May 05, 2021, 19:58 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at market open, Friday, May 7, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on April 15, 2021 regarding the termination of its proposed Qualifying Transaction.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2021.
________________________________________
NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ("NSC")
[formerly NBS Capital Inc. ("NBS.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Non-Brokered Private Placement and Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Qualifying Transaction-Completed
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing NBS Capital Inc.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated April 20, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Electric Metals (USA) Limited (EML) by way of a Court-approved scheme of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the laws of Australia, and issued 43,820,020 post-consolidated common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of EML (not including the private placements described below). Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of EML exchanged their ordinary shares in the capital of EML ("EML Shares") at an exchange ratio of one Resulting Issuer Share for every one EML Share held. As a result of the transaction, all outstanding warrants and finder's warrants of EML are exchangeable for Resulting Issuer Shares based on the same exchange ratio.
Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company completed a consolidation of its common shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) pre-Consolidation common share to 0.73271 of a post-Consolidation common share in the capital of the Company, and changed its name from "NBS Capital Inc." to "Nevada Silver Corporation".
As a result of the Transaction, an aggregate of 33,062,862 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,685,233 Resulting Issuer Shares remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).
The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Issuer: "Other supporting activities for mining" (NAICS Number: 213119).
For further information, please refer to the Filing Statement, which is available on SEDAR.
Resume Trading
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated November 25, 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will resume at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Effective at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "NBS.P" to "NSC".
Name Change and Consolidation
At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on December 14, 2020, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's share capital consolidation on the basis of 1 pre-consolidation share for 0.73271 of a post-consolidation share as well as a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "NBS Capital Inc." to "Nevada Silver Corporation".
Effective at the opening on Friday, May 7, 2021, the shares of Nevada Silver Corporation will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of NBS Capital Inc. will be delisted.
Concurrent Private Placement Financing
The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "EML Financing") announced on October 19, 2020 and January 4, 2021. The EML Financing was comprised of Target Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.33 per Target Subscription Receipt. Each Target Subscription receipt converted into one EML Share and one-half of one warrant to purchase one EML Share. The EML Shares issued on conversion of the Target Subscription Receipts were exchanged for Resulting Issuer Shares pursuant to the Transaction on a 1:1 basis, and the EML warrants are exercisable to purchase Resulting Issuer Shares at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.
|
Number of Resulting Issuer Shares:
|
13,308,407
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.33 per Resulting Issuer share
|
Number of Resulting Issuer Warrants:
|
6,654,204
|
Number of Placees:
|
61 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
Pro Group = P
|
Number of Shares
|
ThreeD Capital Inc.
John Kutkevicius Professional Corporation
|
Y
Y
|
1,000,000
300,000
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "NBS Financing") announced on October 19, 2020 and January 4, 2021. The NBS Financing was comprised of Company Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.33 per Company Subscription Receipt. Each Company Subscription receipt converted into one Resulting Issuer share and one-half of one Resulting Issuer common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer share at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.
|
Number of Resulting Issuer Shares:
|
1,993,516
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.33 per Resulting Issuer Share
|
Number of Resulting Issuer Warrants:
|
996,758
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 Placees
In connection with the EML Financing and NBS Financing, certain finders received aggregate cash fees of $242,077 and 256,501 finders warrants, each exercisable to purchase one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.60 until the date that is two years from the escrow release date.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the financings via a press release dated February 18, 2021.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
34,748,095 common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NSC (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
64145K107 (new)
|
Issuer Contact:
|
Gary Lewis – Chief Executive Officer
|
Issuer Address:
|
130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401, Toronto, ON, M5V 2L4, Toronto, ON,
|
Issuer Phone Number:
|
416-941-8900
|
Issuer Email:
________________________________________
21/05/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,100,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1875 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for an 18-month period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[2 Placees]
|
P
|
240,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 3, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 30, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,878,000 common shares
|
2,006,000 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.135 per common share
|
$0.18 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
19,878,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,878,000 shares
|
2,006,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,006,000 shares ("FT Unit
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
Warrants: $0.18 for a two-year period.
|
FT Unit Warrants: $0.24 for a two-year period.
|
Number of Placees:
|
66 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Nathan Rotstein
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,925,000
|
5 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. – $20,125.35 cash and 142,250 finder's warrants.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $111,352.50 cash and 815,500 finder's warrants.
|
Gravitas Securities Inc. – $22,711.50 cash and 151,550 finder's warrants.
|
Florence Wealth Management Inc. – $53,924.85 cash and 385,210 finder's
|
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 4, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,390,843 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 10, 2021 to May 10, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,106,715 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per share
|
Warrants:
|
553,358 share purchase warrants to purchase 553,358 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KONA BAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("KBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 3, 2020 and December 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.03 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,400,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Klutch Financial Corp. (Aaron Keay)
|
Y
|
1,450,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated April 24, 2021, between Lomiko Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, a TSX Venture listed company (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire up to a 70% undivided interest in Bourier project (the "Property"), a property comprising of 203 claims located in the James Bay area, Province of Quebec.
By way of Consideration and the option to acquire 49% in the Property, the Company will make an aggregate cash payment of $50,000 and issue 5,000,000 common shares on or before December 31, 2022. The Company shall also incur exploration expenditure of at least $1,300,000 on or before December 31, 2022.
In addition, and subject to Exchange approval, the Company may increase its undivided interest in and to the Property from 49% to 70% by making an additional cash payment of $250,000 and issue 2,500,000 common shares along with exploration expenditure of at least $2,000,000 and by delivering a NI 43-101 compliant resource on the Property on or before December 31, 2023.
Further, the Vendor will retain a 2.0% of NSR Royalty, 1% of which, may be purchased at any time for $2,000,000
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2021.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
24,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 41,334,246 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$1,653,369.86. Upon completion of the Shares for Debt transaction, an additional US$173,696.57 of debt shall be forgiven.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 9, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,946,250 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$2.95 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,873,125 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,873,125 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$5.00 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
28 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Firelight Holdings LLC (Pierre Lassonde)
|
Y
|
770,978
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Desjardins Securities Inc. - $540,033.64
|
TD Securities Inc. - $396,024.67
|
Clarus Securities Inc. - $216,013.46
|
BMO Capital Markets - $108,006.73
|
Stifel GMP - $108,006.73
|
PI Financial Corp. - $72,004.49
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,506,802 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.675 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Main Pointe Pharmaceuticals
|
Y
|
2,506,805
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
SMARTSET SERVICES INC. ("SMAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 8, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[3 Placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ENVIROTEK REMEDIATION INC. ("ETK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021 and April 26, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,117,640 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,058,820 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,058,820 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a one-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision.
|
Number of Placees:
|
27 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$11,200 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
___________________________________________
