204



Number of Placees: 61 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares ThreeD Capital Inc. John Kutkevicius Professional Corporation Y Y 1,000,000 300,000

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "NBS Financing") announced on October 19, 2020 and January 4, 2021. The NBS Financing was comprised of Company Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.33 per Company Subscription Receipt. Each Company Subscription receipt converted into one Resulting Issuer share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer share at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 1,993,516



Purchase Price: $0.33 per Resulting Issuer Share



Number of Resulting Issuer Warrants: 996,758



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

In connection with the EML Financing and NBS Financing, certain finders received aggregate cash fees of $242,077 and 256,501 finders warrants, each exercisable to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.60 until the date that is two years from the escrow release date.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the financings via a press release dated February 18, 2021.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

65,943,193 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 34,748,095 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: NSC (new)



CUSIP Number: 64145K107 (new)



Issuer Contact: Gary Lewis – Chief Executive Officer



Issuer Address: 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401, Toronto, ON, M5V 2L4, Toronto, ON,

Canada



Issuer Phone Number: 416-941-8900



Issuer Email: [email protected]

________________________________________

21/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1875 per share



Warrants: 2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for an 18-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry

provision.



Number of Placees: 16 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[2 Placees] P 240,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 19,878,000 common shares

2,006,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.135 per common share

$0.18 per flow-through share



Warrants: 19,878,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,878,000 shares

("Warrants")

2,006,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,006,000 shares ("FT Unit

Warrants")



Warrant Exercise Price: Warrants: $0.18 for a two-year period.



FT Unit Warrants: $0.24 for a two-year period.







Number of Placees: 66 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Nathan Rotstein Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,925,000 5 Placees









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. – $20,125.35 cash and 142,250 finder's warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $111,352.50 cash and 815,500 finder's warrants.

Gravitas Securities Inc. – $22,711.50 cash and 151,550 finder's warrants.

Florence Wealth Management Inc. – $53,924.85 cash and 385,210 finder's

warrants.







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.18 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,390,843 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 10, 2021 to May 10, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,106,715 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 553,358 share purchase warrants to purchase 553,358 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KONA BAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2020 and December 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 7,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Klutch Financial Corp. (Aaron Keay) Y 1,450,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 24, 2021, between Lomiko Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, a TSX Venture listed company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire up to a 70% undivided interest in Bourier project (the "Property"), a property comprising of 203 claims located in the James Bay area, Province of Quebec.

By way of Consideration and the option to acquire 49% in the Property, the Company will make an aggregate cash payment of $50,000 and issue 5,000,000 common shares on or before December 31, 2022. The Company shall also incur exploration expenditure of at least $1,300,000 on or before December 31, 2022.

In addition, and subject to Exchange approval, the Company may increase its undivided interest in and to the Property from 49% to 70% by making an additional cash payment of $250,000 and issue 2,500,000 common shares along with exploration expenditure of at least $2,000,000 and by delivering a NI 43-101 compliant resource on the Property on or before December 31, 2023.

Further, the Vendor will retain a 2.0% of NSR Royalty, 1% of which, may be purchased at any time for $2,000,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2021.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue ‎‎41,334,246 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$1,653,369.86. Upon completion of the Shares for Debt transaction, an additional US$173,696.57 of debt shall be forgiven.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,946,250 shares



Purchase Price: $2.95 per share



Warrants: 4,873,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,873,125 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $5.00 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 28 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Firelight Holdings LLC (Pierre Lassonde) Y 770,978





Finder's Fee: Desjardins Securities Inc. - $540,033.64

TD Securities Inc. - $396,024.67

Clarus Securities Inc. - $216,013.46

BMO Capital Markets - $108,006.73

Stifel GMP - $108,006.73

PI Financial Corp. - $72,004.49

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,506,802 shares



Purchase Price: $0.675 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Main Pointe Pharmaceuticals Y 2,506,805

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [3 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ENVIROTEK REMEDIATION INC. ("ETK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and April 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,117,640 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,058,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,058,820 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision.



Number of Placees: 27 Placees



Finder's Fee: $11,200 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

___________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

